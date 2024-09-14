Live score updates: Peoria Liberty vs. Mesa Mountain View in Arizona high school football
Mesa Mountain View heads to Peoria Liberty on Friday night to try to knock off the top-ranked team in Arizona high school football.
Liberty (2-0) enters the game ranked No. 16 in the national SBLive/SI Top 25, while Mountain View (2-0) is coming off a 57-27 thrashing of Saguaro.
Follow along below for live updates once the game starts, with the kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. MST/PT.
2ND QUARTER UPDATES
TURNOVER ON DOWNS! Mountain View gets a glimmer of hope as a bad snap on fourth and short ends Liberty's drive. Liberty leads 21-0, Mountain View ball on its own 30 with about six minutes left.
TURNOVER ON DOWNS! Mountain View moves the ball a bit but the drive stalls. Liberty ball again looking to put this one further out of hand.
1ST QUARTER UPDATES
END OF 1ST QUARTER: Liberty 21, Mountain View 0
TOUCHDOWN LIBERTY! It's Brody Pilgaard getting the TD grab from 15 yards out. That's three touchdown passes for Hayden Fletcher in the first quarter and it's 21-0 Liberty with 30 seconds left.
TOUCHDOWN LIBERTY! Hayden Fletcher finds Drace Wadlington this time from 10 yards out and it's 14-0 Liberty, 6:21 left.
TOUCHDOWN LIBERTY! That was fast. Hayden Fletcher hits Braxton Hunyh for a 60-yard touchdown and it's 7-0 Liberty, 10:07 left.
PREGAME
Liberty will start with the ball.
Senior Hayden Fletcher is the new Liberty quarterback this year, replacing now-Arizona State Sun Devil Navi Bruzon.
He had two passing touchdowns and two more on the ground last week in a 46-0 win over O’Connor.
Liberty is very strong in the trenches, featuring three-star seniors Nick Spence (Minnesota OT commit) and Caden Branston (Colorado State DT commit).
Mesa Mountain View is led by two-way terror Beckham Barney.
The 6-foot-3 Cal commit has 209 yards rushing and five touchdowns on offense and 23 tackles on defense, where he'll play in college as a linebacker.
He finished his junior season with 145 tackles (13 for loss) and four sacks.
—
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive | @sblivesports
