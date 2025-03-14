Arkansas (AAA) high school boys basketball state championships: scores, updates, schedule, game times (3/14/2025)
It's playoffs season in Arkansas high school boys basketball, and High School on SI has you covered.
Here are the 2025 Arkansas high school boys basketball state championship tournaments finals matchups, schedules and brackets entering the final round of the AAA playoffs.
ARKANSAS (AAA) HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS — 2025 BRACKETS
1A BOYS
State championship game
Marked Tree vs. Earle
Saturday, March 15
7:45 p.m.
at Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs
2A BOYS
State championship game
Tuckerman vs. East Poinsett County (East Poinsett County wins, 43-30)
Thursday, March 13
1:45 p.m.
at Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs
3A BOYS
State championship game
Melbourne vs. Osceola (Osceola wins, 57-53)
Thursday, March 13
7:45 p.m.
at Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs
4A BOYS
State championship game
Mills University vs. Morrilton
Friday, March 14
1:45 p.m.
at Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs
5A BOYS
State championship game
Benton vs. Maumelle
Friday, March 14
7:45 p.m.
at Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs
6A BOYS
State championship game
Bryant vs. Springdale
Saturday, March 15
1:45 p.m.
at Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs
