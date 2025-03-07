Arkansas (AAA) high school boys basketball state tournaments: Day 3 scores, vote for top star
First-round matchups concluded and quarterfinal showdowns began on the third day of the 2025 Arkansas basketball state tournaments.
Below are who stood out for their respective teams, as well as final scores from each classification.
Cash Arnhart, Izard County
The senior scored 13 points — including a buzzer-beater to force the first overtime and then the game-winner — in Izard County's 65-64 two-overtime win over England.
Juney Atkins, Camden Fairview
The senior had 15 points in Camden Fairview's 48-39 win over Ozark.
Luke Austin, Crowley's Ridge Academy
The sophomore scored a game-high 15 points in CRA's 70-46 win over Clarendon.
Andre Barnes, North Little Rock
Barnes led the Charging Wildcats with 15 points in NLR's 51-46 loss to Springdale Har-Ber.
Oliver Barr, Valley View
Barr compiled a double-double, 15 points and 13 rebounds, in Valley View's 61-53 loss to Hot Springs. He dished out five assists and nabbed a steal.
Xavier Bazzelle, Blevins
The junior scored 16 points and connected on three three-pointers in Blevins' 86-70 win over Ridgefield Christian.
Camarion Bead, Bryant
The junior had 20 points in Bryant's 81-60 win over Bentonville.
Kasen Black, Izard County
Black scored 14 points in Izard County's 65-64 two-overtime win over England.
Justiz Butler, Subiaco Academy
The junior had a game-high 19 points in Subiaco Academy's 51-47 loss to Osceola.
Kendrick Carr, Lamar
Carr scored a game-high 20 points in Lamar's 68-44 win over Dumas.
LaBraun Christon, Hot Springs
The senior finished with 14 points, five assists, three rebounds and five steals in Hot Springs' 61-53 win over Valley View.
Doss Clayton, Crowley's Ridge Academy
Clayton scored 15 points in CRA's 70-46 win over Clarendon.
River Cook, Hot Springs Lakeside
Cook finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and a block in Lakeside's 78-65 loss to Nettleton.
Kaz Crotts, Lamar
The junior scored 15 points in Lamar's 68-44 win over Dumas.
Aiden Davis, Earle
Davis scored 16 points and connected on four three-pointers in Earle's 79-50 win over Marvell-Elaine.
Evan Ellenburg, Ridgefield Christian
The senior put up a game-high 29 points and connected on four three-pointers in Ridgefield Christian's 86-70 loss to Blevins.
Keilen Ellison, Fordyce
The senior had 25 points in Fordyce's 74-72 overtime win over Mount Vernon-Enola.
Rilee Faulkner, Blevins
Faulkner scored 17 points in Blevins' 86-70 win over Ridgefield Christian.
KyMani Fluker, Clarendon
The junior led the Lions with 15 points in Clarendon's 70-46 loss to Crowley's Ridge Academy.
Deryeus Fowlkes, Sylvan Hills
Fowkles finished with 14 points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal in Sylvan Hills' 54-50 loss to Marion.
Dylan Friend, Bergman
The senior led the Panthers with 13 points in Bergman's 46-37 loss to Elkins.
Jaeir Hardwell, Hot Springs
The junior nearly had a double-double, compiling 10 points and eight rebounds, in Hot Springs' 61-53 win over Valley View. Hardwell dished out three assists and nabbed two steals.
Jai Hayes, Hot Springs
The senior compiled a double-double, 27 points and 12 rebounds, and dished out five assists, nabbed two steals and blocked a shot in Hot Springs' 61-53 win over Valley View.
Charles Hatchett, Blevins
The senior had 25 points in Blevins' 86-70 win over Ridgefield Christian.
Sloan Hayes, Hot Springs Lakeside
The senior finished with 23 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals in Lakeside's 78-65 loss to Nettleton.
Ta'Ron Hurst, Earle
Hurst scored 23 points and connected on three three-pointers in Earle's 79-50 win over Marvell-Elaine.
Cedric Jackson, Junction City
Jackson scored 14 points in Junction's 56-48 win over Quitman.
Zhy Jackson, Camden Fairview
Jackson led the Cardinals with 16 points in Camden Fairview's 48-39 win over Ozark.
Ja'Kobe Jamison, Nettleton
The senior compiled a double-double, 26 points and 10 rebounds, and recorded a steal in Nettleton's 78-65 win over Hot Springs Lakeisde.
J.C. Jones, Pottsville
The junior had a game-high 35 points and made the winning shot in Pottsville's 72-70 win over Nashville.
Marcus Kilgore, Dumas
The junior had a game-high 22 points in Dumas' 68-44 loss to Lamar.
Shanka Larry, Junction City
The senior scored a game-high 21 points in Junction's 56-48 win over Quitman.
Dereck Lately Jr., Earle
The junior scored 16 points in Earle's 79-50 win over Marvell-Elaine.
Mikell Lewis, Marion
The senior finished with 17 points, six rebounds, two steals, a block and an assist in Marion's 54-50 win over Sylvan Hills.
Jeriyan Long, Osceola
Long led the Seminoles with 15 points in Osceola's 51-47 win over Subiaco Academy.
Caleb Lyons, Ozark
The junior led the Hillbillies with 14 points in Ozark's 48-39 loss to Camden Fairview.
Xavier McDowell, Elkins
McDowell scored a game-high 15 points in Elkins' 46-37 win over Bergman.
Kasen Morgan, Nashville
The senior had 22 points in Nashville's 72-70 loss to Pottsville.
Courtland Muldrew, Springdale Har-Ber
The senior finished with a game-high 30 points in Har-Ber's 51-46 win over North Little Rock.
Ben Noonan, Lamar
The senior scored 17 points in Lamar's 68-44 win over Dumas.
Zane Pierce, Quitman
The senior led the Bulldogs with 13 points in Quitman's 56-48 loss to Junction City.
Chandler Randle, Marion
The junior finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, three assists and a steal in Marion's 54-50 win over Sylvan Hills.
Kellen Robinson, Bryant
The senior had 25 points in Bryant's 81-60 win over Bentonville.
Wyatt Sanders, Mount Vernon-Enola
Sanders scored a game-high 28 points in MVE's 74-72 overtime loss to Fordyce.
Jamarcus Sandidge, Morrilton
The junior scored 14 points in Morrilton's 58-51 win over Dardanelle.
Aden Scribner, England
The junior scored 17 points in England's 65-64 two-overtime loss to Izard County.
Demetrus Shelley, Nashville
The junior led the Scrappers with 23 points in Nashville's 72-70 loss to Pottsville.
Raylen Spratt, Dumas
The senior had 15 points in Dumas' 68-44 loss to Lamar.
Gabe Spray, Izard County
The senior scored a game-high 24 points in Izard County's 65-64 two-overtime win over England.
Samuel Strait, Ridgefield Academy
The sophomore scored 18 points and made three three-pointers in Ridgefield Christian's 86-70 loss to Blevins.
Jamartez Stroud, Fordyce
The sophomore scored 21 points in Fordyce's 74-72 overtime win over Mount Vernon-Enola.
William Sutterfield, Pottsville
The senior scored 15 points, 12 of which were via three-pointers, in Pottsville's 72-70 win over Nashville.
Isaiah Templeton, Morrilton
The junior had a game-high 22 points in Morrilton's 58-51 win over Dardanelle.
Dimitrius Thompson, Marvell-Elaine
Thompson led the Mustangs with 17 points in Marvell-Elaine's 79-50 loss to Earle.
Creed Vega, Dardanelle
The junior led the Sandlizards with 18 points in Dardanelle's 58-51 loss to Morrilton.
TJ Whitney, Nettleton
Whitney finished with 17 points, six rebounds and two steals in Nettleton's 68-65 win over Hot Springs Lakeside.
Landon Woods, England
The junior scored 16 points and connected on four three-pointers in England's 65-64 two-overtime loss to Izard County.
Ty Wright, Morrilton
The junior scored 14 points in Morrilton's 58-51 win over Dardanelle.
RJ Young, Bryant
The junior scored 20 points and connected on six three-pointers in Bryant's 81-60 win over Bentonville.
DAY 3 FINAL SCORES
6A
Bryant 81, Bentonville 60
Springdale Har-Ber 51, North Little Rock 46
5A
Hot Springs 61, Valley View 53
Marion 54, Sylvan Hills 50
Nettleton 78, Hot Springs Lakeside 65
4A
Camden Fairview 48, Ozark 39
Morrilton 58, Dardanelle 51
Pottsville 72, Nashville 70
3A
Elkins 46, Bergman 37
Lamar 68, Dumas 44
Osceola 51, Subiaco Academy 47
2A
Fordyce 74, Mount Vernon-Enola 72 (OT)
Izard County 65, England 64 (2OT)
Junction City 56, Quitman 48
1A
Blevins 86, Ridgefield Christian 70
Crowley’s Ridge Academy 70, Clarendon 46
Earle 79, Marvell-Elaine 50
