2026 Maryland (MPSSAA) High School Girls Basketball Playoffs: Brackets, Schedules - Feb. 24

Get every bracket, matchup, and final score of the 2026 MPSSAA high school girls basketball playoffs.

Kiera West scored a combined 67 points in the final two rounds of the MPSSAA Class 3A state tournament to earn MVP honors while leading South River to the state crown.
The 2026 Maryland high school girls basketball playoffs begin on Saturday, February 28th with the MPSSAA Regional First Round.

High School on SI has brackets for classes 4A through 1A in the MPSSAA high school girls basketball playoffs. The State Tournament games will begin on March 7th.

2026 Maryland High School Girls Basketball Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (MPSSAA)

CLASS 4A

Round 1

Clarksburg (Bye)

Northwest vs. Seneca Valley

Thomas Johnson vs. South Hagerstown

Urbana (Bye)

Whitman (Bye)

Quince Orchard vs. Gaithersburg

Walter Johnson vs. Bethesda-Chevy Chase

Winston Churchill (Bye)

Perry Hall (Bye)

Kenwood vs. Parkville

Dundalk vs. Woodlawn

Dulaney (Bye)

Richard Montgomery (Bye)

Blake vs. Kennedy

Springbrook vs. Wheaton

Einstein (Bye)

Eleanor Roosevelt (Bye)

Paint Branch vs. High Point

Montgomery Blair vs. Northwestern

Laurel (Bye)

Flowers (Bye)

Suitland vs. DuVal

Parkdale vs. Bladensburg

Wise (Bye)

Western (Bye)

Glen Burnie vs. Severn Run

Severna Park vs. North County

Mervo (Bye)

Bowie (Bye)

Broadneck vs. North Point

Leonardtown vs. Crofton

Annapolis (Bye)

CLASS 3A

Round 1

Linganore (Bye)

Westminster vs. North Hagerstown

Oakdale vs. Tuscarora

Frederick (Bye)

Wootton (Bye)

Rockville vs. Watkins Mill

Magruder vs. Northwood

Damascus (Bye)

Edgewood (Bye)

Bel Air vs. Patapsco

Milford Mill vs. Overlea

Towson vs. Aberdeen

Howard (Bye)

Franklin vs. Marriotts Ridge

New Town vs. Centennial

Catonsville (Bye)

Oakland Mills (Bye)

Mount Hebron vs. Guilford Park

Sherwood vs. Atholton

Reservoir (Bye)

Largo (Bye)

Great Mills vs. Potomac

Oxon Hill vs. Chopticon

St. Charles (Bye)

Poly (Bye)

Patterson vs. City College

Chesapeake-AA (Bye)

Northeast (Bye)

Stephen Decatur (Bye)

Northern vs. Arundel

James Bennett vs. Old Mill

South River (Bye)

CLASS 2A

Round 1

Williamsport (Bye)

Middletown vs. Century

Liberty vs. Walkersville

Poolesville (Bye)

Wilde Lake (Bye)

Long Reach vs. Hammond

Southern-AA vs. River Hill

Glenelg (Bye)

Manchester Valley (Bye)

Lansdowne vs. Randallstown

Hereford (Bye)

Winters Mill (Bye)

Forest Park (Bye)

Dunbar vs. Carter Vo-Tech

Sparrows Point (Bye)

Eastern Tech (Bye)

Douglass-PG (Bye)

Surrattsville vs. Crossland

Gwynn Park vs. Friendly

Fairmont Heights (Bye)

Westlake (Bye)

Huntingtown vs. McDonough

Thomas Stone vs. La Plata

Calvert vs. Lackey

Rising Sun (Bye)

North Harford vs. North East

Fallston (Bye)

Kent Island (Bye)

Easton vs. North Caroline

Queen Anne vs. Parkside

Wicomico (Bye)

CLASS 1A

Round 1

Southern-Garrett (Bye)

Fort Hill vs. Mountain Ridge

Northern-Garrett vs. Hancock

Allegany vs. Clear Spring

Smithsburg (Bye)

Francis Scott Key vs. Boonsboro

South Carroll vs. Brunswick

Catoctin (Bye)

Patterson Mill (Bye)

Loch Raven vs. Harford Tech

Havre de Grace vs. Western Tech

Pikesville vs. Joppatowne

Coppin Academy (Bye)

ACCE vs. Douglass-BAL

Reginald Lewis (Bye)

NAF (Bye)

Seed School (Bye)

Benjamin Franklin (Bye)

Edmondson (Bye)

Green Street Academy (Bye)

CMIT-S (Bye)

Patuxtent vs. IHS Largo

College Park (Bye)

CMIT-N (Bye)

Perryville (Bye)

Bohemia Manor vs. St. Michaels

Kent County (Bye)

North Dorchester (Bye)

Snow Hill (Bye)

Pocomoke vs. Cambridge-South Dorchester

Washington vs. Crisfield

Mardela (Bye)

