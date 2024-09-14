High School

Live score updates: Peoria Liberty vs. Mesa Mountain View in Arizona high school football

Liberty is nationally ranked, Mountain View is coming off a rout of Saguaro, and both are undefeated

Mike Swanson, SBLive Sports

Peoria Liberty takes the field in the 2023 Arizona high school football state championship game against Centennial.
Peoria Liberty takes the field in the 2023 Arizona high school football state championship game against Centennial. / Steven Davis

Mesa Mountain View heads to Peoria Liberty on Friday night to try to knock off the top-ranked team in Arizona high school football.

Liberty (2-0) enters the game ranked No. 16 in the national SBLive/SI Top 25, while Mountain View (2-0) is coming off a 57-27 thrashing of Saguaro.

Follow along below for live updates once the game starts, with the kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. MST/PT.

2ND QUARTER UPDATES

TURNOVER ON DOWNS! Mountain View gets a glimmer of hope as a bad snap on fourth and short ends Liberty's drive. Liberty leads 21-0, Mountain View ball on its own 30 with about six minutes left.

TURNOVER ON DOWNS! Mountain View moves the ball a bit but the drive stalls. Liberty ball again looking to put this one further out of hand.

1ST QUARTER UPDATES

END OF 1ST QUARTER: Liberty 21, Mountain View 0

TOUCHDOWN LIBERTY! It's Brody Pilgaard getting the TD grab from 15 yards out. That's three touchdown passes for Hayden Fletcher in the first quarter and it's 21-0 Liberty with 30 seconds left.

TOUCHDOWN LIBERTY! Hayden Fletcher finds Drace Wadlington this time from 10 yards out and it's 14-0 Liberty, 6:21 left.

TOUCHDOWN LIBERTY! That was fast. Hayden Fletcher hits Braxton Hunyh for a 60-yard touchdown and it's 7-0 Liberty, 10:07 left.

PREGAME

Liberty will start with the ball.

Senior Hayden Fletcher is the new Liberty quarterback this year, replacing now-Arizona State Sun Devil Navi Bruzon.

He had two passing touchdowns and two more on the ground last week in a 46-0 win over O’Connor.

Liberty is very strong in the trenches, featuring three-star seniors Nick Spence (Minnesota OT commit) and Caden Branston (Colorado State DT commit).

Mesa Mountain View is led by two-way terror Beckham Barney.

The 6-foot-3 Cal commit has 209 yards rushing and five touchdowns on offense and 23 tackles on defense, where he'll play in college as a linebacker.

He finished his junior season with 145 tackles (13 for loss) and four sacks.

-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive | @sblivesports

