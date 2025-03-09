Arkansas (AAA) high school boys basketball state tournaments: semifinals scores, top stars; finals matchups
Day 5 of a continuous stretch of high school basketball concluded Saturday at six sites statewide in the 2025 Arkansas basketball state tournaments.
All of next week's state championship matchups are set as action tips off Thursday and goes through Saturday.
Below are the top performers from Semifinal Saturday, final scores and all of the 2025 state championship matchups.
Xavier Bazzelle, Blevins
The junior scored a game-high 24 points in Blevins' 80-61 loss to Marked Tree.
Camarion Bead, Bryant
The junior scored 18 points in Bryant's 92-79 win over Springdale Har-Ber.
Tavyn Bledsaw, Springdale Har-Ber
Bledsaw had 16 points in Har-Ber's 92-79 loss to Bryant.
Malik Brewer, Magnolia
The junior scored 19 points in Magnolia's 68-60 loss to Morrilton.
Rylen Brown, Cedar Ridge
Brown put up 23 points in Cedar Ridge's 71-70 loss to East Poinsett County.
Terrion Burgess, Benton
The senior finished with 18 points, nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block in Benton's 71-59 win over Marion.
Ken Carter, Marked Tree
The senior scored 13 points in Marked Tree's 80-61 win over Blevins.
Jaxon Conley, Springdale
Conley scored 16 points in Springdale's 57-44 win over Jonesboro.
Hayden Edwards, Melbourne
The senior scored 23 points in Melbourne's 76-40 win over Lamar.
Jacob Gaines, East Poinsett County
The junior led the the Warriors with 22 points in EPC's 71-70 win over Cedar Ridge.
Ta'ron Hurst, Earle
The junior scored a game-high 24 points in Earle's 63-29 win over Crowley's Ridge Academy.
Landon Lewis, Marked Tree
The senior led the team with 20 points in Marked Tree's 80-61 win over Blevins.
Mikell Lewis, Marion
Lewis finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and a block in Marion's 71-59 loss to Benton.
Bryce Mooneyham, Elkins
The senior finished with 18 points in Elkins' 51-37 loss to Osceola.
Courtland Muldrew, Springdale Har-Ber
The senior put on a solid 35-point performance in a losing effort as Har-Ber fell to Bryant, 92-79.
Amare Neal, Tuckerman
The senior went off for 37 points in Tuckerman's 55-47 win over Izard County.
Jalen Neal, Marion
The junior finished with 21 points, four rebounds and two assists in Marion's 71-59 loss to Benton.
RJ Newton, Bryant
Newton scored 19 points and connected on five three-pointers in Bryant's 92-79 win over Springdale Har-Ber.
Ben Noonan, Lamar
The senior had 23 points in Lamar's 76-40 loss to Melbourne.
Harrison Pickett, Benton
The senior scored 30 points and pulled down five rebounds in Benton's 71-59 win over Marion.
Kyle Provence, Cedar Ridge
The senior scored a game-high 33 points in Cedar Ridge's 71-70 loss to East Poinsett County.
Ashton Reel, East Poinsett County
Reel logged 15 points in EPC's 71-70 win over Cedar Ridge.
Tyrus Reel, East Poinsett County
Reel scored 19 points in EPC's 71-70 win over Cedar Ridge.
Kellen Robinson, Bryant
The senior put up 30 points in Bryant's 92-79 win over Springdale Har-Ber.
Markalon Rochell, Maumelle
The senior had 14 points and two rebounds in Maumelle's 69-44 win over Catholic.
Jamarcus Sandidge, Morrilton
The junior scored 29 points and connected on six three-pointers in Morrilton's 68-60 win over Magnolia.
Maliq Sosa, Springdale
The senior scored 14 points in Springdale's 57-44 win over Jonesboro.
Gabe Spray, Izard County
Spray led the Cougars with 14 points in Izard County's 55-47 loss to Tuckerman.
Josh Thursby, Catholic
The senior finished with 22 points, eight rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal in Catholic's 69-44 loss to Maumelle.
Jayce Tillman, Maumelle
The senior finished with 20 points, four rebounds and three assists in Maumelle's 69-44 win over Catholic.
Marshall Walls, Mills
The junior led the Comets with 13 points and pulled down five rebounds.
MJ Washington, Osceola
The junior scored 19 points in Osceola's 51-37 win over Elkins.
Tanner Williams, Melbourne
The senior scored 23 points and connected on six three-pointers in Melbourne's 76-40 win over Lamar.
Ty Wright, Morrilton
Wright scored 20 points in Morrilton's 68-60 win over Magnolia.
RJ Young, Bryant
The junior had 16 points in Bryant's 92-79 win over Springdale Har-Ber.
SEMIFINALS SCORES
6A
Bryant 92, Springdale Har-Ber 79
Springdale 57, Jonesboro 44
5A
Benton 71, Marion 59
Maumelle 69, Catholic 44
4A
Mills 53, Camden Fairview 35
Morrilton 68, Magnolia 60
3A
Melbourne 76, Lamar 40
Osceola 51, Elkins 37
2A
East Poinsett County 71, Cedar Ridge 70
Tuckerman 55, Izard County 47
1A
Earle 63, Crowley's Ridge Academy 29
Marked Tree 80, Blevins 61
STATE FINALS MATCHUPS
Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs
All 12 games will be live on Arkansas PBS.
2A – Tuckerman vs. Esst Poinsett County, Thursday 1:45 p.m.
3A – Melbourne vs. Osceola, Thursday 7:45 p.m.
4A – Morrilton vs. Mills, Friday 1:45 p.m.
5A – Benton vs. Maumelle, Friday 7:45 p.m.
6A – Bryant vs. Springdale, Saturday 1:45 p.m.
1A – Marked Tree vs. Earle, Saturday 7:45 p.m.
Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our polls. You are limited to one vote every six hours and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App