Arkansas High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (AAA) - November 17, 2025
Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2025 Arkansas high school football playoffs
The 2025 Arkansas high school football playoffs began on Friday, November 14 and continue on with the second round on Friday, November 21.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Arkansas high school football playoffs. The playoffs culminate with the state championships December 4-13 at War Memorial Stadium.
2025 Arkansas (AAA) 8-Man Football Bracket (select to view full bracket details)
All Games on Friday, November 21, 2025 at 7 p.m. CST
2025 Arkansas (AAA) 2A Football Bracket
All Games on Friday, November 21, 2025 at 7 p.m. CST
2025 Arkansas (AAA) 3A Football Bracket
All Games on Friday, November 21, 2025 at 7 p.m. CST
2025 Arkansas (AAA) 4A Football Bracket
All Games on Friday, November 21, 2025 at 7 p.m. CST
2025 Arkansas (AAA) 5A Football Bracket
All Games on Friday, November 21, 2025 at 7 p.m. CST
2025 Arkansas (AAA) 6A Football Bracket
All Games on Friday, November 21, 2025 at 7 p.m. CST
2025 Arkansas (AAA) 7A Football Bracket
All Games on Friday, November 21, 2025 at 7 p.m. CST
