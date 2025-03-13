High School

Arkansas (AAA) high school boys basketball state championships: scores, updates, schedule, game times (3/13/2025)

Here are the 2025 Arkansas (AAA) high school boys basketball playoffs state championship tournaments finals matchups, schedules and brackets

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Six state champions will be crowned this week in Arkansas high school boys basketball.
It's playoffs season in Arkansas high school boys basketball, and High School on SI has you covered.

Here are the 2025 Arkansas high school boys basketball state championship tournaments finals matchups, schedules and brackets entering the final round of the AAA playoffs.

ARKANSAS (AAA) HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS — 2025 BRACKETS

1A BOYS

State championship game

Marked Tree vs. Earle

Saturday, March 15

7:45 p.m.

at Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs

2A BOYS

State championship game

Tuckerman vs. East Poinsett County

Thursday, March 13

1:45 p.m.

at Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs

3A BOYS

State championship game

Melbourne vs. Osceola

Thursday, March 13

7:45 p.m.

at Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs

4A BOYS

State championship game

Mills University vs. Morrilton

Friday, March 14

1:45 p.m.

at Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs

5A BOYS

State championship game

Benton vs. Maumelle

Friday, March 14

7:45 p.m.

at Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs

6A BOYS

State championship game

Bryant vs. Springdale

Saturday, March 15

1:45 p.m.

at Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs

