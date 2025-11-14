Mountain View Seeks Revenge as Rematch With Centennial Rekindles Championship Memories
Last December, Centennial made an unlikely and historic run to claim the Arizona 6A state championship. Due to the expanded Open bracket plus a tough schedule, the Coyotes were able to sneak into the playoffs despite a 3-7 mark. The record was a bit misleading, but as the No. 14 seed, Centennial turned it up, slicing through four top 6A teams. Centennial finished .500, celebrated with a championship trophy, its eighth in school history.
Simultaneously, the losing team accepted its runner-up trophy, and slowly left the field heartbroken after a 31-21 loss.
That team of course was Mountain View, another program with eight state titles, which despite the loss, had completed its best season since 2006, finishing 12-2 under first year coach Andy Litten. Quarterback Brady Goodman broke the school passing record, Talan Arnett had broken what was then the 6A record for receiving touchdowns. Both were juniors. 2025 looked promising for the Toros.
A New Era for Centennial
For Centennial, it was the end of an incredible era. Long time head coach Richard Taylor, who started the program in 1990, retired a month later. His son and longtime assistant coach Andrew Taylor took over for the 2025 season. Centennial hasn’t seemed to miss a beat, going 7-3 with a schedule that included three of the top four Open teams.
“I’m proud of our team this year,” says tailback Owen Reynoso, who played a big role in last year’s championship run. “This year we came in with a new offense and a new young quarterback, and things could’ve gone in a different direction. That quarterback of course is sophomore Titus Hill. The position became a huge question mark when Kaina Manna transferred to California over the summer. But the 6-2, 180 pound hill grew up fast, manufacturing a great regular season with nearly 2,000 passing yards and 18 touchdowns with only two interceptions.
As a senior, Reynoso’s last two seasons have ended at Mountain America Stadium, as Centennial lost the Open title in 2023. He feels his leadership has made an impact this season.
“I think as a team we only progress better every week. As for me, I wish my stats looked better but I think most players want that anyways. I’ve grown as a leader and mentor to the younger kids which was my goal from the start. We know Mountain View is a great team and I’m sure they haven’t forgotten last year, so this is going to be a huge challenge for us.”
Mountain View’s Redemption Road
The winner of Tonight's game will advance to the Open quarterfinals and a date with Hamilton. Although the stakes aren’t quite as high as last December, Mountain View coach Andy Litten admits revenge is on the Toros’ mind.
“It’s always tough getting so close but falling at the end,” Litten said of last year’s loss in the title game. “We’re not afraid to talk about that game. Obviously they had an incredible playoff run and deserved it. But once the game starts, we have to execute.”
The Toros entered the season as a consensus top 5-6 ranked team. After handing Higley a 50-7 loss mid-season, Mountain View was in prime position to grab the No. 4 seed and an Open bye. But a one point loss to rival Red Mountain and two point setback to ALA-QC pushed the Toros back to No. 8.
“I’m actually proud of how our team has responded,” Litten says. “Losing those two close games was tough. We’ve battled injuries throughout the season and some kids have had to play both ways but luckily we’ve stayed intact, and it’s helped us develop younger players.”
The Kindergarten Connection
As long as Brady Goodman and Talan Arnett are on the field, Mountain View is always dangerous offensively. The two have been playing together since kindergarten, and the chemistry shows. Goodman has often said they can sometimes just ‘read each other.’ Injuries have forced Arnett to play both ways while also returning kickoffs. It’s taken a physical over the course of the season.
“Those kids are two of the toughest football players in the state and just great young men," Litten said. “Brady is possibly the greatest leader I’ve ever coached. Not so much by yelling and screaming, but by his composure and poise in the toughest moments.”
Goodman, a Utah State commit with 33 total touchdowns this year, admits the chemistry that’s evolved with Arnett is invaluable.
“Playing with Talan since we were about five has helped us build chemistry year after year which has ultimately translated to help us at the varsity level,” says Goodman. “He’s battled injuries this year but he is willing to do anything it takes to win. He’s always one of the hardest workers…and just a guy you want to be around.”
Much like the loser of the Red Mountain-ALA Queen Creek contest, the loser of the Mountain View-Centennial game will become a favorite in the 6A bracket.
“That’s the last thing we’re playing for and I’m sure it’s the same with Centennial,” added Litten.