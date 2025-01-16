Arkansas Activities Association announces 2025 regional and state tournament sites
The Arkansas Activities Association met Thursday afternoon at the Hilton Garden Inn in North Little Rock to finalize regional and state tournament sites for the calendar year.
Below are sites for all classifications.
BASEBALL
State Tournaments
6A - North Little Rock
5A - Benton
4A - Monticello
3A - Greenland
2A - Palestine-Wheatley
1A - Jasper
Regional Tournaments
4A-1 - Gravette
4A-2 - Stuttgart
4A-4 - De Queen
3A-1 - Lincoln
3A-2 - Cave city
3A-4 - Ashdown
2A-1 - Ozark Mountain
2A-2 - Sloan-Hendrix
2A-3 - South Side Bee Branch
2A-4 - Woodlawn
1A-1 - Norfork
1A-2 - West Side (Greers Ferry)
1A-3 - Nemo Vista
1A-4 - Taylor
BASKETBALL
State Tournaments
6A - Springdale
5A - Greene County Tech
4A - Magnolia
3A - Valley Springs (at North Arkansas College)
2A - Cedar Ridge
1A - Marked Tree (at Trumann)
Regional Tournaments
4A-1 - Dardanelle
4A-2 - Highland
4A-3 - Clinton
4A-4 - Monticello
3A-1 - Elkins
3A-2 - Melbourne
3A-3 - Bald Knob
3A-4 - Centerpoint
2A-1 - Hackett
2A-2 - Riverside
2A-3 - Barton
2A-4 - Poyen
1A-1 - Magazine
1A-2 - West Side (Greers Ferry)
1A-3 - Guy-Perkins
1A-4 - Kirby
SOCCER
6A - Bentonville
5A - Hot Springs Lakeside
4A - Joe T. Robinson
3A - Maumelle Charter
SOFTBALL
6A - None
5A - Benton
4A - Monticello
3A - Greenland
2A - Palestine-Wheatley
1A - Jasper
Regional Tournaments
4A-1 - Gravette
4A-2 - Stuttgart
4A-4 - De Queen
3A-1 - Lincoln
3A-2 - Cave City
3A-4 - Ashdown
2A-1 - Ozark Mountain
2A-2 - Sloan-Hendrix
2A-3 - South Side Bee Branch
2A-4 - Woodlawn
1A-1 - Norfork
1A-2 - West Side (Greers Ferry)
1A-3 - Nemo Vista
1A-4 - Taylor
TRACK & FIELD
State Tournaments
6A - Bentonville West
5A - Vilonia
4A - Heber Springs
3A - Prescott
Harding Academy will host the Meet of Champs.
VOLLEYBALL
State Tournaments
6A - Cabot
5A - Marion
4A - Wynne
3A - Central Arkansas Christian
2A - Piggott
Regional Touraments
4A-North - Gravette
4A-East - Brookland
4A-South - Magnolia
3A-North - Lincoln
3A-East - Hoxie
3A-South - Harding Academy
2A-North - Guy-Perkins
2A-East - Cotter
2A-South - Taylor
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App