High School

Arkansas (AAA) high school boys basketball state tournaments: Day 3 scores, vote for top star

Some of Day 3's top performers, plus all the final scores

Kyle Sutherland, SBLive Sports

Hot Springs' Jai Hayes
Hot Springs' Jai Hayes / Nick Wenger Designs

First-round matchups concluded and quarterfinal showdowns began on the third day of the 2025 Arkansas basketball state tournaments.

Below are who stood out for their respective teams, as well as final scores from each classification.

Cash Arnhart, Izard County

The senior scored 13 points — including a buzzer-beater to force the first overtime and then the game-winner — in Izard County's 65-64 two-overtime win over England.

Juney Atkins, Camden Fairview

The senior had 15 points in Camden Fairview's 48-39 win over Ozark.

Luke Austin, Crowley's Ridge Academy

The sophomore scored a game-high 15 points in CRA's 70-46 win over Clarendon.

Andre Barnes, North Little Rock

Barnes led the Charging Wildcats with 15 points in NLR's 51-46 loss to Springdale Har-Ber.

Oliver Barr, Valley View

Barr compiled a double-double, 15 points and 13 rebounds, in Valley View's 61-53 loss to Hot Springs. He dished out five assists and nabbed a steal.

Xavier Bazzelle, Blevins

The junior scored 16 points and connected on three three-pointers in Blevins' 86-70 win over Ridgefield Christian.

Camarion Bead, Bryant

The junior had 20 points in Bryant's 81-60 win over Bentonville.

Kasen Black, Izard County

Black scored 14 points in Izard County's 65-64 two-overtime win over England.

Justiz Butler, Subiaco Academy

The junior had a game-high 19 points in Subiaco Academy's 51-47 loss to Osceola.

Kendrick Carr, Lamar

Carr scored a game-high 20 points in Lamar's 68-44 win over Dumas.

LaBraun Christon, Hot Springs

The senior finished with 14 points, five assists, three rebounds and five steals in Hot Springs' 61-53 win over Valley View.

Doss Clayton, Crowley's Ridge Academy

Clayton scored 15 points in CRA's 70-46 win over Clarendon.

River Cook, Hot Springs Lakeside

Cook finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and a block in Lakeside's 78-65 loss to Nettleton.

Kaz Crotts, Lamar

The junior scored 15 points in Lamar's 68-44 win over Dumas.

Aiden Davis, Earle

Davis scored 16 points and connected on four three-pointers in Earle's 79-50 win over Marvell-Elaine.

Evan Ellenburg, Ridgefield Christian

The senior put up a game-high 29 points and connected on four three-pointers in Ridgefield Christian's 86-70 loss to Blevins.

Keilen Ellison, Fordyce

The senior had 25 points in Fordyce's 74-72 overtime win over Mount Vernon-Enola.

Rilee Faulkner, Blevins

Faulkner scored 17 points in Blevins' 86-70 win over Ridgefield Christian.

KyMani Fluker, Clarendon

The junior led the Lions with 15 points in Clarendon's 70-46 loss to Crowley's Ridge Academy.

Deryeus Fowlkes, Sylvan Hills

Fowkles finished with 14 points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal in Sylvan Hills' 54-50 loss to Marion.

Dylan Friend, Bergman

The senior led the Panthers with 13 points in Bergman's 46-37 loss to Elkins.

Jaeir Hardwell, Hot Springs

The junior nearly had a double-double, compiling 10 points and eight rebounds, in Hot Springs' 61-53 win over Valley View. Hardwell dished out three assists and nabbed two steals.

Jai Hayes, Hot Springs

The senior compiled a double-double, 27 points and 12 rebounds, and dished out five assists, nabbed two steals and blocked a shot in Hot Springs' 61-53 win over Valley View.

Charles Hatchett, Blevins

The senior had 25 points in Blevins' 86-70 win over Ridgefield Christian.

Sloan Hayes, Hot Springs Lakeside

The senior finished with 23 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals in Lakeside's 78-65 loss to Nettleton.

Ta'Ron Hurst, Earle

Hurst scored 23 points and connected on three three-pointers in Earle's 79-50 win over Marvell-Elaine.

Cedric Jackson, Junction City

Jackson scored 14 points in Junction's 56-48 win over Quitman.

Zhy Jackson, Camden Fairview

Jackson led the Cardinals with 16 points in Camden Fairview's 48-39 win over Ozark.

Ja'Kobe Jamison, Nettleton

The senior compiled a double-double, 26 points and 10 rebounds, and recorded a steal in Nettleton's 78-65 win over Hot Springs Lakeisde.

J.C. Jones, Pottsville

The junior had a game-high 35 points and made the winning shot in Pottsville's 72-70 win over Nashville.

Marcus Kilgore, Dumas

The junior had a game-high 22 points in Dumas' 68-44 loss to Lamar.

Shanka Larry, Junction City

The senior scored a game-high 21 points in Junction's 56-48 win over Quitman.

Dereck Lately Jr., Earle

The junior scored 16 points in Earle's 79-50 win over Marvell-Elaine.

Mikell Lewis, Marion

The senior finished with 17 points, six rebounds, two steals, a block and an assist in Marion's 54-50 win over Sylvan Hills.

Jeriyan Long, Osceola

Long led the Seminoles with 15 points in Osceola's 51-47 win over Subiaco Academy.

Caleb Lyons, Ozark

The junior led the Hillbillies with 14 points in Ozark's 48-39 loss to Camden Fairview.

Xavier McDowell, Elkins

McDowell scored a game-high 15 points in Elkins' 46-37 win over Bergman.

Kasen Morgan, Nashville

The senior had 22 points in Nashville's 72-70 loss to Pottsville.

Courtland Muldrew, Springdale Har-Ber

The senior finished with a game-high 30 points in Har-Ber's 51-46 win over North Little Rock.

Ben Noonan, Lamar

The senior scored 17 points in Lamar's 68-44 win over Dumas.

Zane Pierce, Quitman

The senior led the Bulldogs with 13 points in Quitman's 56-48 loss to Junction City.

Chandler Randle, Marion

The junior finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, three assists and a steal in Marion's 54-50 win over Sylvan Hills.

Kellen Robinson, Bryant

The senior had 25 points in Bryant's 81-60 win over Bentonville.

Wyatt Sanders, Mount Vernon-Enola

Sanders scored a game-high 28 points in MVE's 74-72 overtime loss to Fordyce.

Jamarcus Sandidge, Morrilton

The junior scored 14 points in Morrilton's 58-51 win over Dardanelle.

Aden Scribner, England

The junior scored 17 points in England's 65-64 two-overtime loss to Izard County.

Demetrus Shelley, Nashville

The junior led the Scrappers with 23 points in Nashville's 72-70 loss to Pottsville.

Raylen Spratt, Dumas

The senior had 15 points in Dumas' 68-44 loss to Lamar.

Gabe Spray, Izard County

The senior scored a game-high 24 points in Izard County's 65-64 two-overtime win over England.

Samuel Strait, Ridgefield Academy

The sophomore scored 18 points and made three three-pointers in Ridgefield Christian's 86-70 loss to Blevins.

Jamartez Stroud, Fordyce

The sophomore scored 21 points in Fordyce's 74-72 overtime win over Mount Vernon-Enola.

William Sutterfield, Pottsville

The senior scored 15 points, 12 of which were via three-pointers, in Pottsville's 72-70 win over Nashville.

Isaiah Templeton, Morrilton

The junior had a game-high 22 points in Morrilton's 58-51 win over Dardanelle.

Dimitrius Thompson, Marvell-Elaine

Thompson led the Mustangs with 17 points in Marvell-Elaine's 79-50 loss to Earle.

Creed Vega, Dardanelle

The junior led the Sandlizards with 18 points in Dardanelle's 58-51 loss to Morrilton.

TJ Whitney, Nettleton

Whitney finished with 17 points, six rebounds and two steals in Nettleton's 68-65 win over Hot Springs Lakeside.

Landon Woods, England

The junior scored 16 points and connected on four three-pointers in England's 65-64 two-overtime loss to Izard County.

Ty Wright, Morrilton

The junior scored 14 points in Morrilton's 58-51 win over Dardanelle.

RJ Young, Bryant

The junior scored 20 points and connected on six three-pointers in Bryant's 81-60 win over Bentonville.

DAY 3 FINAL SCORES

6A

Bryant 81, Bentonville 60

Springdale Har-Ber 51, North Little Rock 46

5A

Hot Springs 61, Valley View 53

Marion 54, Sylvan Hills 50

Nettleton 78, Hot Springs Lakeside 65

4A

Camden Fairview 48, Ozark 39

Morrilton 58, Dardanelle 51

Pottsville 72, Nashville 70

3A

Elkins 46, Bergman 37

Lamar 68, Dumas 44

Osceola 51, Subiaco Academy 47

2A

Fordyce 74, Mount Vernon-Enola 72 (OT)


Izard County 65, England 64 (2OT)

Junction City 56, Quitman 48

1A

Blevins 86, Ridgefield Christian 70

Crowley’s Ridge Academy 70, Clarendon 46

Earle 79, Marvell-Elaine 50

Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our polls. You are limited to one vote every six hours and are encouraged to share our polls with others.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Kyle Sutherland, SBLive Sports
KYLE SUTHERLAND, SBLIVE SPORTS

Kyle Sutherland is a prep sports journalist and broadcaster. Along with High School on SI, his work has been featured in outlets including the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Arkansas PBS, Best of Arkansas Sports, Hooten's Arkansas Football and The Natural State Sports Network. He is also the color commentator for 103.7 The Buzz's high school football Game of the Week.

Home/Arkansas