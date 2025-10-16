Phoenix Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 16-18, 2025
There are 81 games scheduled between Thursday, October 16, and Saturday, October 18 in the Phoenix Metro, including six games featuring teams in the Arizona top-10 rankings. You can follow every game live on our Phoenix High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the week are games featuring top-ranked Arizona teams as No. 2 Hamilton is hosting No. 7 Pinnacle as well as the Number 1 team in the state Basha hosting Salpointe Catholic.
Phoenix High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 16, 2025
There are 8 Phoenix high school football games in Arizona on Thursday, October 16, 2025. The first game, Alhambra vs Maryvale, starts at 7 p.m.
Alhambra vs Maryvale
Crismon vs Gilbert Christian
Deer Valley vs Estrella Foothills
La Joya Community High School vs Sierra Linda
NFL Yet Academy vs Scottsdale Prep
Paradise Honors vs Thunderbird
Shadow Mountain vs Wickenburg
Shadow Ridge vs Williams Field
Phoenix High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025
There are 72 Phoenix high school football games in Arizona on Friday, October 17, 2025. There are 6 games including ranked teams, highlighted by Salpointe Catholic vs Basha at 7 p.m.
Agua Fria vs Westview
Alchesay vs Valley
American Leadership Academy - West Foothills vs Peoria
Antelope vs Tonopah Valley
Apollo vs Yuma Catholic
Arcadia vs Poston Butte
Arete Prep vs Chandler Prep
Arizona Lutheran Academy vs Parker
Basha vs Salpointe Catholic
Benson vs Willcox
Blue Ridge vs Show Low
Boulder Creek vs Mountain Ridge
Bourgade Catholic vs Cortez
Bradshaw Mountain vs Buckeye
Brophy College Prep vs Higley
Browne vs Central
Cactus vs Willow Canyon
Cactus Shadows vs Notre Dame Prep
Camelback vs Fairfax
Camp Verde vs Scottsdale Christian Academy
Campo Verde vs Skyline
Canyon View vs Verrado
Carl Hayden Community vs North Canyon
Casteel vs Desert Vista
Catalina vs Globe
Cesar Chavez vs Mesa
Chandler vs Valley Vista
Chaparral vs Desert Mountain
Chino Valley vs Fountain Hills
Coconino vs Lee Williams
Combs vs Mesquite
Copper Canyon vs Washington
Corona del Sol vs Desert Ridge
Desert Edge vs Tolleson
Dobson vs Paradise Valley
Dysart vs Kingman
Eastmark vs Snowflake
Flagstaff vs Prescott
Gilbert vs Mountain Pointe
Glendale vs Marcos de Niza
Glendale Prep Academy vs Heritage Academy
Greenway vs Moon Valley
Greyhills Academy vs Tuba City
Hamilton vs Pinnacle
Highland vs Horizon
Holbrook vs Many Farms
Hopi vs Red Mesa
Independence vs Tempe
Ironwood vs McClintock
Ironwood Ridge vs Vista Grande
Kingman Academy vs Pinon
Lake Havasu vs Youngker
Madison Highland Prep vs Pima
Millennium vs Kellis
Miami vs San Tan Charter
Mingus vs Mohave
Mountain View vs Red Mountain
Northwest Christian vs St. Mary's
Odyssey Institute vs Valley Christian
Page vs Winslow
Payson vs Thatcher
Perry vs Westwood
Phoenix Christian vs Veritas Prep
Pusch Ridge Christian Academy vs Safford
River Valley vs Seton Catholic
Round Valley vs San Tan Foothills
San Carlos vs Santa Rita
South Mountain vs North
Sunnyslope vs Goldwater
Sunrise Mountain vs West Point
Valley Lutheran vs Valley Union
Phoenix High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 18, 2025
There is 1 Phoenix high school football game in Arizona on Saturday, October 18, 2025. Coronado vs St. John Paul II, starts at 10 a.m.
Coronado vs St. John Paul II