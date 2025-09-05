Arizona High School Football Schedule & Scores (AIA) — Friday, September 5, 2025
There are 113 games scheduled across Arizona on Friday, September 5, including 10 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Arizona high school football scoreboard.
The marquee matchup of the week is Arizona's preseason No. 1 Basha hosting Lutheran/Orange out of California. Liberty is also traveling to Corner Canyon (Utah) on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Arizona High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 5
AIA Division 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 20 6A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, September 5, 2025 being headlined by Basha hosting Lutheran/Orange (CA).
AIA Division 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 31 5A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, September 5, 2025 with the game of the night being Desert Edge traveling to Cienega.
AIA Division 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 31 4A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, September 5, 2025 highlighted by an undefeated match up of Deer Valley vs Goldwater.
AIA Division 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 20 3A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, September 5, 2025. The game of the night in 3A is Benjamin Franklin vs Thatcher.
AIA Division 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 27 2A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, September 5, 2025 being headlined by St. Johns hosting Santa Cruz Valley.
AIA Division 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 9 1A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, September 5, 2025. The first game, Red Rock vs Mayer, starts at 7:00 PM.
