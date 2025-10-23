Phoenix Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 23-24, 2025
There are 70 games scheduled between Thursday, October 23, and Friday, October 24 in the Phoenix Metro, including seven games featuring teams in the Arizona top-10 rankings. You can follow every game live on our Phoenix High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup of the week is a game featuring top-ranked Arizona teams as the No. 1 team in the state, Basha, hosts the No. 2 team in the state, Hamilton on Friday night.
Phoenix High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 23, 2025
Cactus Shadows vs Chaparral
Carl Hayden Community vs Maryvale
Chinle vs Page
Pinnacle vs Valley Vista
Sabino vs Thatcher
Phoenix High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025
Agua Fria vs La Joya Community High School
Alhambra vs Washington
American Leadership Academy vs Mountain View
American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North vs Campo Verde
American Leadership Academy - Ironwood vs Seton Catholic
American Leadership Academy - Mesa North vs Blue Ridge
American Leadership Academy - West Foothills vs Thunderbird
Apache Junction vs Round Valley
Apollo vs Sunrise Mountain
Arcadia vs Eastmark
Arizona College Prep vs Notre Dame Prep
Barry Goldwater High School vs Ironwood
Basha vs Hamilton
Boulder Creek vs O'Connor
Bradshaw Mountain vs Coconino
Brophy College Prep vs Liberty
Browne vs South Mountain
Buckeye vs Deer Valley
Cactus vs West Point
Camelback vs North
Canyon View vs Millennium
Casa Grande vs Vista Grande
Casteel vs Corona del Sol
Catalina vs San Carlos
Centennial vs Mountain Ridge
Central vs Fairfax
Cesar Chavez vs Chandler
Combs vs Poston Butte
Coolidge vs San Tan Foothills
Copper Canyon vs North Canyon
Coronado vs Kingman Academy
Desert Edge vs Kellis
Desert Mountain vs Horizon
Desert Ridge vs Highland
Desert Sunrise vs Westview
Desert Vista vs Queen Creek
Dobson vs McClintock
Dysart vs Odyssey Institute
Estrella Foothills vs Lake Havasu
Flagstaff vs Mingus
Florence vs Safford
Ganado vs Winslow
Gilbert vs Red Mountain
Gilbert Christian vs Valley Christian
Gila Ridge vs Sierra Linda
Glendale vs Tempe
Greenway vs Marcos de Niza
Higley vs Shadow Ridge
Independence vs Moon Valley
Kingman vs Wickenburg
Lee Williams vs Mohave
Mesa vs Perry
Mesquite vs Snowflake
Monument Valley vs Window Rock
Mountain Pointe vs Skyline
Northwest Christian vs Peoria
Paradise Honors vs St. Mary's
Paradise Valley vs Sunnyslope
Payson vs River Valley
Prescott vs Youngker
Saguaro vs Williams Field
Salpointe Catholic vs Westwood
Shadow Mountain vs Show Low
Tolleson vs Verrado
Willow Canyon vs Yuma Catholic