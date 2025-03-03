High School

Arkansas (AAA) high school girls basketball playoffs: 2025 brackets, matchups, schedule, game times, scores

Here are the 2025 Arkansas high school girls basketball playoff brackets entering the first round of the AAA state tournaments

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

The Arkansas high school basketball state tournaments tip off this week.
The Arkansas high school basketball state tournaments tip off this week.

It's playoffs season in Arkansas high school girls basketball, and High School on SI has you covered.

Here are the 2025 Arkansas high school girls basketball playoff matchups and brackets entering the first round of the AAA state tournaments.

ARKANSAS (AAA) HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS — 2025 BRACKETS

1A GIRLS

First round

Wonderview vs. Rural Special

Tuesday, March 4

1 p.m.

at Marked Tree

Scranton vs. Kirby

Wednesday, March 5

4 p.m.

at Marked Tree

West Side vs. Bradford

Tuesday, March 4

4 p.m.

at Marked Tree

Magazine vs. Taylor

Wednesday, March 5

7 p.m.

at Marked Tree

Jasper vs. Bearden

Tuesday, March 4

7 p.m.

at Marked Tree

Marked Tree vs. Sacred Heart

Thursday, March 6

1 p.m.

at Marked Tree

County Line vs. Lafayette County

Wednesday, March 5

1 p.m.

at Marked Tree

Earle vs. Augusta

Thursday, March 6

4 p.m.

at Marked Tree

2A GIRLS

First round

Barton vs. Ouachita

Tuesday, March 4

1 p.m.

at Cedar Ridge

Alpena vs. Riverside

Wednesday, March 5

4 p.m.

at Cedar Ridge

Cutter-Morning Star vs. Mt. Vernon-Enola

Tuesday, March 4

4 p.m.

at Cedar Ridge

Acorn vs. East Poinsett County

Wednesday, March 5

7 p.m.

at Cedar Ridge

Ozark Mountain vs. Izard County

Tuesday, March 4

7 p.m.

at Cedar Ridge

Bigelow vs. Poyen

Thursday, March 6

1 p.m.

at Cedar Ridge

Mountainburg vs. Buffalo Island Central

Wednesday, March 5

1 p.m.

at Cedar Ridge

Quitman vs. Mountain Pine

Thursday, March 6

4 p.m.

at Cedar Ridge

3A GIRLS

First round

Lamar vs. Bergman

Tuesday, March 4

1 p.m.

at Valley Springs

Pangburn vs. Fouke

Wednesday, March 5

4 p.m.

at Valley Springs

Greenland vs. Manila

Tuesday, March 4

4 p.m.

at Valley Springs

Harding Academy vs. McGehee

Wednesday, March 5

7 p.m.

at Valley Springs

Dover vs. Centerpoint

Tuesday, March 4

7 p.m.

at Valley Springs

Paris vs. Melbourne

Thursday, March 6

1 p.m.

at Valley Springs

Perryville vs. Dumas

Wednesday, March 5

1 p.m.

at Valley Springs

Elkins vs. Mountain View

Thursday, March 6

4 p.m.

at Valley Springs

4A GIRLS

First round

Shiloh Christian vs. Camden Fairview

Tuesday, March 4

1 p.m.

at Magnolia

Southside vs. Mills University

Wednesday, March 5

4 p.m.

at Magnolia

Pottsville vs. De Queen

Tuesday, March 4

4 p.m.

at Magnolia

Highland vs. Clinton

Wednesday, March 5

7 p.m.

at Magnolia

Blytheville vs. Pulaski Academy

Tuesday, March 4

7 p.m.

at Magnolia

Berryville vs. Arkadelphia

Thursday, March 6

1 p.m.

at Magnolia

Brookland vs. eStem

Wednesday, March 5

1 p.m.

at Magnolia

Pea Ridge vs. Nashville

Thursday, March 6

4 p.m.

at Magnolia

5A GIRLS

First round

Greene County Tech vs. Sheridan

Tuesday, March 4

1 p.m.

at Greene County Tech

Greenwood vs. Beebe

Wednesday, March 5

4 p.m.

at Greene County Tech

Lakeside vs. Nettleton

Tuesday, March 4

4 p.m.

at Greene County Tech

Little Rock Christian Academy vs. Mountain Home

Wednesday, March 5

7 p.m.

at Greene County Tech

Vilonia vs. Van Buren

Tuesday, March 4

7 p.m.

at Greene County Tech

Lake Hamilton vs. Valley View

Thursday, March 6

1 p.m.

at Greene County Tech

Farmington vs. Parkview

Wednesday, March 5

1 p.m.

at Greene County Tech

Marion vs. Benton

Thursday, March 6

4 p.m.

at Greene County Tech

6A GIRLS

First round

Cabot vs. Fayetteville

Tuesday, March 4

4 p.m.

at Springdale

North Little Rock vs. Rogers

Tuesday, March 4

7 p.m.

at Springdale

Bryant vs. Bentonville

Wednesday, March 5

4 p.m.

at Springdale

Northside vs. Jonesboro

Wednesday, March 5

7 p.m.

at Springdale

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports
Home/Arkansas