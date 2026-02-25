2026 Maryland (MPSSAA) High School Girls Basketball Playoffs: Brackets, Schedules - Feb. 24
The 2026 Maryland high school girls basketball playoffs begin on Saturday, February 28th with the MPSSAA Regional First Round.
High School on SI has brackets for classes 4A through 1A in the MPSSAA high school girls basketball playoffs. The State Tournament games will begin on March 7th.
CLASS 4A
Round 1
Clarksburg (Bye)
Northwest vs. Seneca Valley
Thomas Johnson vs. South Hagerstown
Urbana (Bye)
Whitman (Bye)
Quince Orchard vs. Gaithersburg
Walter Johnson vs. Bethesda-Chevy Chase
Winston Churchill (Bye)
Perry Hall (Bye)
Kenwood vs. Parkville
Dundalk vs. Woodlawn
Dulaney (Bye)
Richard Montgomery (Bye)
Blake vs. Kennedy
Springbrook vs. Wheaton
Einstein (Bye)
Eleanor Roosevelt (Bye)
Paint Branch vs. High Point
Montgomery Blair vs. Northwestern
Laurel (Bye)
Flowers (Bye)
Suitland vs. DuVal
Parkdale vs. Bladensburg
Wise (Bye)
Western (Bye)
Glen Burnie vs. Severn Run
Severna Park vs. North County
Mervo (Bye)
Bowie (Bye)
Broadneck vs. North Point
Leonardtown vs. Crofton
Annapolis (Bye)
CLASS 3A
Round 1
Linganore (Bye)
Westminster vs. North Hagerstown
Oakdale vs. Tuscarora
Frederick (Bye)
Wootton (Bye)
Rockville vs. Watkins Mill
Magruder vs. Northwood
Damascus (Bye)
Edgewood (Bye)
Bel Air vs. Patapsco
Milford Mill vs. Overlea
Towson vs. Aberdeen
Howard (Bye)
Franklin vs. Marriotts Ridge
New Town vs. Centennial
Catonsville (Bye)
Oakland Mills (Bye)
Mount Hebron vs. Guilford Park
Sherwood vs. Atholton
Reservoir (Bye)
Largo (Bye)
Great Mills vs. Potomac
Oxon Hill vs. Chopticon
St. Charles (Bye)
Poly (Bye)
Patterson vs. City College
Chesapeake-AA (Bye)
Northeast (Bye)
Stephen Decatur (Bye)
Northern vs. Arundel
James Bennett vs. Old Mill
South River (Bye)
CLASS 2A
Round 1
Williamsport (Bye)
Middletown vs. Century
Liberty vs. Walkersville
Poolesville (Bye)
Wilde Lake (Bye)
Long Reach vs. Hammond
Southern-AA vs. River Hill
Glenelg (Bye)
Manchester Valley (Bye)
Lansdowne vs. Randallstown
Hereford (Bye)
Winters Mill (Bye)
Forest Park (Bye)
Dunbar vs. Carter Vo-Tech
Sparrows Point (Bye)
Eastern Tech (Bye)
Douglass-PG (Bye)
Surrattsville vs. Crossland
Gwynn Park vs. Friendly
Fairmont Heights (Bye)
Westlake (Bye)
Huntingtown vs. McDonough
Thomas Stone vs. La Plata
Calvert vs. Lackey
Rising Sun (Bye)
North Harford vs. North East
Fallston (Bye)
Kent Island (Bye)
Easton vs. North Caroline
Queen Anne vs. Parkside
Wicomico (Bye)
CLASS 1A
Round 1
Southern-Garrett (Bye)
Fort Hill vs. Mountain Ridge
Northern-Garrett vs. Hancock
Allegany vs. Clear Spring
Smithsburg (Bye)
Francis Scott Key vs. Boonsboro
South Carroll vs. Brunswick
Catoctin (Bye)
Patterson Mill (Bye)
Loch Raven vs. Harford Tech
Havre de Grace vs. Western Tech
Pikesville vs. Joppatowne
Coppin Academy (Bye)
ACCE vs. Douglass-BAL
Reginald Lewis (Bye)
NAF (Bye)
Seed School (Bye)
Benjamin Franklin (Bye)
Edmondson (Bye)
Green Street Academy (Bye)
CMIT-S (Bye)
Patuxtent vs. IHS Largo
College Park (Bye)
CMIT-N (Bye)
Perryville (Bye)
Bohemia Manor vs. St. Michaels
Kent County (Bye)
North Dorchester (Bye)
Snow Hill (Bye)
Pocomoke vs. Cambridge-South Dorchester
Washington vs. Crisfield
Mardela (Bye)