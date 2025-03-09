High School

Arkansas (AAA) high school girls basketball state tournaments: semifinals scores, top stars; finals matchups

Some of Semifinal Saturday's top performers, plus scores and state finals matchups

Kyle Sutherland, SBLive Sports

Greene County Tech's E'Marriha Johnson
Greene County Tech's E'Marriha Johnson / Nick Wenger Designs

Day 5 of a continuous stretch of high school basketball concluded Saturday at six sites statewide in the 2025 Arkansas basketball state tournaments.

All of next week's state championship matchups are set as action tips off Thursday and goes through Saturday.

Below are the top performers from Semifinal Saturday, final scores and all of the 2025 state championship matchups.

Ava Basiliere, Nashville

The sophomore led the Scrapperettes with 13 points in Nashville's 69-49 loss to Pulaski Academy.

Zoey Bershers, Farmington

The senior finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and three assists in Farmington's 67-56 win over Vilonia.

Lauren Brewster, North Little Rock

The sophomore scored 14 points in NLR's 69-58 loss to Fayetteville.

Whitney Brown, Fayetteville

The senior scored 19 points and went 10 for 10 from the free throw line in Fayetteville's 69-58 win over North Little Rock.

Payton Caudle, Fayetteville

The freshman led the Purple Dogs with 20 points in Fayetteville's 69-58 win over North Little Rock.

Emma Chambers, De Queen

The junior scored a game-high 21 points in De Queen's 85-53 win over Mills.

Syniah Coachman, Fayetteville

The sophomore scored 14 points in Fayetteville's 69-58 win over North Little Rock.

Evvi Cooper, Mountain View

The freshman scored 15 points in Mountain View's 59-44 loss to Dover.

Ashlyn Cossey, West Side (Greers Ferry)

The junior scored 19 points in West Side's 62-58 win over Rural Special.

Jacey Edrington, Greene County Tech

The senior finished with 13 points, two assists, a rebound, a steal and a block in GCT's 50-35 win over Mountain Home.

Greenlee Elmore, Pulaski Academy

The sophomore scored 16 points in PA's 69-49 win over Nashville.

Katie Fimple, North Little Rock

The junior scored 14 points in NLR's 69-58 loss to Fayetteville.

Lainee Gentry, West Side

The sophomore scored 14 points and connected on four three-pointers in West Side's 62-58 win over Rural Special.

Hazley Grotjohn, Fort Smith Northside

The junior led the team with 14 points in Northside's 43-40 win over Bentonville.

Kim Henry, Vilonia

The sophomore finished with 16 points, six rebounds and an assist in Vilonia's 67-56 loss to Farmington.

Libby Hood, Cutter-Morning Star

Hood led the Eagles with 21 points in Cutter's 54-53 loss to Barton.

Jakyra Jackson, Barton

The senior had 23 points in Barton's 54-53 win over Cutter-Morning Star.

Kadee Keaster, Dover

The senior finished with 19 points in Dover's 59-44 win over Mountain View.

Journey Jefferson, Earle

The sophomore scored 27 points and made four three-pointers in Earle's 67-47 win over Jasper.

E'Marriha Johnson, Greene County Tech

Johnson nearly compiled a double-double, scoring nine points and pulling down 10 rebounds, plus gave out three assists, nabbed three steals and blocked two shots in GCT's 50-35 win over Mountain Home.

Quinn Johnson, Izard County

The senior led the Cougars with 22 points in Izard County's 63-52 win over Quitman.

Landri Liggin, De Queen

The junior scored 16 points in De Queen's 85-53 win over Mills.

Kaley Long, Lamar

The senior scored 13 points in Lamar's 51-39 win over Harding Academy.

Jessie Lyle, De Queen

The senior scored 15 points in De Queen's 85-53 win over Mills.

Shalyn Lyle, De Queen

The senior scored 18 points in De Queen's 85-53 win over Mills.

Jada Maples, Earle

Maples scored 20 points in Earle's 67-47 win over Jasper.

Anna McCarn, Mountain Home

The senior finished with 11 points, six rebounds, five blocks and an assist in Mountain Home's 50-35 loss to Greene County Tech.

Kayee McCumber, Farmington

The senior led the Cardinals with 18 points, two rebounds and an assist in Farmington's 67-56 win over Vilonia.

Sidni Middleton, Vilonia

The senior finished with 24 points, two assists and a rebound in Vilonia's 67-56 loss to Farmington.

Brooklynn Mitchell, Mountain Home

The junior finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, two steals and an assist in Mountain Home's 50-35 loss to Greene County Tech.

Lyla Raulston, Jasper

The senior led the Pirates with 17 points in Jasper's 67-47 loss to Earle.

Kori Sanders, Lamar

The senior led the Warriors with 14 points in Lamar's 51-39 win over Harding Academy.

Madison Sanders, Pulaski Academy

The senior scored a game-high 18 points in PA's 69-49 win over Nashville.

Olivia Spray, Izard County

Spray scored 14 points in Izard County's 63-52 win over Quitman.

Jensen Thrasher, Bentonville

The freshman scored a game-high 17 points in Bentonville's 43-40 loss to Fort Smith Northside.

Rayleigh Turner, Rural Special

The senior finished with 18 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three steals in Rural's 62-58 loss to West Side (Greers Ferry).

D'Mya Wilson, Barton

The junior had 18 points in Barton's 54-53 win over Cutter-Morning Star.

Makensie Yancy, Izard County

Yancy scored 16 points in Izard County's 63-52 win over Quitman.

SEMIFINALS SCORES

6A

Fayetteville 69, North Little Rock 58

Fort Smith Northside 43, Bentonville 40

5A

Farmington 67, Vilonia 56

Greene County Tech 50, Mountain Home 35

4A

De Queen 84, Mills 53

Pulaski Academy 69, Nashville 49

3A

Dover 59, Mountain View 44

Lamar 51, Harding Academy 39

2A

Barton 54, Cutter-Morning Star 53

Izard County 63, Quitman 52

1A

Earle 67, Jasper 47

West Side (Greers Ferry) 62, Rural Special 58

STATE FINALS MATCHUPS

Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs

All 12 games will be live on Arkansas PBS.

2A – Barton vs. Izard County, Thursday at 12 p.m.

3A – Lamar vs. Dover, Thursday at 6 p.m.

4A – De Queen vs. Pulaski Academy, Friday at 12 p.m.

5A – Greene County Tech vs. Farmington, Friday at 6 p.m.

6A – Fayetteville vs. Fort Smith Northside, Saturday at 12 p.m.

1A – West Side (Greers Ferry) vs. Earle, Saturday at 6 p.m.

KYLE SUTHERLAND, SBLIVE SPORTS

Kyle Sutherland is a prep sports journalist and broadcaster. Along with High School on SI, his work has been featured in outlets including the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Arkansas PBS, Best of Arkansas Sports, Hooten's Arkansas Football and The Natural State Sports Network. He is also the color commentator for 103.7 The Buzz's high school football Game of the Week.

