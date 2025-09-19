Arizona High School Football Schedule & Scores (AIA) — September 19, 2025
There are 101 games scheduled across Arizona on Friday, September 19, including six games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Arizona high school football scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the week is Arizona's preseason No. 1 Basha traveling to Mountain View on Friday night. We also have Centennial vs Queen Creek in a top-ten preseason rankings match up.
Arizona High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 19
AIA Division 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 12 6A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, September 19, 2025 being headlined by Basha vs Mountain View.
AIA Division 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 24 5A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, September 19, 2025 with the slate being highlighted by Desert Edge traveling to American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North.
AIA Division 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 27 4A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, September 19, 2025 highlighted by Paradise Honors vs Combs.
AIA Division 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 12 3A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, September 19, 2025. The game of the night in 3A is Round Valley traveling to Blue Ridge.
AIA Division 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 26 2A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, September 19, 2025. The slate is being highlighted by Veritas Prep vs Benson.
AIA Division 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 8 1A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, September 19, 2025. The first game, Valley Lutheran vs Mohave Accelerated, starts at 7:00 PM.
