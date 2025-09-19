High School

Arizona High School Football Schedule & Scores (AIA) — September 19, 2025

Get AIA live updates and final scores as Week 4 of the 2025 Arizona high school football season kicks off Friday, September 19, 2025

Brady Twombly

Basha quarterback throws a pass against Williams Field during a game at Williams Field High School in Gilbert, on Sept. 12, 2025.
Basha quarterback throws a pass against Williams Field during a game at Williams Field High School in Gilbert, on Sept. 12, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 101 games scheduled across Arizona on Friday, September 19, including six games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Arizona high school football scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the week is Arizona's preseason No. 1 Basha traveling to Mountain View on Friday night. We also have Centennial vs Queen Creek in a top-ten preseason rankings match up.

Arizona High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 19

AIA Division 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19

There are 12 6A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, September 19, 2025 being headlined by Basha vs Mountain View.

View full Division 6A scoreboard

AIA Division 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19

There are 24 5A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, September 19, 2025 with the slate being highlighted by Desert Edge traveling to American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North.

View full Division 5A scoreboard

AIA Division 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19

There are 27 4A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, September 19, 2025 highlighted by Paradise Honors vs Combs.

View full Division 4A scoreboard

AIA Division 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19

There are 12 3A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, September 19, 2025. The game of the night in 3A is Round Valley traveling to Blue Ridge.

View full Division 3A scoreboard

AIA Division 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19

There are 26 2A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, September 19, 2025. The slate is being highlighted by Veritas Prep vs Benson.

View full Division 2A scoreboard

AIA Division 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19

There are 8 1A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, September 19, 2025. The first game, Valley Lutheran vs Mohave Accelerated, starts at 7:00 PM.

View full Division 1A scoreboard

