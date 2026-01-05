2025 High School Football All-American Team
The 2025 high school football season is over, and many talented players competed throughout the country, but High School On SI has selected the top performers to represent our first and second All-American teams.
The first team includes an Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and a Coach of the Year. The first and second teams include an all-purpose player who had a great season on offense, defense and special teams.
High School On SI's national champion, Buford (GA), has two All-Americans. DeSoto (TX), St. Frances Academy (MD) and La Salle College (PA) also have two players on our teams.
The state of Texas, California and Georgia lead with six players each on the first and second teams.
The Georgia Bulldogs have the most commitments from our All-Americans with five. USC, Alabama, Oregon and Notre Dame have four.
Here are the 24 selections who made our All-American teams, plus honorable mentions.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Landen Williams-Callis, Jr., RB, Randle (TX)
College: Has offers from Texas, Texas A&M, Ohio State, USC, Oregon, Alabama and others.
Williams-Callis finished the 2025 season with 324 carries for 3,491 yards and 59 touchdowns. He caught 24 passes for 266 yards and one touchdown.
He has one more season of high school football, and so far he has 756 carries for 7,543 yards and 125 touchdowns. He needs 3,835 yards as a senior season to break Kaegan Ash's new Texas career rushing record of 11,377 yards.
"I want to be remembered as someone who not only excelled at football, but also made a positive impact on peoples lives off the field," Williams-Callis said. "I want to be known for my sportsmanship, leadership, and commitment to give back to the community. I want to be remembered as a legend."
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Deuce Geralds, Sr., DL, Collins Hill (GA)
College: LSU
Geralds filled the stat sheet with 91 total tackles, 37 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles. He ended his high school career with 352 total tackles, 114.5 tackles for loss and 54 sacks. He is the Georgia Public Broadcasting Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2025.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Carson Palmer, Santa Margarita (CA)
The former NFL quarterback returned to his alma mater and won it all.
He led Santa Margarita to a Trinity League title, a CIF Southern Section Division 1 plaque and a CIF State Open Division championship.
Santa Margarita defeated Mater Dei, Corona Centennial (twice) and Northern California powerhouse De La Salle.
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback
Jett Thomalla, Sr., Millard South (NE)
College: Alabama
Thomalla’s final season in Nebraska high school football was a memorable one. He threw for 3,484 yards and 58 touchdowns and won the Class A championship with Millard South. He finished with 134 career touchdown passes and 10,252 career passing yards, each class records.
“Jett has been an extremely dependable and consistent leader of our team and offense over the course of his career,” Millard South head coach Taylor Mendenhall said. “His exceptional arm talent and even-keeled demeanor make him a perfect fit at quarterback. Jett has grown as a leader and continuously made his teammates around him elevate their game by demanding perfection on the practice field from them.”
Running Back
Landen Williams-Callis, Jr., Randle (TX)
Named High School On SI’s Offensive Player of the Year.
Ezavier Crowell, Sr., Jackson (AL)
College: Alabama
Crowell set the state single-season rushing record at Jackson High School in 2024 before breaking it in 2025. This season, he ran for 2,632 yards for a 12.2 yards per carry average, and he ran for 35 touchdowns. He led Jackson to its second consecutive Alabama Class 4A state championship.
Wide Receiver
Ethan "Boobie" Feaster, Sr., DeSoto (TX)
College: USC
Feaster played a significant role in DeSoto’s 2025 UIL Class 6A Division 2 championship. He reclassified to the 2026 class, so 2025 was the final season of his career. He ended it with a stellar 98 receptions for 1,641 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Roye Oliver III, So., Hamilton (AZ)
College: Has offers from Alabama, Texas, Oregon and Oklahoma, among others.
The only underclassmen on either High School On SI All-American team, Oliver posted 92 receptions for 1,843 yards receiving and 29 touchdowns. He was among the Arizona Republic’s 2025 high school fall sports athletes of the year.
Tight End
Kaiden Prothro, Sr., Bowdon (GA)
College: Georgia
Prothro stood out in Georgia, one of the most talent rich states in the country. At 6-foot-6, 210 pounds, he was a receiving threat who caught 58 passes for 1,115 yards and 27 touchdowns.
“What makes Kaiden special is the fact that he is our most talented player but our hardest working weight room kid, great in the classroom, great practice player, great leader, great teammate, and great character kid,” Bowden head coach Rich Fendley said. “He has great parents. Kaiden is the example of all the qualities you want the players in the program to have. It also is the reason he is such a good football player.”
Offensive Line
Jackson Cantwell, Sr., Nixa (MO)
College: Miami (FL)
Cantwell was one of the easiest choices for this list. A 5-star lineman and No. 1 offensive lineman in the class of 2026, according to 247sports.com, he is a great athlete at 6-foot-7, 305 pounds. He is the National Gatorade Player of the Year in 2025. He is also a national champion in shot put.
Felix Ojo, Sr., Mansfield Lake Ridge (TX)
College: Texas Tech
In 2025, Ojo did not allow a sack and allowed just four pressures for Mansfield Lake Ridge. At 6-foot-7, 283 pounds, Ojo dominated at left tackle. He also played defensive end.
Kodi Greene, Sr., Mater Dei (CA)
College: Washington
Greene was on High School On SI’s All-CIF Southern Section 2025 football team, and he was the All-Trinity League Lineman of the Year. He dominated some of the top talent every week in high school football. Greene is a 6-foot-6, 310 pound tackle.
Kelvin Obot, Sr., Fruitland (ID)
College: Utah
A member of High School On SI’s Idaho All-State team, Obot dominated during his senior season. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive tackle had 85 pancake blocks in 2025.
Darius Gray, Sr., St. Christopher's School (VA)
College: South Carolina
Gray was an all-around star at St. Christopher’s School. He was named to the VISAA Division 1 All-State First Team Offense and Defense this season.
"As an offensive lineman, Darius is an elite athlete that can play any position on the offensive line, " St. Christopher's School head coach Lance Clelland said. "His speed and agility had the top teams in the SEC and Big Ten arguing about who would get to coach him in college – the offensive line coach or the defensive line coach. Darius is a servant leader and a true offensive lineman – whenever your best player and hardest working player are the same person it is a very special thing."
All-Purpose/Punt and Kick Returner
Joey O’Brien, Sr., La Salle College (PA)
College: Notre Dame
Few players fit the all-purpose role as well as O’Brien. He is a wide receiver and defensive back who had 85 catches for 1,250 yards and 18 touchdowns on offense while adding 49 tackles, 4 interceptions, 12 passes defended, 1 sack and a fumble recovery on defense. In the PIAA Class 6A title game, he had 10 catches for 99 yards, a touchdown pass and three interceptions—including a pick-six.
“Joey is a generational talent and human being,” La Salle College head coach Brett Gordon said. “His size and athleticism allow him to impact the game in all three phases. He is everything you want in a student athlete.”
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Deuce Geralds, Sr., Collins Hill (GA)
High School On SI’s Defensive Player of the Year.
Richard Anderson, Sr., Edna Karr (LA)
College: LSU
Anderson was the top player for a stacked Edna Karr team. He earned LFCA Class 5A 1st Team All-State Defensive MVP honors. He anchored the Cougars to an LHSAA Division 1 title.
Bryce Perry-Wright, Sr., Buford (GA)
College: Texas A&M
Perry-Wright was a force for High School On SI’s national champions. He had a stellar senior season with 104 total tackles, 17 for loss, 7 sacks, 26 quarterback hurries and three forced fumbles.
Elijah Golden, Sr., Cardinal Mooney (FL)
College: Notre Dame
Golden led Cardinal Mooney to the 2025 Florida 2A State Champions with 76 tackles, 39 for loss, and 17 sacks.
Linebacker
Tyler Atkinson, Sr., Grayson (GA)
College: Texas
Atkinson led his team with 91 total tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and 24 quarterback hurries. He is the Gatorade Georgia Football Player of the Year.
Cincere Johnson, Sr., Glenville (OH)
College: Ohio State
Johnson is the Ohio Prep Sports Media Association’s Division IV Defensive Player of the Year, and he is the two-time cleveland.com Defensive Player of the Year. He had 185 tackles, 42 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks and five forced fumbles this season.
TJ White, Sr., Jackson Academy (MS)
College: Tennessee
White helped Jackson Academy claim an MAIS 4A state title over Hartfield Academy. He led his team with 88 total tackles, 22 tackles for a loss and 12 sacks in 2025.
Defensive Back
Jett Washington, Sr., Bishop Gorman (NV)
College: Oregon
Washington is a smooth safety who helped Bishop Gorman to the 2025 Nevada Open Division State Championships. He had 59 tackles, four interceptions, seven pass breakups and two forced fumbles as a senior. He is the nephew of Kobe Bryant.
Jireh Edwards, Sr., St. Frances Academy (MD)
College: Alabama
Edwards totaled 167 tackles and six interceptions for one of the top programs in the country. He returned two of those interceptions for touchdowns.
Jaden Walk-Green, Jr., Corona Centennial (CA)
College: Has recent offers from Cal, Utah and San Diego State.
Walk-Green is High School On SI’s CIF Southern Section Defensive Player of the Year. He led the Huskies in with 125 tackles, 10 interceptions and five pick-sixes. He returned a fumble and a punt return for a touchdown. He was also the Huskies’ kicker, scoring 75 points.
"Jaden Walk-Green is a tremendous & versatile athlete," Corona Centennial head coach Matt Logan said. "He is capable of playing any position on the field. He has great instincts and vision. Playing safety enables him to be the center fielder (which he also plays on our baseball team) and make plays. In addition, he is very smart, hardworking, and extremely coachable."
Jermaine Bishop Jr., Sr., Willis (TX)
College: Texas
Bishop was a playmaker all season for Willis. He had four interceptions, four forced fumbles, 14 passes defended and 46 solo tackles, according to USA Today.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker
Harran Zureikat, Sr., Fox Chapel Area (PA)
College: Georgia
Zureikat finished 19-for-20 on PAT attempts and 7-for-9 on field goal attempts with a long of 57 yards.
Punter
Jimmy Gregg, Sr., University (WV)
College: Syracuse
Gregg averaged 45.8 yards per punt this season, yet he did not record a touchdown. He pinned 20 punts inside the 20 yard line and 13 inside the 10.
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback
Ryder Lyons, Sr., Folsom (CA)
College: BYU
Running back
Savion Hiter, Sr., Louisa County (VA)
College: Michigan
SaRod Baker, RB, DeSoto (TX)
College: Has recently received offers from Texas, Oregon and Ohio State.
Wide receiver
Trent Mosley, Sr., Santa Margarita (CA)
College: USC
Messiah Hampton, Sr., Monroe (NY)
College: Oregon
Tight End
Kendre Harrison, Sr., Reidsville (NC)
College: Oregon
Offensive line
Kaeden Penny, Sr., Bixby (OK)
College: Oklahoma
Max Hiller, Jr., Coatesville (PA)
College: Has offers from Georgia, Florida, Indiana and Miami (FL), among others.
Zykie Helton, Sr., Carrollton (GA)
College: Georgia
Keenyi Pepe, Sr., IMG Academy (FL)
College: USC
Grayson McKeogh, Sr., La Salle College (PA)
College: Notre Dame
All-Purpose/Punt and Kick Returner
Corey Sadler Jr., Sr., Cass Tech (MI)
College: North Carolina
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Luke Wafle, Sr., The Hun School (NJ)
College: USC
Anthony Jones, Sr., St. Paul’s Episcopal (AL)
College: Oregon
Zion Elee, Sr., St. Frances Academy (MD)
College: Maryland
Richie Wesley, Sr., Sierra Canyon (CA)
College: Texas
Linebacker
Nick Abrams II, Sr., McDonogh School (MD)
College: Georgia
Quinton Cypher, Jr., Millbrook (NC)
College: Ohio State
Xavier Griffin, Sr., Gainesville (GA)
College: Alabama
Defensive Back
John Meredith III, Jr., Trinity (TX)
College: Has offers from Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Michigan and Oregon, among others.
Brandon Arrington, Sr., Mount Miguel (CA)
College: Texas A&M
Khary Adams, Sr., Loyola Blakefield (MD)
College: Notre Dame
Tyriq Green, Sr., Buford (GA)
College: Georgia
HONORABLE MENTION
Jared Curtis, Sr., QB Nashville Christian School (TN)
Keisean Henderson, Sr., Legacy the School of Sport Sciences (TX)
Kane Larson, Sr., QB, Greenwood (AR)
Ian Premer, Sr., TE, Great Bend (KS)
Easton Royal, Jr., WR, Brother Martin (LA)
Hudson Parliament, Sr., OL, Brandon Valley (SD)
Sean Stover, Sr., OL, Prosper (TX)
Myles McLaughlin, Sr., QB/RB, Knox Community (IN)
Prince Williams, Sr., DL, Bishop Gorman (NV)
Cederian Morgan, Sr., Benjamin Russell (AL)
Lamar Brown, Sr., OL/DL, University Lab (LA)
Grant Wise, Sr., OL, Pace (FL)
JD Hill, Sr., DL, Mission Viejo (CA)
Dutch Horisk, Sr., DL, St. John Bosco (CA)
Ty Keys, Jr., RB, Poplarville (MS)
Aaden Aytch, Sr., DL, Lafayette Jefferson (IN)
Kaegan Ash, Sr., RB, Mt. Enterprise (TX)
Immanuel Iheanacho, Sr., OL, Georgetown Preparatory (MD)
Roman Igwebuike, Jr., LB, Mount Carmel (IL)
Julian Manson, Sr., LB, Iowa City West (IA)
