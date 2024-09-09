SBLive/SI Top 25 high school football rankings: Under-the-radar Texas team jumps into top 10 (9/9/2024)
Much of the country's attention was focused on the No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown between Mater Dei and Bishop Gorman last week — and rightfully so, as it’s not often the nation’s top two high school football teams square off, with the Monarchs taking much of the steam out of the matchup with a dominant defensive effort in a 31-15 victory.
But while the game in Southern California headlined the weekend, the slate was littered with great matchups, with three other games featuring two SBLive/SI Power 25 teams and another featuring a team entering the rankings knocking off a Texas powerhouse.
As a result, there is plenty of shakeup behind No. 1 Mater Dei.
North Crowley of Fort Worth, Texas, jumps all the way from our Just Missed list to the top 10 after its massive victory over previous No. 4 DeSoto (Texas), while Lakeland (Fla.), Boyle County of Danville, Ky., and Douglas County of Douglasville, Ga., also enter the rankings.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Week 4 of our SBLive/SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
SBLive/SI Power 25 Football Rankings
September 9, 2024
1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) (3-0)
Previous ranking: 1. Last week: Def. No. 5 Bishop Gorman 31-15
The Monarchs cemented their spot atop the Power 25 rankings with their performance against the Gaels, holding the Las Vegas powerhouse to fewer than 200 yards and building a 31-7 lead before giving up a late score. Oregon commit RB Jordan Davison ran for 90 yards and two scores, and Washington commit QB Ashton Beierly completed his first seven passes and finished with 161 total yards and a passing touchdown.
Next: Sept. 14 at Kahuku (Hawaii)
2. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) (3-0)
Previous ranking: 3. Last week: Def. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) 38-28
The Saturday night special in Chatsworth saw the Braves get a bravura effort from 4-star junior WR Madden Williams, who finished with 10 receptions for 252 yards and three touchdowns against a Trailblazers secondary that features two FBS commits.
Next: Sept. 14 at Serra (San Mateo, Calif.)
3. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (2-1)
Previous ranking: 6. Last week: Def. No. 23 Cocoa 34-13
The Ascenders ascend three spots after a second consecutive victory over a Power 25 team following their narrow season-opening defeat at Corner Canyon in Draper, Utah. This time, they wore down their state rival with their offensive line sparking a breakthrough game for Michigan commit Donovan Johnson, who ran for 115 yards and a touchdown.
Next: Sept. 12 vs. Mt. Zion Prep Academy (Lanham, Md.)
4. Duncanville (Texas) (1-0)
Previous ranking: 7. Last week: Def. South Oak Cliff (Dallas, Texas) 34-12
The Panthers’ long wait to kick off their season finally ended, and they knocked off the Bears as Alabama commit QB Keelon Russell threw for 325 yards and five touchdowns — two to Zach Turner — and Dakorien Moore capped the scoring with a 19-yard reception.
Next: Sept. 14 vs. No. 23 St. Frances Academy
5. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) (2-1)
Previous ranking: 2. Last week: Lost to No. 1 Mater Dei 31-15
The Gaels had their win streak snapped at 27 games (their previous loss was to Mater Dei two years ago) as they couldn’t hold off a ferocious pass rush that had six sacks and forced an interception. They finished with 152 yards as QB Maika Eugenio threw for 68 yards and two scores.
Next: Sept. 13 vs. No. 17 Orange Lutheran
6. Milton (Ga.) (2-0)
Previous ranking: 5. Last week: Idle
The Eagles got an early week off as they prepare for the rest of their season.
Next: Sept. 13 at Blessed Trinity (Roswell, Ga.)
7. North Crowley (Fort Worth, Texas) (2-0)
Previous ranking: NR. Last week: Def. No. 12 DeSoto (Texas) 57-51
A week ago, the Panthers were on our national radar. This week, they burst into the top 10 of the national rankings after handing the two-time defending 6A Division II state champion Eagles their first loss since 2022 and picking up the biggest win in the Lone Star State in 2024. Senior Quinten Gibson had his coming-out party with seven catches for 180 yards and four touchdowns, receiving an offer from Stephen F. Austin after the game.
Next: Sept. 13 vs. Guyer (Denton, Texas)
8. North Shore (Houston) (2-0)
Previous ranking: 8. Last week: Def. Crowley (Texas) 28-13
Quanell X Farrakhan Jr.’s 67-yard touchdown catch midway through the third quarter was the highlight of the Mustangs’ workmanlike victory over the Eagles.
Next: Sept. 13 vs. Westfield (Houston)
9. Carrollton (Ga.) (4-0)
Previous ranking: 13. Last week: Def. Lithia Springs (Ga.) 63-0
Junior QB Julian Lewis had another big game, completing 12 of 14 passes for 282 yards and six touchdowns, spreading the wealth among five receivers, and the Trojans held the Lions to 159 yards.
Next: Sept. 13 vs. Gainesville (Ga.)
10. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) (1-1)
Previous ranking: 15. Last week: Def. No. 22 Washington Massillon 35-21
The Crusaders bounced back from their opening defeat to IMG Academy by winning another national matchup against the reigning Ohio Division II state champion. Ohio State commit WR Quincy Porter had six catches for 85 yards and a touchdown to lead the Crusaders.
Next: Sept. 14 vs. Iona Prep (New Rochelle, N.Y.)
11. Westlake (Austin, Texas) (2-0)
Previous ranking: 25. Last week: Def. San Benito (Texas) 63-7
The Chaparrals scored early and often against the Greyhounds, with QB Jax LeFevre tossing three first-half touchdowns as they built a 35-7 halftime lead. LB Elliott Schaper led the defense with 10 tackles and a sack.
Next: Sept. 13 vs. Atascocita (Humble, Texas)
12. DeSoto (Texas) (1-1)
Previous ranking: 4. Last week: Lost to No. 7 North Crowley (Fort Worth, Texas) 57-51
It was an offensive shootout at DeSoto’s Eagle Stadium, and the Eagles came out on the wrong side of the scoreboard as they lost for the first time since October 2022. The lead changed 10 times, with Virginia Tech commit QB Kelden Ryan rushing for three touchdowns and throwing for two, but a costly interception with seven minutes left helped North Crowley pull out the victory.
Next: Sept. 13 vs. Miller (Corpus Christi, Texas)
13. Mission Viejo (Calif.) (3-0)
Previous ranking: 17. Last week: Def. Liberty (Henderson, Nev.) 46-0
Dijon Lee’s 70-yard interception return for a score got the ball rolling for the Diablos, and Drai Trudeau had two touchdown passes — both to Vance Spafford, who also ran for a touchdown.
Next: Sept. 13 at Highland (Palmdale, Calif.)
14. Phenix City (Ala.) Central (3-0)
Previous ranking: 18. Last week: Def. Smiths Station (Ala.) 69-15
Tristan Williams ran for two first-quarter touchdowns, and Andrew Alford threw for one touchdown and ran for another as the Red Devils led 35-8 at halftime.
Next: Sept. 13 at Dothan (Ala.)
15. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) (2-1)
Previous ranking: 20. Last week: Def. Columbus (Miami, Fla.) 42-6
The Raiders romped past the two-time defending Class 4M state champion Explorers, with QB Andrew Indorf finishing 21 of 31 for 216 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, and the defense had six sacks and forced three turnovers — including a third-quarter scoop and score by Richard Scott III.
Next: Sept. 13 at Western (Davie, Fla.)
16. Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.) (2-0)
Previous ranking: 19. Last week: Def. O’Connor (Phoenix) 46-0
Hayden Fletcher threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two scores, and the Lions forced four fumbles, recovering three.
Next: Sept. 13 vs. Mountain View (Mesa, Ariz.)
17. Orange (Calif.) Lutheran (2-0)
Previous ranking: 21. Last week: Def. No. 23 St. Frances Academy 15-13
QB TJ Lateef threw for one touchdown and ran for another, then converted a huge fourth down with less than two minutes remaining to seal the victory.
Next: Sept. 13 at No. 6 Bishop Gorman
18. Lakeland (Fla.) (2-0)
Previous ranking: NR. Last week: Def. Lake Mary (Fla.) 35-34 (OT)
The Dreadnaughts survived on the road against a determined Rams squad, with senior Shanard Clower scoring on an 80-yard reception with 25 seconds left to force overtime. In the extra period, QB Zander Smith gave Lakeland the lead with a 6-yard run, and after the Rams answered on Isaiah Thomas’ 10-yard touchdown run, the hosts went for two but misfired on the pass.
Next: Sept. 13 at Winter Haven (Fla.)
19. Cocoa (Fla.) (2-1)
Previous ranking: 10. Last week: Lost to No. 3 IMG Academy 34-13
Four turnovers spelled disaster for the Tigers, who trailed 14-13 midway through the second quarter after a 71-yard touchdown pass from Brady Hart to Jayvan Boggs but couldn’t keep up with the Ascenders, who scored 17 points off turnovers.
Next: Sept. 13 vs. Heritage (Palm Bay, Fla.)
20. Boyle County (Danville, Ky.) (3-0)
Previous ranking: NR. Last week: Def. No. 21 St. Edward 38-21
West Virginia commit Montavin Quisenberry led the way in the Rebels’ biggest victory on the national stage in some time. The four-time defending Kentucky 4A state champions pulled away in the second half as the 3-star senior rushed for three touchdowns, threw for another on a flea flicker and had a long interception return that set up a clinching field goal with 4:30 remaining.
Next: Sept. 13 at Scott County (Georgetown, Ky.)
21. St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio) (2-1)
Previous ranking: 11. Last week: Lost to No. 20 Boyle County 38-21
The Eagles followed their victory over St. Joseph’s Prep two weeks ago by falling to the Rebels, who were a late addition to the schedule after the closure of Rock Creek Christian Academy in Upper Marlboro, Md. Senior QB Thomas Csanyi threw for one touchdown and ran for another.
Next: Sept. 14 vs. Elder (Cincinnati, Ohio)
22. Washington Massillon (Massillon, Ohio) (2-1)
Previous ranking: 9. Last week: Lost to No. 10 Bergen Catholic 35-21
The Tigers fell in their first big test of the season despite another solid performance from senior RB Ja’Meir Gamble, who ran for 98 yards and a touchdown and caught six passes for 20 yards.
Next: Sept. 13 vs. Canisius (Buffalo, N.Y.)
23. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) (2-1)
Previous ranking: 12. Last week: Lost to No. 17 Orange Lutheran 15-13
The Panthers offense struggled, but the special teams and defense kept them in the game, with Bryce Deas returning a blocked field goal for a touchdown and Wayne Henry returning an interception for a score that drew the visitors within two points with 6:25 to play.
Next: Sept. 14 at No. 4 Duncanville
24. Belleville (Mich.) (2-0)
Previous ranking: 22. Last week: Def. Stevenson (Livonia, Mich.) 44-6
It was the Bryce Underwood show again for the Tigers, as the nation’s No. 1 recruit and LSU commit had five touchdown passes in the first 28 minutes.
Next: Sept. 13 vs. Churchill (Livonia, Mich.)
25. Douglas County (Douglasville, Ga.) (4-0)
Previous ranking: NR. Last week: Def. Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Ga.) 21-14
Zamarcus Lindley ran for two second-half touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with eight minutes remaining, and finished with 118 yards on 22 carries as the Tigers won a matchup of unbeatens ahead of their showdown with Buford.
Next: Sept. 13 vs. Buford (Ga.)
Dropped out
14. St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia)
16. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.)
23. Crown Point (Ind.)
24. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah)
Just missed
Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati)
Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.)
Baylor (Chattanooga, Tenn.)
Buford (Ga.)
JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.)
Kahuku (Hawaii)
Lone Peak (Highland, Utah)
Owasso (Okla.)
Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.)
Weddington (Matthews, N.C.)
— René Ferrán | rferran.scorebooklive@gmail.com