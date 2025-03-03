Arkansas (AAA) high school girls basketball playoffs: 2025 brackets, matchups, schedule, game times, scores
It's playoffs season in Arkansas high school girls basketball, and High School on SI has you covered.
Here are the 2025 Arkansas high school girls basketball playoff matchups and brackets entering the first round of the AAA state tournaments.
ARKANSAS (AAA) HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS — 2025 BRACKETS
1A GIRLS
First round
Wonderview vs. Rural Special
Tuesday, March 4
1 p.m.
at Marked Tree
Scranton vs. Kirby
Wednesday, March 5
4 p.m.
at Marked Tree
West Side vs. Bradford
Tuesday, March 4
4 p.m.
at Marked Tree
Magazine vs. Taylor
Wednesday, March 5
7 p.m.
at Marked Tree
Jasper vs. Bearden
Tuesday, March 4
7 p.m.
at Marked Tree
Marked Tree vs. Sacred Heart
Thursday, March 6
1 p.m.
at Marked Tree
County Line vs. Lafayette County
Wednesday, March 5
1 p.m.
at Marked Tree
Earle vs. Augusta
Thursday, March 6
4 p.m.
at Marked Tree
2A GIRLS
First round
Barton vs. Ouachita
Tuesday, March 4
1 p.m.
at Cedar Ridge
Alpena vs. Riverside
Wednesday, March 5
4 p.m.
at Cedar Ridge
Cutter-Morning Star vs. Mt. Vernon-Enola
Tuesday, March 4
4 p.m.
at Cedar Ridge
Acorn vs. East Poinsett County
Wednesday, March 5
7 p.m.
at Cedar Ridge
Ozark Mountain vs. Izard County
Tuesday, March 4
7 p.m.
at Cedar Ridge
Bigelow vs. Poyen
Thursday, March 6
1 p.m.
at Cedar Ridge
Mountainburg vs. Buffalo Island Central
Wednesday, March 5
1 p.m.
at Cedar Ridge
Quitman vs. Mountain Pine
Thursday, March 6
4 p.m.
at Cedar Ridge
3A GIRLS
First round
Lamar vs. Bergman
Tuesday, March 4
1 p.m.
at Valley Springs
Pangburn vs. Fouke
Wednesday, March 5
4 p.m.
at Valley Springs
Greenland vs. Manila
Tuesday, March 4
4 p.m.
at Valley Springs
Harding Academy vs. McGehee
Wednesday, March 5
7 p.m.
at Valley Springs
Dover vs. Centerpoint
Tuesday, March 4
7 p.m.
at Valley Springs
Paris vs. Melbourne
Thursday, March 6
1 p.m.
at Valley Springs
Perryville vs. Dumas
Wednesday, March 5
1 p.m.
at Valley Springs
Elkins vs. Mountain View
Thursday, March 6
4 p.m.
at Valley Springs
4A GIRLS
First round
Shiloh Christian vs. Camden Fairview
Tuesday, March 4
1 p.m.
at Magnolia
Southside vs. Mills University
Wednesday, March 5
4 p.m.
at Magnolia
Pottsville vs. De Queen
Tuesday, March 4
4 p.m.
at Magnolia
Highland vs. Clinton
Wednesday, March 5
7 p.m.
at Magnolia
Blytheville vs. Pulaski Academy
Tuesday, March 4
7 p.m.
at Magnolia
Berryville vs. Arkadelphia
Thursday, March 6
1 p.m.
at Magnolia
Brookland vs. eStem
Wednesday, March 5
1 p.m.
at Magnolia
Pea Ridge vs. Nashville
Thursday, March 6
4 p.m.
at Magnolia
5A GIRLS
First round
Greene County Tech vs. Sheridan
Tuesday, March 4
1 p.m.
at Greene County Tech
Greenwood vs. Beebe
Wednesday, March 5
4 p.m.
at Greene County Tech
Lakeside vs. Nettleton
Tuesday, March 4
4 p.m.
at Greene County Tech
Little Rock Christian Academy vs. Mountain Home
Wednesday, March 5
7 p.m.
at Greene County Tech
Vilonia vs. Van Buren
Tuesday, March 4
7 p.m.
at Greene County Tech
Lake Hamilton vs. Valley View
Thursday, March 6
1 p.m.
at Greene County Tech
Farmington vs. Parkview
Wednesday, March 5
1 p.m.
at Greene County Tech
Marion vs. Benton
Thursday, March 6
4 p.m.
at Greene County Tech
6A GIRLS
First round
Cabot vs. Fayetteville
Tuesday, March 4
4 p.m.
at Springdale
North Little Rock vs. Rogers
Tuesday, March 4
7 p.m.
at Springdale
Bryant vs. Bentonville
Wednesday, March 5
4 p.m.
at Springdale
Northside vs. Jonesboro
Wednesday, March 5
7 p.m.
at Springdale
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App