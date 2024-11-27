Arizona (AIA) high school football 2024 state tournament brackets, matchups, game times (11/27/2024)
Every classification of Arizona high school football is in the state championship playoffs, and High School on SI has brackets for each classification.
Class 2A and Class 3A are on to the semifinals, while Class 3A through Class 6A and the open classification is in the quarterfinals.
Here is your guide to the 2024 Arizona high school football playoff brackets. Click on the classification to view the brackets.
Arizona High School Football Playoff Brackets
CLASS 2A
Championship — Nov. 30
Scottsdale Christian Academy vs. Pima
CLASS 3A
Championship — Nov. 30
Pusch Christian Academy vs. American Leadership Academy
CLASS 4A
Semifinals
Yuma Catholic vs. Mica Mountain
Snowflake vs. Arizona College Prep
CLASS 5A
Semifinals
American Leadership Academy — Gilbert North vs. Cactus
Verrado vs. Desert Edge
CLASS 6A
Semifinals
Brophy College Prep vs. Mountain View
Centennial vs. Queen Creek
OPEN CLASSIFICATION
Semifinals
Hamilton vs. Liberty
American Leadership Academy vs. Basha
CLASS 1A 8-MAN
Championship
No. 1 Hayden 56, No. 2 Bagdad 34
