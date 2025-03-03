Arkansas high school boys basketball Playoff Pick 'Em Challenge: Make your first-round predictions
High school playoff basketball season has arrived in Arkansas, and the boys state tournaments will tip off this week around the state.
Brackets have been released, and with that comes the chance to play the High School on SI Playoff Pick 'Em Challenge!
Here are the matchups in the first round of the Arkansas high school boys basketball 6A state tournament, with JD Humburg's predicted winners and link to make your picks.
First-round 6A matchups, predicted winners
Bentonville vs. Conway: Bentonville (Make your pick)
North Little Rock vs. Northside: North Little Rock (Make your pick)
Central vs. Bentonville West: Bentonville West (Make your pick)
Fayetteville vs. Little Rock Southwest: Fayetteville (Make your pick)
First-round byes: Bryant, Har-Ber, Springdale, Jonesboro
Other classifications
COMPLETE FIRST-ROUND SCHEDULE
1A BOYS
Ridgefield Christian vs. Brinkley
Tuesday, March 4
2:30 p.m.
at Marked Tree
Jasper vs. Blevins
Wednesday, March 5
5:30 p.m.
at Marked Tree
Marked Tree vs. Bradford
Tuesday, March 4
5:30 p.m.
at Marked Tree
Mulberry vs. Nevada
Wednesday, March 5
8:30 p.m.
at Marked Tree
County Line vs. Columbia Christian
Tuesday, March 4
8:30 p.m.
at Marked Tree
Earle vs. Marvell-Elaine
Thursday, March 6
2:30 p.m.
at Marked Tree
Lead Hill vs. Lafayette County
Wednesday, March 5
2:30 p.m.
at Marked Tree
Crowley's Ridge Academy vs. Clarendon
Thursday, March 6
5:30 p.m.
at Marked Tree
2A BOYS
England vs. Hampton
Tuesday, March 4
2:30 p.m.
at Cedar Ridge
Hector vs. Izard County
Wednesday, March 5
5:30 p.m.
at Cedar Ridge
Lee vs. Poyen
Tuesday, March 4
5:30 p.m.
at Cedar Ridge
Hackett vs. Tuckerman
Wednesday, March 5
8:30 p.m.
at Cedar Ridge
Ozark Mountain vs. Cedar Ridge
Tuesday, March 4
8:30 p.m.
at Cedar Ridge
Mt. Vernon-Enola vs. Fordyce
Thursday, March 6
2:30 p.m.
at Cedar Ridge
Ozark Catholic vs. East Poinsett County
Wednesday, March 5
2:30 p.m.
at Cedar Ridge
Quitman vs. Junction City
Thursday, March 6
5:30 p.m.
at Cedar Ridge
3A BOYS
Lamar vs. Flippin
Tuesday, March 4
2:30 p.m.
at Valley Springs
Jessieville vs. Dumas
Wednesday, March 5
5:30 p.m.
at Valley Springs
Lincoln vs. Melbourne
Tuesday, March 4
5:30 p.m.
at Valley Springs
Bald Knob vs. Prescott
Wednesday, March 5
8:30 p.m.
at Valley Springs
Riverview vs. Fouke
Tuesday, March 4
8:30 p.m.
at Valley Springs
Elkins vs. Bergman
Thursday, March 6
2:30 p.m.
at Valley Springs
Mayflower vs. Helena
Wednesday, March 5
2:30 p.m.
at Valley Springs
Subiaco Academy vs. Osceola
Thursday, March 6
5:30 p.m.
at Valley Springs
4A BOYS
Dardanelle vs. Arkadelphia
Tuesday, March 4
2:30 p.m.
at Magnolia
Westside vs. Morrilton
Wednesday, March 5
5:30 p.m.
at Magnolia
Shiloh Christian vs. Magnolia
Tuesday, March 4
5:30 p.m.
at Magnolia
Blytheville vs. Robinson
Wednesday, March 5
8:30 p.m.
at Magnolia
Lonoke vs. Mills University
Tuesday, March 4
8:30 p.m.
at Magnolia
Pottsville vs. Nashville
Thursday, March 6
2:30 p.m.
at Magnolia
Forrest City vs. eStem
Wednesday, March 5
2:30 p.m.
at Magnolia
Ozark vs. Camden Fairview
Thursday, March 6
5:30 p.m.
at Magnolia
5A BOYS
Marion vs. El Dorado
Tuesday, March 4
2:30 p.m.
at Greene County Tech
Farmington vs. Sylvan Hills
Wednesday, March 5
5:30 p.m.
at Greene County Tech
Benton vs. West Memphis
Tuesday, March 4
5:30 p.m.
at Greene County Tech
Little Rock Christian Academy vs. Alma
Wednesday, March 5
8:30 p.m.
at Greene County Tech
Maumelle vs. Russellville
Tuesday, March 4
8:30 p.m.
at Greene County Tech
Hot Springs vs. Valley View
Thursday, March 6
2:30 p.m.
at Greene County Tech
Harrison vs. Catholic
Wednesday, March 5
2:30 p.m.
at Greene County Tech
Nettleton vs. Lakeside
Thursday, March 6
5:30 p.m.
at Greene County Tech
6A BOYS
Bentonville vs. Conway
Tuesday, March 4
5:30 p.m.
at Springdale
North Little Rock vs. Northside
Tuesday, March 4
8:30 p.m.
at Springdale
Central vs. Bentonville West
Wednesday, March 5
5:30 p.m.
at Springdale
Fayetteville vs. Little Rock Southwest
Wednesday, March 5
8:30 p.m.
at Springdale
