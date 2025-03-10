High School

Arkansas (AAA) high school girls basketball state championships: finals schedule, times, scores, 2025 brackets

Here are the 2025 Arkansas (AAA) high school girls basketball playoffs state championships tournaments finals matchups, schedules and brackets

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Six state champions will be crowned this week in Arkansas high school girls basketball.
Six state champions will be crowned this week in Arkansas high school girls basketball.

It's playoffs season in Arkansas high school girls basketball, and High School on SI has you covered.

Here are the 2025 Arkansas high school girls basketball state championships tournaments finals matchups, schedules and brackets entering the final round of the AAA playoffs.

ARKANSAS (AAA) HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS — 2025 BRACKETS

1A GIRLS

State championship game

West Side vs. Earle

Saturday, March 15

6 p.m.

at Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs

2A GIRLS

State championship game

Izard County vs. Barton

Thursday, March 13

noon

at Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs

3A GIRLS

State championship game

Lamar vs. Dover

Thursday, March 13

6 p.m.

at Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs

4A GIRLS

State championship game

Pulaski Academy vs. De Queen

Friday, March 14

noon

at Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs

5A GIRLS

State championship game

Farmington vs. Greene County Tech

Friday, March 14

6 p.m.

at Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs

6A GIRLS

State championship game

Fort Smith Northside vs. Fayetteville

Saturday, March 15

noon

at Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs

