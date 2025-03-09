High School

Arkansas (AAA) high school boys basketball state tournaments: semifinals scores, top stars; finals matchups

Some of Semifinal Saturday's top performers, plus scores and state finals matchups

Kyle Sutherland, SBLive Sports

Marion's Mikell Lewis
Marion's Mikell Lewis / Nick Wenger Designs

Day 5 of a continuous stretch of high school basketball concluded Saturday at six sites statewide in the 2025 Arkansas basketball state tournaments.

All of next week's state championship matchups are set as action tips off Thursday and goes through Saturday.

Below are the top performers from Semifinal Saturday, final scores and all of the 2025 state championship matchups.

Xavier Bazzelle, Blevins

The junior scored a game-high 24 points in Blevins' 80-61 loss to Marked Tree.

Camarion Bead, Bryant

The junior scored 18 points in Bryant's 92-79 win over Springdale Har-Ber.

Tavyn Bledsaw, Springdale Har-Ber

Bledsaw had 16 points in Har-Ber's 92-79 loss to Bryant.

Malik Brewer, Magnolia

The junior scored 19 points in Magnolia's 68-60 loss to Morrilton.

Rylen Brown, Cedar Ridge

Brown put up 23 points in Cedar Ridge's 71-70 loss to East Poinsett County.

Terrion Burgess, Benton

The senior finished with 18 points, nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block in Benton's 71-59 win over Marion.

Ken Carter, Marked Tree

The senior scored 13 points in Marked Tree's 80-61 win over Blevins.

Jaxon Conley, Springdale

Conley scored 16 points in Springdale's 57-44 win over Jonesboro.

Hayden Edwards, Melbourne

The senior scored 23 points in Melbourne's 76-40 win over Lamar.

Jacob Gaines, East Poinsett County

The junior led the the Warriors with 22 points in EPC's 71-70 win over Cedar Ridge.

Ta'ron Hurst, Earle

The junior scored a game-high 24 points in Earle's 63-29 win over Crowley's Ridge Academy.

Landon Lewis, Marked Tree

The senior led the team with 20 points in Marked Tree's 80-61 win over Blevins.

Mikell Lewis, Marion

Lewis finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and a block in Marion's 71-59 loss to Benton.

Bryce Mooneyham, Elkins

The senior finished with 18 points in Elkins' 51-37 loss to Osceola.

Courtland Muldrew, Springdale Har-Ber

The senior put on a solid 35-point performance in a losing effort as Har-Ber fell to Bryant, 92-79.

Amare Neal, Tuckerman

The senior went off for 37 points in Tuckerman's 55-47 win over Izard County.

Jalen Neal, Marion

The junior finished with 21 points, four rebounds and two assists in Marion's 71-59 loss to Benton.

RJ Newton, Bryant

Newton scored 19 points and connected on five three-pointers in Bryant's 92-79 win over Springdale Har-Ber.

Ben Noonan, Lamar

The senior had 23 points in Lamar's 76-40 loss to Melbourne.

Harrison Pickett, Benton

The senior scored 30 points and pulled down five rebounds in Benton's 71-59 win over Marion.

Kyle Provence, Cedar Ridge

The senior scored a game-high 33 points in Cedar Ridge's 71-70 loss to East Poinsett County.

Ashton Reel, East Poinsett County

Reel logged 15 points in EPC's 71-70 win over Cedar Ridge.

Tyrus Reel, East Poinsett County

Reel scored 19 points in EPC's 71-70 win over Cedar Ridge.

Kellen Robinson, Bryant

The senior put up 30 points in Bryant's 92-79 win over Springdale Har-Ber.

Markalon Rochell, Maumelle

The senior had 14 points and two rebounds in Maumelle's 69-44 win over Catholic.

Jamarcus Sandidge, Morrilton

The junior scored 29 points and connected on six three-pointers in Morrilton's 68-60 win over Magnolia.

Maliq Sosa, Springdale

The senior scored 14 points in Springdale's 57-44 win over Jonesboro.

Gabe Spray, Izard County

Spray led the Cougars with 14 points in Izard County's 55-47 loss to Tuckerman.

Josh Thursby, Catholic

The senior finished with 22 points, eight rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal in Catholic's 69-44 loss to Maumelle.

Jayce Tillman, Maumelle

The senior finished with 20 points, four rebounds and three assists in Maumelle's 69-44 win over Catholic.

Marshall Walls, Mills

The junior led the Comets with 13 points and pulled down five rebounds.

MJ Washington, Osceola

The junior scored 19 points in Osceola's 51-37 win over Elkins.

Tanner Williams, Melbourne

The senior scored 23 points and connected on six three-pointers in Melbourne's 76-40 win over Lamar.

Ty Wright, Morrilton

Wright scored 20 points in Morrilton's 68-60 win over Magnolia.

RJ Young, Bryant

The junior had 16 points in Bryant's 92-79 win over Springdale Har-Ber.

SEMIFINALS SCORES

6A

Bryant 92, Springdale Har-Ber 79

Springdale 57, Jonesboro 44

5A

Benton 71, Marion 59

Maumelle 69, Catholic 44

4A

Mills 53, Camden Fairview 35

Morrilton 68, Magnolia 60

3A

Melbourne 76, Lamar 40

Osceola 51, Elkins 37

2A

East Poinsett County 71, Cedar Ridge 70

Tuckerman 55, Izard County 47

1A

Earle 63, Crowley's Ridge Academy 29

Marked Tree 80, Blevins 61

STATE FINALS MATCHUPS

Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs

All 12 games will be live on Arkansas PBS.

2A – Tuckerman vs. Esst Poinsett County, Thursday 1:45 p.m.

3A – Melbourne vs. Osceola, Thursday 7:45 p.m.

4A – Morrilton vs. Mills, Friday 1:45 p.m.

5A – Benton vs. Maumelle, Friday 7:45 p.m.

6A – Bryant vs. Springdale, Saturday 1:45 p.m.

1A – Marked Tree vs. Earle, Saturday 7:45 p.m.

Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our polls. You are limited to one vote every six hours and are encouraged to share our polls with others.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Kyle Sutherland, SBLive Sports
KYLE SUTHERLAND, SBLIVE SPORTS

Kyle Sutherland is a prep sports journalist and broadcaster. Along with High School on SI, his work has been featured in outlets including the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Arkansas PBS, Best of Arkansas Sports, Hooten's Arkansas Football and The Natural State Sports Network. He is also the color commentator for 103.7 The Buzz's high school football Game of the Week.

Home/Arkansas