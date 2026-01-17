How Arizona Sophomore Roye Oliver III Is Taking Over High School Football
After a spectacular freshman high school football season which ended with him on multiple national freshman All-American lists, Roye Oliver III of Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.) took his game to a superstar level in his sophomore campaign.
A Matchup Nightmare Anywhere on the Field
With the ability to play outside on the flank and inside in the slot receiver positions, the 5-foot-10, 170-pound Oliver put on a show all season long. He finished the season with 92 receptions for 1,839 yards and tying the Arizona state record with 29 receiving touchdowns. As a result, Oliver was named to the First Team High School On SI All-American team just last week and was the only sophomore in the nation picked for either team.
“It’s been a blessing especially seeing all of my hard work pay off, it’s basically all the hard work that I kicked off with my dad continuing so seeing it all pay off is a real blessing,” Oliver said in an exclusive interview with High School on Si. “I try to go off of Ja'Marr Chase, because when he has the ball he can take it 90 yards and that mentality really help develop my game my sophomore year and it allowed me to score from anywhere this season.”
Big Plays, Special Teams, and Game-Changing Speed
Oliver nicknamed “Real Deal” showcased his real deal big play ability all season long by grabbing a reception of 40 yards or more in eight of the 12 games he played in this season. Besides being one of the best receivers in nation, Oliver was also one of the best return men in the game as well thanks to averaging 21.4 yards per return while taking two returns to the house.
Recruiting Buzz Grows Around Four-Star Standout
This season alone, Oliver broke eight Hamilton school records which included receiving yards in a game (284), touchdown receptions in a game (6), single-game points (36), single-season receptions (92), single-season receiving yards (1,839), single-season touchdown receptions (29). The other two records are career records as Oliver already has the most career receiving yards (2,700) and career receiving touchdowns (40) in Hamilton school history in just two seasons of varsity action.
Driven by Legacy, Focused on a State Title
“It’s a big deal to leave a legacy here and this year I accomplished a lot of personal goals and now the only thing I’m focused on is winning a state championship,” Oliver said. “Winning a state championship has always been the main goal I can’t lose in the semi-finals again as it has been two years back-to-back and I can’t go out that way.”
On the recruiting side of things, despite not being the ideal size most recruiters want at receiver Oliver is listed as a four-star prospect by most respected recruiting services due to his talent and productive career. The star wideout currently has 18 scholarship offers headlined by offers from Miami, Texas, Oregon, Alabama and USC.
“I don’t have a Top 5 yet as I’m still looking into all these schools until June 15th hits when all of them can talk to me I’ll know then,” Oliver said. “It doesn't matter location, I’ll stay in state or go out of state it’s all about whatever is the best fit for me.”
All one must do is take one look at Oliver’s highlight reel to see how special of player he truly is. Despite the awesome plays, the trait which takes him to another level is his supreme confidence and self-belief in his ability to be the best.
Built on Belief: A Father’s Message and a National Goal
This trait which was instilled in him by his dad from Day 1 is one of the many reasons he’s in the running to be the best wide receiver for the class of 2028.
“My dad has been preaching to me that I’m the best receiver in the country not the state, but the country and I want to prove him right,” Oliver said. "All of that has been on my mind this offseason is getting better, winning a state champion and working to show everyone I’m the best in the country.”
Regardless of what school is fortunate enough to get Oliver’s services one thing is for certain, they’ll be getting a talented versatile receiver who has the foundation to be special player at the college level.