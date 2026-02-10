Archbishop Spalding Hires Navy Assistant R.B. Green to Lead MIAA Powerhouse
Archbishop Spalding has dived into the college ranks for its new football coach.
College Pedigree Comes to the MIAA
The Cavaliers have selected Naval Academy assistant Robert "R.B." Green to replace Kyle Schmitt. Schmitt stepped down last month to become tight ends coach at his college alma-mater Maryland.
Green’s hire was first reported Monday by the Annapolis Capital.
From Midshipman to Marine to Cavaliers Leader
Green spent 12 seasons in various roles with the Midshipmen, most recently as defensive backs coach. A 1998 Naval Academy graduate and three-year starting cornerback, Green spent more than a decade serving overseas and stateside before retiring from the Marine Corps in 2017.
Spalding athletic director Jon Mellinger said Green’s impressive resume, “speaks for itself.”
“He’s done a quality job there for over 10 years and has a demonstrated body of work,” Mellinger said to The Capital. “It’s not easy staying in college football for that long and going through multiple head coaching changes, but he did.”
Green spent his first two seasons on the Navy staff as the Director of Player Development, assisting with professional development and the molding of Navy football players as they prepared to assume future positions of leadership in the Navy and Marine Corps.
As a player he helped lead the 1996 Navy to a 9-3 record, its best record since 1978, and a 42-38 victory over California in the Aloha Bowl. Green performance that season led to him being named to the Blue-Gray All-Star Football Classic and was an All-Independent selection.
Green was born and raised in Atlanta, where he starred at Booker T. Washington High School. After graduation, he attended the Naval Academy Preparatory School in Newport, R.I. before moving on to the Naval Academy.
Taking Over a Maryland Dynasty
Green now has the reins of a Spalding program that blossomed into one of the state’s best during Schmitt’s 13-year tenure. The Cavaliers won their record fourth straight outright Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference last fall and finished No. 3 in the final High School on SI Maryland Top 25.
In 2024, Spalding, led by current Maryland quarterback Malik Washington, went 12-0 and finished No. 1 in the state rankings. Schmitt went 101-36-1 at Spalding.
“Still Meat on the Bone”: Green’s Vision for Spalding
“Kyle did an excellent job with the program. He invested a lot of himself into it to get it where it is. That being said, there’s still some meat on the bone,” Green said to The Capital. “There’s still stuff to take, to play a national schedule and consistently win those games, too.”