Phoenix Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 16-18, 2025

Get Phoenix Metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Arizona high school football season rolls into Week 9 on October 16-18

Basha safety screams as he comes to the sidelines following his interception during a game against Orange Lutheran (CA) at Basha High School in Chandler, on Sept. 5, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 81 games scheduled between Thursday, October 16, and Saturday, October 18 in the Phoenix Metro, including six games featuring teams in the Arizona top-10 rankings. You can follow every game live on our Phoenix High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the week are games featuring top-ranked Arizona teams as No. 2 Hamilton is hosting No. 7 Pinnacle as well as the Number 1 team in the state Basha hosting Salpointe Catholic.

Phoenix High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 16, 2025

There are 8 Phoenix high school football games in Arizona on Thursday, October 16, 2025. The first game, Alhambra vs Maryvale, starts at 7 p.m.

Alhambra vs Maryvale

Crismon vs Gilbert Christian

Deer Valley vs Estrella Foothills

La Joya Community High School vs Sierra Linda

NFL Yet Academy vs Scottsdale Prep

Paradise Honors vs Thunderbird

Shadow Mountain vs Wickenburg

Shadow Ridge vs Williams Field

Phoenix High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025

There are 72 Phoenix high school football games in Arizona on Friday, October 17, 2025. There are 6 games including ranked teams, highlighted by Salpointe Catholic vs Basha at 7 p.m.

Agua Fria vs Westview

Alchesay vs Valley

American Leadership Academy - West Foothills vs Peoria

Antelope vs Tonopah Valley

Apollo vs Yuma Catholic

Arcadia vs Poston Butte

Arete Prep vs Chandler Prep

Arizona Lutheran Academy vs Parker

Basha vs Salpointe Catholic

Benson vs Willcox

Blue Ridge vs Show Low

Boulder Creek vs Mountain Ridge

Bourgade Catholic vs Cortez

Bradshaw Mountain vs Buckeye

Brophy College Prep vs Higley

Browne vs Central

Cactus vs Willow Canyon

Cactus Shadows vs Notre Dame Prep

Camelback vs Fairfax

Camp Verde vs Scottsdale Christian Academy

Campo Verde vs Skyline

Canyon View vs Verrado

Carl Hayden Community vs North Canyon

Casteel vs Desert Vista

Catalina vs Globe

Cesar Chavez vs Mesa

Chandler vs Valley Vista

Chaparral vs Desert Mountain

Chino Valley vs Fountain Hills

Coconino vs Lee Williams

Combs vs Mesquite

Copper Canyon vs Washington

Corona del Sol vs Desert Ridge

Desert Edge vs Tolleson

Dobson vs Paradise Valley

Dysart vs Kingman

Eastmark vs Snowflake

Estrella Foothills vs Deer Valley

Flagstaff vs Prescott

Gilbert vs Mountain Pointe

Glendale vs Marcos de Niza

Glendale Prep Academy vs Heritage Academy

Greenway vs Moon Valley

Greyhills Academy vs Tuba City

Hamilton vs Pinnacle

Highland vs Horizon

Holbrook vs Many Farms

Hopi vs Red Mesa

Independence vs Tempe

Ironwood vs McClintock

Ironwood Ridge vs Vista Grande

Kingman Academy vs Pinon

Lake Havasu vs Youngker

Madison Highland Prep vs Pima

Maryvale vs Alhambra

Millennium vs Kellis

Miami vs San Tan Charter

Mingus vs Mohave

Mountain View vs Red Mountain

Northwest Christian vs St. Mary's

Odyssey Institute vs Valley Christian

Page vs Winslow

Payson vs Thatcher

Perry vs Westwood

Phoenix Christian vs Veritas Prep

Prescott vs Flagstaff

Pusch Ridge Christian Academy vs Safford

Red Mesa vs Hopi

River Valley vs Seton Catholic

Round Valley vs San Tan Foothills

San Carlos vs Santa Rita

Shadow Mountain vs Wickenburg

South Mountain vs North

Sunnyslope vs Goldwater

Sunrise Mountain vs West Point

Valley Lutheran vs Valley Union

Phoenix High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 18, 2025

There is 1 Phoenix high school football game in Arizona on Saturday, October 18, 2025. Coronado vs St. John Paul II, starts at 10 a.m.

Coronado vs St. John Paul II

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

