Arkansas (AAA) high school girls basketball state championships: scores, updates, schedule, game times (3/14/2025)
It's playoffs season in Arkansas high school girls basketball, and High School on SI has you covered.
Here are the 2025 Arkansas high school girls basketball state championship tournaments finals matchups, schedules and brackets entering the final round of the AAA playoffs.
ARKANSAS (AAA) HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS — 2025 BRACKETS
1A GIRLS
State championship game
West Side vs. Earle
Saturday, March 15
6 p.m.
at Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs
2A GIRLS
State championship game
Izard County vs. Barton (Izard County wins, 72-66)
Thursday, March 13
noon
at Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs
3A GIRLS
State championship game
Lamar vs. Dover (Lamar wins, 65-52)
Thursday, March 13
6 p.m.
at Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs
4A GIRLS
State championship game
Pulaski Academy vs. De Queen
Friday, March 14
noon
at Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs
5A GIRLS
State championship game
Farmington vs. Greene County Tech
Friday, March 14
6 p.m.
at Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs
6A GIRLS
State championship game
Fort Smith Northside vs. Fayetteville
Saturday, March 15
noon
at Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs
