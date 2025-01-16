High School

Arkansas Activities Association announces 2025 regional and state tournament sites

Here are the sites for all classifications

Kyle Sutherland, SBLive Sports

The Arkansas Activities Association met Thursday afternoon at the Hilton Garden Inn in North Little Rock to finalize regional and state tournament sites for the calendar year. 

Below are sites for all classifications.

BASEBALL 

State Tournaments

6A - North Little Rock

5A - Benton 

4A - Monticello

3A - Greenland

2A - Palestine-Wheatley

1A - Jasper

Regional Tournaments

4A-1 - Gravette 

4A-2 - Stuttgart

4A-4 - De Queen

3A-1 - Lincoln

3A-2 - Cave city

3A-4 - Ashdown

2A-1 - Ozark Mountain

2A-2 - Sloan-Hendrix 

2A-3 - South Side Bee Branch

2A-4 - Woodlawn

1A-1 - Norfork

1A-2 - West Side (Greers Ferry)

1A-3 - Nemo Vista 

1A-4 - Taylor 

BASKETBALL

State Tournaments

6A - Springdale

5A - Greene County Tech

4A - Magnolia

3A - Valley Springs (at North Arkansas College)

2A - Cedar Ridge

1A - Marked Tree (at Trumann)

Regional Tournaments

4A-1 - Dardanelle

4A-2 - Highland

4A-3 - Clinton

4A-4 - Monticello

3A-1 - Elkins

3A-2 - Melbourne

3A-3 - Bald Knob

3A-4 - Centerpoint

2A-1 - Hackett

2A-2 - Riverside

2A-3 - Barton

2A-4 - Poyen

1A-1 - Magazine

1A-2 - West Side (Greers Ferry)

1A-3 - Guy-Perkins

1A-4 - Kirby

SOCCER

6A - Bentonville

5A - Hot Springs Lakeside

4A - Joe T. Robinson

3A - Maumelle Charter

SOFTBALL

6A - None

5A - Benton

4A - Monticello

3A - Greenland

2A - Palestine-Wheatley

1A - Jasper

Regional Tournaments

4A-1 - Gravette

4A-2 - Stuttgart

4A-4 - De Queen

3A-1 - Lincoln

3A-2 - Cave City

3A-4 - Ashdown

2A-1 - Ozark Mountain

2A-2 - Sloan-Hendrix

2A-3 - South Side Bee Branch

2A-4 - Woodlawn

1A-1 - Norfork

1A-2 - West Side (Greers Ferry)

1A-3 - Nemo Vista

1A-4 - Taylor

TRACK & FIELD

State Tournaments

6A - Bentonville West

5A - Vilonia

4A - Heber Springs

3A - Prescott

Harding Academy will host the Meet of Champs.

VOLLEYBALL

State Tournaments

6A - Cabot

5A - Marion

4A - Wynne

3A - Central Arkansas Christian

2A - Piggott

Regional Touraments

4A-North - Gravette

4A-East - Brookland

4A-South - Magnolia

3A-North - Lincoln

3A-East - Hoxie

3A-South - Harding Academy

2A-North - Guy-Perkins

2A-East - Cotter

2A-South - Taylor

Published
