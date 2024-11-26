Arkansas (AAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, Round 3 matchups, game times
The Arkansas high school football playoffs are one step away from the state championships, with semifinal games taking place across the state during Thanksgiving week.
Class 3A and 4A are in the quarterfinals this week, while the 8-man division takes the week off and will have its championship game Dec. 5.
Bryant vs. Pulaski Academy and Bentonville vs. Conway are the semifinal matchups in the state's largest classification, 7A.
Arkansas high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the Arkansas high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times, plus semifinal matchups:
Class 7A
Semifinal matchups
Bryant vs. Pulaski Academy
7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29
Bentonville vs. Conway
7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29
2024 AAA Class 7A high school football bracket
Class 6A
Semifinal matchups
Mountain Home vs. Greenwood
7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29
Shiloh Christian vs. Benton
7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29
2024 AAA Class 6A high school football bracket
Class 5A
Semifinal matchups
Valley View vs. Parkview
7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29
Farmington vs. Lakeside
7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29
2024 AAA Class 5A high school football bracket
Class 4A
Third-round matchups
Dardanelle vs. Arkadelphia
7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29
Monticello vs. Southside
7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29
Warren vs. Mills University
7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29
Elkins vs. Malvern
7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29
2024 AAA Class 4A high school football bracket
Class 3A
Third-round matchups
Bismarck vs. Osceola
7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29
Fordyce vs. Booneville
7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29
Mansfield vs. Dumas
7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29
Salem vs. Rivercrest
7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29
2024 AAA Class 3A high school football bracket
Class 2A
Semifinal matchups
East Poinsett County vs. Mount Ida
7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29
Conway Christian vs. Junction City
7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29
2024 AAA Class 2A high school football bracket
8 Man
Championship game
Strong vs. Midland
7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5
2024 AAA 8-man high school football bracket
