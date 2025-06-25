Vote: Who Are The Top Returning Alabama High School Quarterbacks for 2025?
One of the main topics of discussion this offseason will be the the top returning high school football players across the country for this upcoming season. As the season is just under two months away, it is time to preview the top returning high school quarterbacks in Alabama for the 2025 season.
Landon Duckworth headlines this terrific group of quarterbacks as he is currently listed as the sixth best player, and the top ranked quarterback in the state in the 2026 class. Brock Bradley is also another highly touted quarterback who is currently committed to play for Clemson, and Philip Rivers son, Gunner Rivers, is another highly rated prospect in the 2027 class. The entire state of Alabama has some outstanding signal callers this season, and we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the best returning quarterback for 2025.
Voting ends July 20 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Here are the nominations:
Landon Duckworth, Jackson
Duckworth, who is currently rated as the highest rated quarterback in the state on On3 Sports, had a spectacular season last year passing for 3,439 yards and 39 touchdowns. His completion percentage was 66 percent, and he showcased good decision making by only throwing 10 interceptions. Duckworth was also able to showcase his rushing ability as he rushed for 648 yards and 12 touchdowns on 62 carries. He currently holds offers from Ole Miss, South Carolina, Auburn and Florida.
Brock Bradley, Spain Park
The Clemson Tiger commit cemented himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the state after a solid junior campaign. He finished the season by completing 65 percent of his passes for 2,687 yards, 32 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also showed some elusiveness in the pocket as he rushed for 119 yards and six touchdowns on 51 carries last season.
Gunner Rivers, St. Michael Catholic
Gunner, who is the son of former NFL great and potential NFL Hall of Famer, Philip Rivers, enters his third full year as the starter. In his sophomore season, Rivers completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,947 yards, 36 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for two touchdowns last year. Rivers, who is a four-star prospect according to On3 Sports, currently holds offers from Auburn, NC State, Georgia and Miami.
Trent Seaborn, Thompson
Seaborn's play and leadership helped the Warriors capture the Class 7A state championship in a 21-7 win over Central last season. Last season, he completed 64 percent of his passes for 2,675 yards, 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 256 yards and one touchdown on 44 carries.
Cason Myers, Auburn
As he enters his junior season, Myers has transferred from Pike Road to Auburn where he will finish out his high school career. Myers comes in as the third highest rated quarterback in Alabama in the class of 2027 according to On3 Sports, and he should continue to climb up recruitng boards if he continues to excel on the field. He currently holds offers from Auburn, UCF and Houston, and Myers was recently a standout at a 7-on-7 camp at Auburn earlier this month where garnered interest from Hugh Freeze.
Bryson Riggins, Russell County
Riggins had a superb junior season that saw him complete nearly 64 percent of his passes for 3,251 yards, 40 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He had four games where he passed for over 300 yards including a 543 yard and nine touchdown performance in the 78-40 win over Rehobeth. Riggins also showcases his accuracy in that matchup completing 86 percent of his passes.
Reid McBride, Montgomery Academy
McBride put the state on notice in his freshman year by completing 61 percent of his passes for 2,826 yards with 34 touchdowns and only four interceptions. He also added 349 yards on the ground with six rushing touchdowns.
Landyn Smith, St. Clair County
Smith was another underclassman who excelled last season for his respective team. He completed just under 60 percent of his passes for 2,683 yards and 39 touchdowns with only two interceptions. With nearly a 20:1 touchdown/interception ratio last season, Smith showed he is one of the best decision makers in the state when he has the ball in his hands. If he builds upon that this season, he should have his team thick in the race to make the playoffs.
Kaleb Freeman, Hoover
Last season, Freeman completed 69 percent of his passes for 2,700 yards and 34 touchdowns with four interceptions. His play on the field earned him Birmingham All-Metro, All-Region and All-State honors. As he enters his junior season, he will look to guide one of the most storied programs in Alabama as they look to capture another state championship.
Gage Davis, Florala
Davis finished last season completing 66 percent of his passes for over 2,400 yards, 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He passed for at least 300 yards in three games and over 250 yards in five games as well. He will need to improve on his interceptions, however, the first game and the last game of the season skews his numbers as he threw half of his interceptions in these two games.
Quay Jackson, McKenzie
Jackson is one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the state as he passed for over 30 touchdowns and rushed for over 10 as well. He completed 66 percent of his passes for 2,343 yards, 31 touchdowns and six interceptions last season. On the ground, he rushed for 585 yards and 12 touchdowns on 58 carries which means he averaged a first down on every rush attempt. Expect him to build upon that success this season.
LaTreyveon Davis, Southside
Davis passed for over 2,000 yards with more than 15 touchdowns while completing over 65 percent of his passes last season. He is also quick and elusive with the ball in his hands when the play breaks down as he rushed for over 200 yards as well.
Kai Franklin, Gadsden City
Last season, Franklin passed for 2,207 yards, 22 touchdowns and two interceptions. His completion percentage was 63 percent, and he averaged 13.5 yards per completion. He also set school records in pass attempts, completions, yardage and touchdowns.
JaMarkius Smith, Reeltown
Smith completed 56 percent of his passes for 2,191 yards and 34 touchdowns last season. He demonstrated good decision making as he only threw five interceptions the entire year. In the run game, he rushed for 260 yards and two touchdowns on 44 carries.
Alijah Johnson, Benjamin Russell
Johnson completed 54 percent of his passes for 2,124 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions last season. He also helped in the ground game as he rushed for 179 yards and four touchdowns.
Trent Morris, Tallassee
As he enters his junior season, Morris will look to build and improve upon what he did last year. In 2024, he completed 60 percent of his passes for 1,972 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 314 yards and two touchdowns on 87 carries.
Mason Holloway, Hamilton
Holloway had a solid sophomore season as he completed 67 percent of his passes for 1,922 yards, 20 touchdowns with only one interception. He also proved that he might be the best dual-threat quarterback in the state as he rushed for 1,084 yards and 18 touchdowns on 112 carries.
Titan Partlow, West Morgan
Last season, Partlow completed 63 percent of his passes for 1,882 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also had one of the best touchdown/interception ratios in the state as he only threw two interceptions in the entire season.