Arkansas (AAA) high school boys basketball state tournaments: Day 4 scores, vote for top star
The fourth day of the 2025 Arkansas high school basketball state tournaments took place Friday, which means all of the matchups for Semifinal Saturday are set.
Below are who shined on Day 4, as well as final scores from each classification.
JJ Andrews, Little Rock Christian
The junior finished with a game-high 41 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and an assist in Little Rock Christian's 95-82 loss to Benton.
Rod Bailey, Lafayette County
The senior led the Cougars with 18 points in Lafayette County's 60-50 loss to Crowley's Ridge Academy.
Clay Blair, Little Rock Central
The junior scored 14 points in Central's 64-47 loss to Springdale.
Rylen Brown, Cedar Ridge
Brown had 18 points in Cedar Ridge's 91-67 win over Fordyce.
Will Brown, Catholic
Brown finished with 15 points, four rebounds and two assists in Catholic's 71-69 overtime win over Nettleton.
Xavier Brown, Fayetteville
The senior scored a game-high 23 points in Fayetteville's 61-56 loss to Jonesboro.
Lawson Bruce, Cedar Ridge
Bruce scored 19 points in Cedar Ridge's 91-67 win over Fordyce.
Terrion Burgess, Benton
The senior finished with 31 points, nine rebounds, four assists, three blocks and a steal in Benton's 95-82 win over Little Rock Christian.
Zeke Church, Tuckerman
The sophomore scored 15 points in Tuckerman's 62-51 win over Marianna.
Maziyah Curry, Mills
The junior finished with 13 points, eight assists and three rebounds in Mills' 69-41 win over Pottsville.
Te'Jay Daley, Nettleton
The sophomore finished with 18 points, a rebound and a steal in Nettleton's 71-69 overtime loss to Catholic.
Ahmad Davis, Magnolia
The senior scored 15 points in Magnolia's 62-53 win over Blytheville.
Micah Dawkins, Blytheville
The senior led the Chickasaws with 13 points in Blytheville's 62-53 loss to Magnolia.
Hayden Edwards, Melbourne
The senior had 17 points in Melbourne's 75-42 win over Prescott.
Cooper Goodwin, Columbia Christian
The junior scored a game-high 22 points and connected on four 3-pointers in Columbia Christian's 68-65 loss to Earle.
Jackson Hallam, Elkins
The junior scored 21 points, including the final three to ultimately win the game in thrilling fashion, in Elkins' 45-44 win over Riverview.
Deunta Hamilton, Magnolia
The junior scored 15 points in Magnolia's 62-53 win over Blytheville.
Malcolm Hammack, Melbourne
The senior had 15 points in Melbourne's 75-42 win over Prescott.
Jaeir Hardwell, Hot Springs
The junior finished with 22 points, four rebounds, five steals and two assists in Hot Springs' 86-75 loss to Maumelle.
Jai Hayes, Hot Springs
The senior finished with 24 points, four rebounds, four assists and a steal in Hot Springs' 86-75 loss to Maumelle.
Anthony Hester, Mills
Hester finsihed with 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals in Mills' 69-41 win over Pottsville.
DJ Hudson, Springdale
The junior scored 17 points in Springdale's 64-47 win over Little Rock Central.
Jeremiah Jacobs, Osceola
The senior scored 14 points in Osceola's 74-53 win over Helena.
Cedric Jackson, Junction City
The junior scored 14 points in Junction's 51-48 loss to East Poinsett County.
Ja'Kobe Jamison, Nettleton
The senior finished with 17 points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal in Nettleton's 71-69 overtime loss to Catholic.
DJ Johnson, Jonesboro
The senior scored 18 points in Jonesboro's 61-56 win over Fayetteville.
Cedric Jones, Maumelle
The senior scored 15 points, grabbed two rebounds, dished out three assists and nabbed a steal in Maumelle's 86-75 win over Hot Springs.
JC Jones, Pottsville
Jones led the Apaches with 14 points in Pottsville's 69-41 loss to Mills.
Shaka Larry, Junction City
Larry scored a game-high 23 points in Junction's 51-48 loss to East Poinsett County.
Derrick Lately Jr., Earle
Lately Jr. scored 16 points in Earle's 68-65 win over Columbia Christian.
Jeriyan Long, Osceola
The senior put up 18 points in Osceola's 74-53 win over Helena.
Xavier McDowell, Elkins
McDowell had 14 points in Elkins' 45-44 win over Riverview.
Talon McMillon, Crowley's Ridge Academy
McMillon scored a game-high 26 points in CRA's 60-50 win over Lafayette County.
Luke Moore, Little Rock Central
The senior had 17 points in Central's 64-47 loss to Springdale.
Amare Neal, Tuckerman
The senior scored 24 points in Tuckerman's 62-51 win over Marianna.
Jordan Nicholson, Riverview
Nicholson scored 14 points in Riverview's 45-44 loss to Elkins.
JaDarion Otey, Helena
The junior had 20 points in Helena's 74-53 loss to Osceola.
Quincy Perry, East Poinsett County
Perry led the Warriors with 17 points in EPC's 51-48 win over Junction CIty.
Harrison Pickett, Benton
The senior finished with 20 points, five rebounds, seven assists and a steal in Benton's 95-82 win over Little Rock Christian.
Decari Prater, Prescott
The senior led the Curley Wolves with 16 points in Prescott's 75-42 loss to Melbourne.
Kyle Provence, Cedar Ridge
The senior scored a game-high 26 points in Cedar Ridge's 91-67 win over Fordyce.
Jaylen Robinson, Earle
The senior led the Bulldogs with 19 points in Earle's 68-65 win over Columbia Christian.
Markalon Rochell, Maumelle
The senior finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in Maumelle's 86-75 win over Hot Springs.
Zaylin Rowland, Mills
The senior finished with 11 points, eight assists and four steals in Mills' 69-41 win over Pottsville.
Javarious Russell, Benton
The junior finished with 16 points, two assists, a rebound, a block and a steal in Benton's 95-82 win over Little Rock Christian.
Isaiah Sealy, Springdale
Sealy scored a game-high 22 points in Springdale's 64-47 win over Little Rock Central.
Elam Shelby, Benton
Shelby finished woth 17 points, eight rebounds, two blocks and an assist in Benton's 95-82 win over Little Rock Christian.
Brenton Sledge, Fordyce
The senior led the Redbugs with 20 points in Fordyce's 91-67 loss to Cedar Ridge.
Zakyus Smith, Columbia Christian
The junior scored 18 points in Columbia Christian's 68-65 loss to Earle.
Josh Thursby, Catholic
The senior finished with 22 points — all in the second half, including the winning shot — five rebounds, four assists and a block in Catholic's 71-69 overtime win over Nettleton.
Jayce Tillman, Maumelle
The senior had a game-high 28 points in Maumelle's 86-75 win over Hot Springs. Tillman pulled down nine rebounds and gave out three assists.
Marshall Walls, Mills
Walls led the Comets with 21 points in Mills' 69-41 win over Pottsville.
TJ Whitney, Nettleton
Whitney finished with 20 points, five rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block in Nettleton's 71-69 overtime loss to Catholic.
DAY 4 FINAL SCORES
6A
Jonesboro 61, Fayetteville 56
Springdale 64, Little Rock Central 47
5A
Benton 95, Little Rock Christian 82
Catholic 71, Nettleton 69 (OT)
Maumelle 86, Hot Springs 75
4A
Camden Fairview 78, eStem 60
Magnolia 62, Blytheville 53
Mills 69, Pottsville 41
3A
Elkins 54, Riverview 44
Melbourne 75, Prescott 40
Osceola 74, Helena 51
2A
Cedar Ridge 91, Fordyce 67
East Poinsett County 51, Junction City 48
Tuckerman 62, Marianna 51
1A
Crowley's Ridge Academy 60, Lafayette County 50
Earle 68, Columbia Christian 65
Marked Tree 67, Nevada 46
Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our polls. You are limited to one vote every six hours and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App