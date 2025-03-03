High School

Arkansas high school boys basketball Playoff Pick 'Em Challenge: Make your first-round predictions

The Arkansas (AAA) high school boys basketball state tournaments start Tuesday, March 4: Check out our first-round picks, and then make yours!

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

The Arkansas high school boys basketball state tournaments tip off this week.
The Arkansas high school boys basketball state tournaments tip off this week. / Photo: Dennis Lee

High school playoff basketball season has arrived in Arkansas, and the boys state tournaments will tip off this week around the state.

Brackets have been released, and with that comes the chance to play the High School on SI Playoff Pick 'Em Challenge!

Here are the matchups in the first round of the Arkansas high school boys basketball 6A state tournament, with JD Humburg's predicted winners and link to make your picks.

First-round 6A matchups, predicted winners

Bentonville vs. Conway: Bentonville (Make your pick)

North Little Rock vs. Northside: North Little Rock (Make your pick)

Central vs. Bentonville West: Bentonville West (Make your pick)

Fayetteville vs. Little Rock Southwest: Fayetteville (Make your pick)

First-round byes: Bryant, Har-Ber, Springdale, Jonesboro

Make your 6A predictions here!

Other classifications

To play the Pick 'Em Challenge in other classifications, follow the links from our Arkansas brackets homepage.

Playoff Pick 'Em

Playoff Pick 'Em is a brand-new bracket prediction challenge for high school sports, where users compete to pick the most accurate bracket. The contest is free to play and is available nationwide for most sports on High School on SI. Enter today and pick your favorite teams to take home the title!

COMPLETE FIRST-ROUND SCHEDULE

1A BOYS

Ridgefield Christian vs. Brinkley

Tuesday, March 4

2:30 p.m.

at Marked Tree

Jasper vs. Blevins

Wednesday, March 5

5:30 p.m.

at Marked Tree

Marked Tree vs. Bradford

Tuesday, March 4

5:30 p.m.

at Marked Tree

Mulberry vs. Nevada

Wednesday, March 5

8:30 p.m.

at Marked Tree

County Line vs. Columbia Christian

Tuesday, March 4

8:30 p.m.

at Marked Tree

Earle vs. Marvell-Elaine

Thursday, March 6

2:30 p.m.

at Marked Tree

Lead Hill vs. Lafayette County

Wednesday, March 5

2:30 p.m.

at Marked Tree

Crowley's Ridge Academy vs. Clarendon

Thursday, March 6

5:30 p.m.

at Marked Tree

2A BOYS

England vs. Hampton

Tuesday, March 4

2:30 p.m.

at Cedar Ridge

Hector vs. Izard County

Wednesday, March 5

5:30 p.m.

at Cedar Ridge

Lee vs. Poyen

Tuesday, March 4

5:30 p.m.

at Cedar Ridge

Hackett vs. Tuckerman

Wednesday, March 5

8:30 p.m.

at Cedar Ridge

Ozark Mountain vs. Cedar Ridge

Tuesday, March 4

8:30 p.m.

at Cedar Ridge

Mt. Vernon-Enola vs. Fordyce

Thursday, March 6

2:30 p.m.

at Cedar Ridge

Ozark Catholic vs. East Poinsett County

Wednesday, March 5

2:30 p.m.

at Cedar Ridge

Quitman vs. Junction City

Thursday, March 6

5:30 p.m.

at Cedar Ridge

3A BOYS

Lamar vs. Flippin

Tuesday, March 4

2:30 p.m.

at Valley Springs

Jessieville vs. Dumas

Wednesday, March 5

5:30 p.m.

at Valley Springs

Lincoln vs. Melbourne

Tuesday, March 4

5:30 p.m.

at Valley Springs

Bald Knob vs. Prescott

Wednesday, March 5

8:30 p.m.

at Valley Springs

Riverview vs. Fouke

Tuesday, March 4

8:30 p.m.

at Valley Springs

Elkins vs. Bergman

Thursday, March 6

2:30 p.m.

at Valley Springs

Mayflower vs. Helena

Wednesday, March 5

2:30 p.m.

at Valley Springs

Subiaco Academy vs. Osceola

Thursday, March 6

5:30 p.m.

at Valley Springs

4A BOYS

Dardanelle vs. Arkadelphia

Tuesday, March 4

2:30 p.m.

at Magnolia

Westside vs. Morrilton

Wednesday, March 5

5:30 p.m.

at Magnolia

Shiloh Christian vs. Magnolia

Tuesday, March 4

5:30 p.m.

at Magnolia

Blytheville vs. Robinson

Wednesday, March 5

8:30 p.m.

at Magnolia

Lonoke vs. Mills University

Tuesday, March 4

8:30 p.m.

at Magnolia

Pottsville vs. Nashville

Thursday, March 6

2:30 p.m.

at Magnolia

Forrest City vs. eStem

Wednesday, March 5

2:30 p.m.

at Magnolia

Ozark vs. Camden Fairview

Thursday, March 6

5:30 p.m.

at Magnolia

5A BOYS

Marion vs. El Dorado

Tuesday, March 4

2:30 p.m.

at Greene County Tech

Farmington vs. Sylvan Hills

Wednesday, March 5

5:30 p.m.

at Greene County Tech

Benton vs. West Memphis

Tuesday, March 4

5:30 p.m.

at Greene County Tech

Little Rock Christian Academy vs. Alma

Wednesday, March 5

8:30 p.m.

at Greene County Tech

Maumelle vs. Russellville

Tuesday, March 4

8:30 p.m.

at Greene County Tech

Hot Springs vs. Valley View

Thursday, March 6

2:30 p.m.

at Greene County Tech

Harrison vs. Catholic

Wednesday, March 5

2:30 p.m.

at Greene County Tech

Nettleton vs. Lakeside

Thursday, March 6

5:30 p.m.

at Greene County Tech

6A BOYS

Bentonville vs. Conway

Tuesday, March 4

5:30 p.m.

at Springdale

North Little Rock vs. Northside

Tuesday, March 4

8:30 p.m.

at Springdale

Central vs. Bentonville West

Wednesday, March 5

5:30 p.m.

at Springdale

Fayetteville vs. Little Rock Southwest

Wednesday, March 5

8:30 p.m.

at Springdale

