Vote: Who should be Texas Defensive High School Football Player of the Week? (12/22/2025)

The 2025 Texas high school football postseason is in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Lone Star State.
Here are High School on SI’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week nominees for Dec. 17-20. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below.
Voting remains open until Sunday, Dec. 28, at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Congratulations to Phillip Smith of Smithson Valley for winning last week’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week poll. Smith had the game-clinching interception as time expired, sealing a 31-28 victory over Port Arthur Memorial. The senior also had eight total tackles in the win.
Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week nominees
1. Hudson Butchee, sr., Stephenville
Butchee notched 10 total tackles, a forced fumble and an interception as Stephenville blanked Kilgore for the Class 4A Division I title, 10-0.
2. Ethan Deeds, sr., Richland Springs
Deeds had nine total tackles (one for loss) and a pass breakup in a 99-54 loss to Jayton in the Class 1A Division II title game. Deeds also accounted for three touchdowns on offense.
3. Elijah Dominguez, sr., Grandview
Dominguez tallied 11 total tackles as Grandview fell to Yoakum in the Class 3A Division I championship game, 45-29.
4. Marcel Dominguez, sr., Frisco Lone Star
Dominguez starred in a 28-6 Class 5A Division I title game loss to Smithson Valley with eight total tackles (3.5 for loss) and half a sack.
5. Noriel Dominguez, sr., Richmond Randle
Dominguez notched 15 total tackles as Richmond Randle lost to South Oak Cliff in the Class 5A Division II championship game, 35-19.
6. Kei’Dryn Edmond, jr., C.E. King
Edmond tallied 12 total tackles (2.5 for loss) in a 55-27 Class 6A Division II title game loss to DeSoto.
7. Tony Guillory, jr., North Shore
Guillory had 10 total tackles (one for loss) and an interception as North Shore held off Duncanville for the Class 6A Division I title, 10-7.
8. Colton Hornsby, sr., Smithson Valley
Hornsby recorded 11 total tackles, a sack and a 23-yard pick-six in the victory over Frisco Lone Star.
9. Easton Marwitz, fr., Hamilton
Marwitz piled up 16 total tackles (one for loss) with a forced fumble as Hamilton defeated Joaquin for the Class 2A Division I title, 21-7.
10. David McGowan, sr., Kilgore
McGowan had a strong game in defeat for Kilgore with 12 total tackles (one for loss).
11. Jamarion Phillips, sr., South Oak Cliff
Phillips dominated against Richmond Randle with 13 total tackles (2.5 for loss) and an interception.
12. Ry Reed, sr., Gordon
Reed, an Army commit, notched six total tackles (one for loss) and two forced fumbles in a 69-22 Class 1A Division I title game win over Rankin.
13. Gavin Sisson, sr., Wall
Sisson had 13 total tackles (2.5 for loss) and blocked a punt that led to a touchdown in a 25-24 Class 3A Division II championship game victory over Newton.
14. Rhett Walterscheid, sr., Muenster
Walterscheid led the way with eight total tackles (4.5 for loss), a sack and two quarterback hurries in a 28-0 shutout of Shiner in the Class 2A Division II title game.
15. Tylin Williams, sr., Carthage
Williams tallied 11 total tackles and a blocked punt for a nine-yard return touchdown as Carthage claimed the Class 4A Division II crown with a 49-21 win over West Orange-Stark.
