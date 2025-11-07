Arizona High School Football Schedule & Scores (AIA) — Friday, November 7, 2025
There are 45 games scheduled across Arizona on Friday, November 7, including seven games featuring statewide top 10 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Arizona high school football scoreboard.
The marquee matchup of the week is a game featuring top-ranked teams as No. 4 Chandler hosts No. 2 Hamilton and No. 5 Mountain View travels to Buena.
Arizona High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, November 7
With seven games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Arizona high school football moves into Week 11.
AIA Division 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 12 6A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, November 7, headlined by a game featuring the two top teams in the state, Chandler vs Hamilton.
AIA Division 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are eight 5A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, November 7, with the slate being highlighted by Mountain View vs Buena.
AIA Division 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are eight 4A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, November 7, with the game of the night being Sierra Linda vs Lake Havasu.
AIA Division 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are eight 3A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, November 7, 2025. The game of the night in 3A is Gilbert Christian vs Payson.
AIA Division 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are eight 2A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, November 7, 2025. The game of the night in 2A is Chandler Prep vs St. Johns.
AIA Division 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There is only one game in 1A on Friday night as Hayden takes on Mogollon.
