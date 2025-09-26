Arizona High School Football Schedule & Scores (AIA) — Friday, September 26, 2025
There are 110 games scheduled across Arizona on Friday, September 26, including six games featuring statewide top 10 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Arizona high school football scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the week are all top-10 ranked matchups as No. 4 Pinnacle hosts No. 3 Liberty, No. 2 Hamilton is hosting No. 9 Centennial as well as No. 6 Red Mountain traveling to No. 7 Brophy College Prep.
Arizona High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 26
With 6 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Arizona high school football moves into Week 5.
AIA Division 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 14 6A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, September 26, 2025 being headlined by No. 3 Liberty vs No. 4 Pinnacle.
AIA Division 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 24 5A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, September 26, 2025 with the slate being highlighted by No. 10 Williams Field hosting Desert Ridge.
AIA Division 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 31 4A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, September 26, 2025 highlighted by Snowflake vs Marcos de Niza.
AIA Division 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 13 3A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, September 26, 2025. The game of the night in 3A is Payson vs Round Valley.
AIA Division 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 28 2A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, September 26, 2025. The slate is being highlighted by Scottsdale Christian Academy vs Chino Valley.
AIA Division 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 7 1A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, September 26, 2025. The first game, Mayer vs Joseph City, starts at 7:00 PM.
