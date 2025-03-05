Arkansas (AAA) high school boys basketball state tournaments: Day 1 first round scores, vote for top star
The 2025 Arkansas (AAA) boys basketball state tournaments tipped off at six locations statewide Tuesday.
Here are some of the top boys performers across all classifications from Day 1 of the first round.
Christian Alvarado, Dardanelle
The senior scored 19 points in Dardanelle's 66-51 win over Arkadelphia.
Duke Bowman, Shiloh Christian
The junior had 24 points in Shiloh Christian's 51-49 loss to Magnolia.
Elijah Bryant, North Little Rock
Bryant scored 22 points in NLR's 68-53 win over Fort Smith Northside.
Terrion Burgess, Benton
The senior compiled a double-double, 23 points and 14 rebounds, plus dished out two assists and blocked two shots in Benton's 78-50 win over West Memphis.
Rod Chaten, Dardanelle
The junior scored 21 points in Dardanelle's 66-51 win over Arkadelphia.
Ma'aiki Dauda, Bentonville
The senior had 18 points in Bentonville's 66-53 win over Conway.
Hayden Edwards, Melbourne
The senior scored 23 points in Melbourne's 61-59 win over Lincoln.
Evan Ellenburg, Ridgefield Christian
The senior put up 33 points and connected on six three-pointers in Ridgefield Christian's 82-75 win over Brinkley.
James Elgas, Arkadelphia
The senior scored 29 points in Arkadelphia's 66-51 loss to Dardanelle.
Miles Gnandt, Bentonville
Gnandt scored 18 points and connected on six three-pointers in Bentonville's 66-53 win over Conway.
Caleb Green, Lamar
The senior scored 18 points and connected on six three-pointers in Lamar's 67-44 win over Flippin.
MJ Harris, Brinkley
The junior led the Tigers with 26 points in Brinkley's 82-75 loss to Ridgefield Christian.
Anthony Hester, Mills
The junior compiled a double-double, 14 points and 11 rebounds, in Mills' 82-49 win over Lonoke.
Kayden Job, Melbourne
The junior had 17 points in Melbourne's 61-59 win over Lincoln.
Kennon Johnson, Maumelle
The sophomore logged a double-double, 14 points and 10 rebounds, plus dished out two assists, nabbed a steal and blocked a shot in Maumelle's 97-67 win over Russellville.
KJ Johnson, Conway
Johnson led the Wampus Cats with 19 points in Conway's 66-53 loss to Bentonville.
Cedric Jones, Maumelle
The senior finished with 18 points, five assists, three steals and a rebound in Maumelle's 97-67 win over Russellville.
Lamontrell Jones, Marianna Lee
The senior compiled a double-double, 14 points and 12 rebounds, in Marianna's 47-42 win over Poyen.
Bishop Lee, Riverview
Lee had a game-high 14 points in Riverview's 54-31 win over Fouke.
Landon Lewis, Marked Tree
The senior scored 18 points, including 11 in the first quarter, in Marked Tree's 65-34 win over Bradford.
Jayquan Mays, England
The junior finished with 15 points, six rebounds and seven assists in England's 78-63 win over Hampton.
Jalen Neal, Marion
The junior finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in Marion's 72-44 win over El Dorado.
Ben Noonan, Lamar
The senior compiled a double-double, 20 points and 13 rebounds, and connected on 45% of his shots from the field in Lamar's 67-44 win over Flippin.
Harrison Pickett, Benton
The senior finished with 24 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in Benton's 78-50 win over West Memphis.
Chandler Randle, Marion
The junior finished with 21 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals in Marion's 72-44 win over El Dorado.
Markalon Rochell, Maumelle
The senior finished with 15 points, six rebounds and four assists in Maumelle's 97-67 win over Russellville.
Zaylin Rowland, Mills
The senior scored 28 points, pulled down nine rebounds and nabbed three steals in Mills' 82-49 win over Lonoke.
Aden Scribner, England
The junior compiled a double-double, 21 points and 11 rebounds, in England's 78-63 win over Hampton.
Cade Smith, Russellville
Smith led the Cyclones with 16 points in Russellville's 97-67 loss to Maumelle.
Zakyus Smith, Columbia Christian
The senior scored 21 points in Columbia Christian's 51-39 win over County Line.
Sam Strait, Ridgefield Christian
The sophomore scored 22 points and made six three-pointers in Ridgefield Christian's 82-75 win over Brinkley.
Jayce Tillman, Maumelle
The senior finished with 21 points, seven rebounds, an assist and a steal in Maumelle's 97-67 win over Russellville.
Creed Vega, Dardanelle
The junior scored 16 points in Dardanelle's 66-51 win over Arkadelphia.
Chris Williams, Brinkley
The junior had 25 points in Brinkley's 82-75 loss to Ridgefield Christian.
Ja'kaymion Williams, Marked Tree
Williams scored 21 points and connected on five three-pointers in Marked Tree's 65-34 win over Bradford.
Jayvn Williams, Bentonville
The senior scored 17 points in Bentonville's 66-53 win over Conway.
Roderick Williams, Magnolia
The senior scored 20 points in Magnolia's 51-49 win over Shiloh Christian.
DAY 1 FINAL SCORES
6A
Bentonville 66, Conway 53
North Little Rock 68, Fort Smith Northside 53
5A
Benton 78, West Memphis 50
Marion 72, El Dorado 44
Maumelle 97, Russellville 67
4A
Dardanelle 66, Arkadelphia 51
Magnolia 51, Shiloh Christian 49
Mills 82, Lonoke 49
3A
Lamar 67, Flippin 44
Melbourne 61, Lincoln 59
Riverview 54, Fouke 31
2A
Cedar Ridge 68, Ozark Mountain 34
England 78, Hampton 63
Marianna Lee 47, Poyen 42
1A
Columbia Christian 51, County Line 39
Marked Tree 65, Bradford 34
Ridgefield Christian 82, Brinkley 75 (OT)
