Arkansas (AAA) high school boys basketball state tournaments: Day 1 first round scores, vote for top star

Some of the top performers from the first round (Day 1) of the boys basketball state tournaments, plus all the final scores

Kyle Sutherland, SBLive Sports

Benton's Harrison Pickett
Benton's Harrison Pickett / Nick Wenger Designs

The 2025 Arkansas (AAA) boys basketball state tournaments tipped off at six locations statewide Tuesday.

Here are some of the top boys performers across all classifications from Day 1 of the first round.

Christian Alvarado, Dardanelle

The senior scored 19 points in Dardanelle's 66-51 win over Arkadelphia.

Duke Bowman, Shiloh Christian

The junior had 24 points in Shiloh Christian's 51-49 loss to Magnolia.

Elijah Bryant, North Little Rock

Bryant scored 22 points in NLR's 68-53 win over Fort Smith Northside.

Terrion Burgess, Benton

The senior compiled a double-double, 23 points and 14 rebounds, plus dished out two assists and blocked two shots in Benton's 78-50 win over West Memphis.

Rod Chaten, Dardanelle

The junior scored 21 points in Dardanelle's 66-51 win over Arkadelphia.

Ma'aiki Dauda, Bentonville

The senior had 18 points in Bentonville's 66-53 win over Conway.

Hayden Edwards, Melbourne

The senior scored 23 points in Melbourne's 61-59 win over Lincoln.

Evan Ellenburg, Ridgefield Christian

The senior put up 33 points and connected on six three-pointers in Ridgefield Christian's 82-75 win over Brinkley.

James Elgas, Arkadelphia

The senior scored 29 points in Arkadelphia's 66-51 loss to Dardanelle.

Miles Gnandt, Bentonville

Gnandt scored 18 points and connected on six three-pointers in Bentonville's 66-53 win over Conway.

Caleb Green, Lamar

The senior scored 18 points and connected on six three-pointers in Lamar's 67-44 win over Flippin.

MJ Harris, Brinkley

The junior led the Tigers with 26 points in Brinkley's 82-75 loss to Ridgefield Christian.

Anthony Hester, Mills

The junior compiled a double-double, 14 points and 11 rebounds, in Mills' 82-49 win over Lonoke.

Kayden Job, Melbourne

The junior had 17 points in Melbourne's 61-59 win over Lincoln.

Kennon Johnson, Maumelle

The sophomore logged a double-double, 14 points and 10 rebounds, plus dished out two assists, nabbed a steal and blocked a shot in Maumelle's 97-67 win over Russellville.

KJ Johnson, Conway

Johnson led the Wampus Cats with 19 points in Conway's 66-53 loss to Bentonville.

Cedric Jones, Maumelle

The senior finished with 18 points, five assists, three steals and a rebound in Maumelle's 97-67 win over Russellville.

Lamontrell Jones, Marianna Lee

The senior compiled a double-double, 14 points and 12 rebounds, in Marianna's 47-42 win over Poyen.

Bishop Lee, Riverview

Lee had a game-high 14 points in Riverview's 54-31 win over Fouke.

Landon Lewis, Marked Tree

The senior scored 18 points, including 11 in the first quarter, in Marked Tree's 65-34 win over Bradford.

Jayquan Mays, England

The junior finished with 15 points, six rebounds and seven assists in England's 78-63 win over Hampton.

Jalen Neal, Marion

The junior finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in Marion's 72-44 win over El Dorado.

Ben Noonan, Lamar

The senior compiled a double-double, 20 points and 13 rebounds, and connected on 45% of his shots from the field in Lamar's 67-44 win over Flippin.

Harrison Pickett, Benton

The senior finished with 24 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in Benton's 78-50 win over West Memphis.

Chandler Randle, Marion

The junior finished with 21 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals in Marion's 72-44 win over El Dorado.

Markalon Rochell, Maumelle

The senior finished with 15 points, six rebounds and four assists in Maumelle's 97-67 win over Russellville.

Zaylin Rowland, Mills

The senior scored 28 points, pulled down nine rebounds and nabbed three steals in Mills' 82-49 win over Lonoke.

Aden Scribner, England

The junior compiled a double-double, 21 points and 11 rebounds, in England's 78-63 win over Hampton.

Cade Smith, Russellville

Smith led the Cyclones with 16 points in Russellville's 97-67 loss to Maumelle.

Zakyus Smith, Columbia Christian

The senior scored 21 points in Columbia Christian's 51-39 win over County Line.

Sam Strait, Ridgefield Christian

The sophomore scored 22 points and made six three-pointers in Ridgefield Christian's 82-75 win over Brinkley.

Jayce Tillman, Maumelle

The senior finished with 21 points, seven rebounds, an assist and a steal in Maumelle's 97-67 win over Russellville.

Creed Vega, Dardanelle

The junior scored 16 points in Dardanelle's 66-51 win over Arkadelphia.

Chris Williams, Brinkley

The junior had 25 points in Brinkley's 82-75 loss to Ridgefield Christian.

Ja'kaymion Williams, Marked Tree

Williams scored 21 points and connected on five three-pointers in Marked Tree's 65-34 win over Bradford.

Jayvn Williams, Bentonville

The senior scored 17 points in Bentonville's 66-53 win over Conway.

Roderick Williams, Magnolia

The senior scored 20 points in Magnolia's 51-49 win over Shiloh Christian.

DAY 1 FINAL SCORES

6A

Bentonville 66, Conway 53

North Little Rock 68, Fort Smith Northside 53

5A

Benton 78, West Memphis 50 

Marion 72, El Dorado 44

Maumelle 97, Russellville 67

4A

Dardanelle 66, Arkadelphia 51

Magnolia 51, Shiloh Christian 49 

Mills 82, Lonoke 49

3A

Lamar 67, Flippin 44

Melbourne 61, Lincoln 59

Riverview 54, Fouke 31

2A

Cedar Ridge 68, Ozark Mountain 34

England 78, Hampton 63 

Marianna Lee 47, Poyen 42 

1A

Columbia Christian 51, County Line 39

Marked Tree 65, Bradford 34

Ridgefield Christian 82, Brinkley 75 (OT)

Kyle Sutherland, SBLive Sports
KYLE SUTHERLAND, SBLIVE SPORTS

Kyle Sutherland is a prep sports journalist and broadcaster. Along with High School on SI, his work has been featured in outlets including the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Arkansas PBS, Best of Arkansas Sports, Hooten's Arkansas Football and The Natural State Sports Network. He is also the color commentator for 103.7 The Buzz's high school football Game of the Week.

