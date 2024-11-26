High School

Arkansas (AAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, Round 3 matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 Arkansas high school football playoff brackets, matchups and game times in the third round

Mike Swanson

Conway takes on Bentonville in the Arkansas high school football playoff semifinals Friday, Nov. 29.
The Arkansas high school football playoffs are one step away from the state championships, with semifinal games taking place across the state during Thanksgiving week.

Class 3A and 4A are in the quarterfinals this week, while the 8-man division takes the week off and will have its championship game Dec. 5.

Bryant vs. Pulaski Academy and Bentonville vs. Conway are the semifinal matchups in the state's largest classification, 7A.

>>Arkansas high school football playoff brackets<<

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 Arkansas (AAA) football playoffs.

Arkansas high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the Arkansas high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times, plus semifinal matchups:

Class 7A

Semifinal matchups

Bryant vs. Pulaski Academy

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29

Bentonville vs. Conway

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29

2024 AAA Class 7A high school football bracket

Class 6A

Semifinal matchups

Mountain Home vs. Greenwood

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29

Shiloh Christian vs. Benton

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29

2024 AAA Class 6A high school football bracket

Class 5A

Semifinal matchups

Valley View vs. Parkview

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29

Farmington vs. Lakeside

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29

2024 AAA Class 5A high school football bracket

Class 4A

Third-round matchups

Dardanelle vs. Arkadelphia

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29

Monticello vs. Southside

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29

Warren vs. Mills University

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29

Elkins vs. Malvern

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29

2024 AAA Class 4A high school football bracket

Class 3A

Third-round matchups

Bismarck vs. Osceola

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29

Fordyce vs. Booneville

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29

Mansfield vs. Dumas

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29

Salem vs. Rivercrest

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29

2024 AAA Class 3A high school football bracket

Class 2A

Semifinal matchups

East Poinsett County vs. Mount Ida

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29

Conway Christian vs. Junction City

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29

2024 AAA Class 2A high school football bracket

8 Man

Championship game

Strong vs. Midland

7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5

2024 AAA 8-man high school football bracket

Published
