Arkansas (AAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, Round 2 matchups, game times
The Arkansas high school football playoffs are on to Round 2, where several teams will start their postseason quest for a state championship after earning Round 1 byes.
The postseason in Class 2A through 7A plus the 8-man division started last week.
Bryant, Fayetteville, Bentonville and Conway are the 7A teams that will kick off their playoff run in Round 2 this week.
Arkansas high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the Arkansas high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times, plus second-round matchups:
Class 7A
Second-round matchups
Bryant vs. Cabot
7 p.m. Friday
Pulaski Academy vs. Fayetteville
7 p.m. Friday
Bentonville vs. Bentonville West
7 p.m. Friday
Rogers vs. Conway
7 p.m. Friday
2024 AAA Class 7A high school football bracket
Class 6A
Second-round matchups
El Dorado vs. Greenwood
7 p.m. Friday
Mountain Home vs. Catholic
7 p.m. Friday
Lake Hamilton vs. Benton
7 p.m. Friday
Shiloh Christian vs. Van Buren
7 p.m. Friday
2024 AAA Class 6A high school football bracket
Class 5A
Second-round matchups
Valley View vs. Morrilton
7 p.m. Friday
Parkview vs. Maumelle
7 p.m. Friday
Robinson vs. Lakeside
7 p.m. Friday
Farmington vs. Camden Fairview
7 p.m. Friday
2024 AAA Class 5A high school football bracket
Class 4A
Second-round matchups
Dardanelle vs. Prairie Grove
7 p.m. Friday
Arkadelphia vs. Gentry
7 p.m. Friday
Heber Springs vs. Southside
7 p.m. Friday
Monticello vs. Hamburg
7 p.m. Friday
Clinton vs. Mills University
7 p.m. Friday
Warren vs. Pocahontas
7 p.m. Friday
Elkins vs. Mena
7 p.m. Friday
Malvern vs. Highland
7 p.m. Friday
2024 AAA Class 4A high school football bracket
Class 3A
Second-round matchups
Bismarck vs. Atkins
7 p.m. Friday
Osceola vs. Charleston
7 p.m. Friday
Fordyce vs. Jessieville
7 p.m. Friday
Booneville vs. Mayflower
7 p.m. Friday
Glen Rose vs. Dumas
7 p.m. Friday
Mansfield vs. Newport
7 p.m. Friday
Salem vs. Prescott
7 p.m. Friday
Rivercrest vs. Rison
7 p.m. Friday
2024 AAA Class 3A high school football bracket
Class 2A
Second-round matchups
Murfreesboro vs. Mount Ida
7 p.m. Friday
East Poinsett County vs. Bigelow
7 p.m. Friday
Conway Christian vs. Des Arc
7 p.m. Friday
Carlisle vs. Junction City
7 p.m. Friday
2024 AAA Class 2A high school football bracket
8 Man
2024 AAA 8-man high school football bracket
