High School

Phoenix Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 23-24, 2025

Get Phoenix Metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Arizona high school football season rolls into Week 10 on October 23-24

Brady Twombly

Hamilton wide receiver sprints on a route against Brophy during a game at Hamilton High School in Chandler, on Sept. 19, 2025.
Hamilton wide receiver sprints on a route against Brophy during a game at Hamilton High School in Chandler, on Sept. 19, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 70 games scheduled between Thursday, October 23, and Friday, October 24 in the Phoenix Metro, including seven games featuring teams in the Arizona top-10 rankings. You can follow every game live on our Phoenix High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup of the week is a game featuring top-ranked Arizona teams as the No. 1 team in the state, Basha, hosts the No. 2 team in the state, Hamilton on Friday night.

Phoenix High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 23, 2025

Cactus Shadows vs Chaparral

Carl Hayden Community vs Maryvale

Chinle vs Page

Pinnacle vs Valley Vista

Sabino vs Thatcher

Phoenix High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025

Agua Fria vs La Joya Community High School

Alhambra vs Washington

American Leadership Academy vs Mountain View

American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North vs Campo Verde

American Leadership Academy - Ironwood vs Seton Catholic

American Leadership Academy - Mesa North vs Blue Ridge

American Leadership Academy - West Foothills vs Thunderbird

Apache Junction vs Round Valley

Apollo vs Sunrise Mountain

Arcadia vs Eastmark

Arizona College Prep vs Notre Dame Prep

Barry Goldwater High School vs Ironwood

Basha vs Hamilton

Boulder Creek vs O'Connor

Bradshaw Mountain vs Coconino

Brophy College Prep vs Liberty

Browne vs South Mountain

Buckeye vs Deer Valley

Cactus vs West Point

Camelback vs North

Canyon View vs Millennium

Casa Grande vs Vista Grande

Casteel vs Corona del Sol

Catalina vs San Carlos

Centennial vs Mountain Ridge

Central vs Fairfax

Cesar Chavez vs Chandler

Combs vs Poston Butte

Coolidge vs San Tan Foothills

Copper Canyon vs North Canyon

Coronado vs Kingman Academy

Desert Edge vs Kellis

Desert Mountain vs Horizon

Desert Ridge vs Highland

Desert Sunrise vs Westview

Desert Vista vs Queen Creek

Dobson vs McClintock

Dysart vs Odyssey Institute

Estrella Foothills vs Lake Havasu

Flagstaff vs Mingus

Florence vs Safford

Ganado vs Winslow

Gilbert vs Red Mountain

Gilbert Christian vs Valley Christian

Gila Ridge vs Sierra Linda

Glendale vs Tempe

Greenway vs Marcos de Niza

Higley vs Shadow Ridge

Independence vs Moon Valley

Kingman vs Wickenburg

Lee Williams vs Mohave

Mesa vs Perry

Mesquite vs Snowflake

Monument Valley vs Window Rock

Mountain Pointe vs Skyline

Northwest Christian vs Peoria

Paradise Honors vs St. Mary's

Paradise Valley vs Sunnyslope

Payson vs River Valley

Prescott vs Youngker

Saguaro vs Williams Field

Salpointe Catholic vs Westwood

Shadow Mountain vs Show Low

Tolleson vs Verrado

Willow Canyon vs Yuma Catholic

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

Home/Arizona