Arkansas (AAA) high school girls basketball state tournaments: semifinals scores, top stars; finals matchups
Day 5 of a continuous stretch of high school basketball concluded Saturday at six sites statewide in the 2025 Arkansas basketball state tournaments.
All of next week's state championship matchups are set as action tips off Thursday and goes through Saturday.
Below are the top performers from Semifinal Saturday, final scores and all of the 2025 state championship matchups.
Ava Basiliere, Nashville
The sophomore led the Scrapperettes with 13 points in Nashville's 69-49 loss to Pulaski Academy.
Zoey Bershers, Farmington
The senior finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and three assists in Farmington's 67-56 win over Vilonia.
Lauren Brewster, North Little Rock
The sophomore scored 14 points in NLR's 69-58 loss to Fayetteville.
Whitney Brown, Fayetteville
The senior scored 19 points and went 10 for 10 from the free throw line in Fayetteville's 69-58 win over North Little Rock.
Payton Caudle, Fayetteville
The freshman led the Purple Dogs with 20 points in Fayetteville's 69-58 win over North Little Rock.
Emma Chambers, De Queen
The junior scored a game-high 21 points in De Queen's 85-53 win over Mills.
Syniah Coachman, Fayetteville
The sophomore scored 14 points in Fayetteville's 69-58 win over North Little Rock.
Evvi Cooper, Mountain View
The freshman scored 15 points in Mountain View's 59-44 loss to Dover.
Ashlyn Cossey, West Side (Greers Ferry)
The junior scored 19 points in West Side's 62-58 win over Rural Special.
Jacey Edrington, Greene County Tech
The senior finished with 13 points, two assists, a rebound, a steal and a block in GCT's 50-35 win over Mountain Home.
Greenlee Elmore, Pulaski Academy
The sophomore scored 16 points in PA's 69-49 win over Nashville.
Katie Fimple, North Little Rock
The junior scored 14 points in NLR's 69-58 loss to Fayetteville.
Lainee Gentry, West Side
The sophomore scored 14 points and connected on four three-pointers in West Side's 62-58 win over Rural Special.
Hazley Grotjohn, Fort Smith Northside
The junior led the team with 14 points in Northside's 43-40 win over Bentonville.
Kim Henry, Vilonia
The sophomore finished with 16 points, six rebounds and an assist in Vilonia's 67-56 loss to Farmington.
Libby Hood, Cutter-Morning Star
Hood led the Eagles with 21 points in Cutter's 54-53 loss to Barton.
Jakyra Jackson, Barton
The senior had 23 points in Barton's 54-53 win over Cutter-Morning Star.
Kadee Keaster, Dover
The senior finished with 19 points in Dover's 59-44 win over Mountain View.
Journey Jefferson, Earle
The sophomore scored 27 points and made four three-pointers in Earle's 67-47 win over Jasper.
E'Marriha Johnson, Greene County Tech
Johnson nearly compiled a double-double, scoring nine points and pulling down 10 rebounds, plus gave out three assists, nabbed three steals and blocked two shots in GCT's 50-35 win over Mountain Home.
Quinn Johnson, Izard County
The senior led the Cougars with 22 points in Izard County's 63-52 win over Quitman.
Landri Liggin, De Queen
The junior scored 16 points in De Queen's 85-53 win over Mills.
Kaley Long, Lamar
The senior scored 13 points in Lamar's 51-39 win over Harding Academy.
Jessie Lyle, De Queen
The senior scored 15 points in De Queen's 85-53 win over Mills.
Shalyn Lyle, De Queen
The senior scored 18 points in De Queen's 85-53 win over Mills.
Jada Maples, Earle
Maples scored 20 points in Earle's 67-47 win over Jasper.
Anna McCarn, Mountain Home
The senior finished with 11 points, six rebounds, five blocks and an assist in Mountain Home's 50-35 loss to Greene County Tech.
Kayee McCumber, Farmington
The senior led the Cardinals with 18 points, two rebounds and an assist in Farmington's 67-56 win over Vilonia.
Sidni Middleton, Vilonia
The senior finished with 24 points, two assists and a rebound in Vilonia's 67-56 loss to Farmington.
Brooklynn Mitchell, Mountain Home
The junior finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, two steals and an assist in Mountain Home's 50-35 loss to Greene County Tech.
Lyla Raulston, Jasper
The senior led the Pirates with 17 points in Jasper's 67-47 loss to Earle.
Kori Sanders, Lamar
The senior led the Warriors with 14 points in Lamar's 51-39 win over Harding Academy.
Madison Sanders, Pulaski Academy
The senior scored a game-high 18 points in PA's 69-49 win over Nashville.
Olivia Spray, Izard County
Spray scored 14 points in Izard County's 63-52 win over Quitman.
Jensen Thrasher, Bentonville
The freshman scored a game-high 17 points in Bentonville's 43-40 loss to Fort Smith Northside.
Rayleigh Turner, Rural Special
The senior finished with 18 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three steals in Rural's 62-58 loss to West Side (Greers Ferry).
D'Mya Wilson, Barton
The junior had 18 points in Barton's 54-53 win over Cutter-Morning Star.
Makensie Yancy, Izard County
Yancy scored 16 points in Izard County's 63-52 win over Quitman.
SEMIFINALS SCORES
6A
Fayetteville 69, North Little Rock 58
Fort Smith Northside 43, Bentonville 40
5A
Farmington 67, Vilonia 56
Greene County Tech 50, Mountain Home 35
4A
De Queen 84, Mills 53
Pulaski Academy 69, Nashville 49
3A
Dover 59, Mountain View 44
Lamar 51, Harding Academy 39
2A
Barton 54, Cutter-Morning Star 53
Izard County 63, Quitman 52
1A
Earle 67, Jasper 47
West Side (Greers Ferry) 62, Rural Special 58
STATE FINALS MATCHUPS
Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs
All 12 games will be live on Arkansas PBS.
2A – Barton vs. Izard County, Thursday at 12 p.m.
3A – Lamar vs. Dover, Thursday at 6 p.m.
4A – De Queen vs. Pulaski Academy, Friday at 12 p.m.
5A – Greene County Tech vs. Farmington, Friday at 6 p.m.
6A – Fayetteville vs. Fort Smith Northside, Saturday at 12 p.m.
1A – West Side (Greers Ferry) vs. Earle, Saturday at 6 p.m.
