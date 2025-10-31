Arizona High School Football Schedule & Scores (AIA) — Friday, October 31, 2025
There are 76 games scheduled across Arizona on Friday, October 24, including four games featuring statewide top 10 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Arizona high school football scoreboard.
The marquee matchup of the week is a game featuring top-ranked teams as No. 4 Chandler travels to No. 7 Pinnacle. The No. 1 team in the state, Basha, is also in action as they host Mesa.
Arizona High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 31
With four games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Arizona high school football moves into Week 10.
AIA Division 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 10 6A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, October 31, headlined by a game featuring the two top teams in the state, Chandler vs Pinnacle.
AIA Division 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 20 5A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, October 31, with the slate being highlighted by Flowing Wells vs Desert View.
AIA Division 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 27 4A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, October 31, with the game of the night being Arcadia vs Snowflake.
AIA Division 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 14 3A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, October 31, 2025. The game of the night in 3A is Benjamin Franklin vs Pusch Ridge Christian Academy.
AIA Division 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are ten 2A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, October 31, 2025. The game of the night in 2A is Alchesay vs Chandler Prep.
AIA Division 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are four 1A high school playoff football games in Arizona on Friday, October 31, 2025. The slate is headlined by Superior vs Mogollon.
