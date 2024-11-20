High School

Arkansas (AAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, Round 2 matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 Arkansas high school football playoff brackets, matchups and game times in the second round

Mike Swanson

Bryant, right, and Parkview both play this week in the Arkansas high school football playoffs.
Bryant, right, and Parkview both play this week in the Arkansas high school football playoffs. / Photo by Tommy Land

The Arkansas high school football playoffs are on to Round 2, where several teams will start their postseason quest for a state championship after earning Round 1 byes.

The postseason in Class 2A through 7A plus the 8-man division started last week.

Bryant, Fayetteville, Bentonville and Conway are the 7A teams that will kick off their playoff run in Round 2 this week.

>>Arkansas high school football playoff brackets<<

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 Arkansas (AAA) football playoffs.

Arkansas high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the Arkansas high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times, plus second-round matchups:

Class 7A

Second-round matchups

Bryant vs. Cabot

7 p.m. Friday

Pulaski Academy vs. Fayetteville

7 p.m. Friday

Bentonville vs. Bentonville West

7 p.m. Friday

Rogers vs. Conway

7 p.m. Friday

2024 AAA Class 7A high school football bracket

Class 6A

Second-round matchups

El Dorado vs. Greenwood

7 p.m. Friday

Mountain Home vs. Catholic

7 p.m. Friday

Lake Hamilton vs. Benton

7 p.m. Friday

Shiloh Christian vs. Van Buren

7 p.m. Friday

2024 AAA Class 6A high school football bracket

Class 5A

Second-round matchups

Valley View vs. Morrilton

7 p.m. Friday

Parkview vs. Maumelle

7 p.m. Friday

Robinson vs. Lakeside

7 p.m. Friday

Farmington vs. Camden Fairview

7 p.m. Friday

2024 AAA Class 5A high school football bracket

Class 4A

Second-round matchups

Dardanelle vs. Prairie Grove

7 p.m. Friday

Arkadelphia vs. Gentry

7 p.m. Friday

Heber Springs vs. Southside

7 p.m. Friday

Monticello vs. Hamburg

7 p.m. Friday

Clinton vs. Mills University

7 p.m. Friday

Warren vs. Pocahontas

7 p.m. Friday

Elkins vs. Mena

7 p.m. Friday

Malvern vs. Highland

7 p.m. Friday

2024 AAA Class 4A high school football bracket

Class 3A

Second-round matchups

Bismarck vs. Atkins

7 p.m. Friday

Osceola vs. Charleston

7 p.m. Friday

Fordyce vs. Jessieville

7 p.m. Friday

Booneville vs. Mayflower

7 p.m. Friday

Glen Rose vs. Dumas

7 p.m. Friday

Mansfield vs. Newport

7 p.m. Friday

Salem vs. Prescott

7 p.m. Friday

Rivercrest vs. Rison

7 p.m. Friday

2024 AAA Class 3A high school football bracket

Class 2A

Second-round matchups

Murfreesboro vs. Mount Ida

7 p.m. Friday

East Poinsett County vs. Bigelow

7 p.m. Friday

Conway Christian vs. Des Arc

7 p.m. Friday

Carlisle vs. Junction City

7 p.m. Friday

2024 AAA Class 2A high school football bracket

8 Man

2024 AAA 8-man high school football bracket

Published
Mike Swanson, SBLive Sports
