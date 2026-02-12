High School

Scottsdale Saguaro Hires A Former State Championship Head Coach From Washington

After a turbulent stretch following its dynasty run, Saguaro turns to former Yelm High state champion Jason Ronquillo to restore stability and championship standards.

Gary Adornato

Jason Ronquillo, who won a Washington state football championship at Yelm High School in 2022, has been named the new head coach Saguaro High in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Scottsdale Saguaro has found its next head football coach, hiring Jason Ronquillo, the architect behind Yelm High School’s 2022 Washington state championship.

Ronquillo’s hiring was first reported by Adam Beadle of Arizona Varsity in an X.com post by and was later confirmed by the Scottsdale Unified School District.

In a district release, officials highlighted Ronquillo’s championship background and his track record of rebuilding programs while emphasizing his focus on accountability, leadership and student development both on and off the field — values the district believes align with Saguaro’s tradition.

A Proven Program Builder

Ronquillo took over at Yelm in 2013 and gradually transformed the Washington program into a contender. In 2018, he guided the school to its first playoff appearance in more than three decades. Four years later, Yelm captured the 3A state championship, then returned to the title game in 2023 before falling to Bellevue.

He stepped down from Yelm in May 2025 and spent last season as an assistant at Gilbert High in Arizona.

Ronquillo has described his move west as both a personal and professional reset, noting that relocating to Arizona allowed him to refocus on his faith, family and long-term goals while remaining connected to the game.

A Dynasty Searching for Alignment

Saguaro’s hire comes after a period of instability. The Sabercats dismissed Darius Kelly following a 4-16 record over two seasons, a sharp contrast to the program’s dominant run under Jason Mohns, who led Saguaro to six straight state titles and Open Division championships before departing to join Arizona State’s staff.

Since that era ended, the program has dealt with roster turnover, coaching changes and a jump from 4A to 5A and eventually 6A competition.

Ronquillo believes the foundation for success still exists. In discussing the challenge ahead, he has emphasized that championship programs don’t vanish — they lose alignment. His approach centers on restoring structure, accountability and daily habits that mirror championship standards.

With a coach known for rebuilding from the ground up, Saguaro hopes its next dynasty chapter is ready to begin.

