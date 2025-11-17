High School

Arkansas High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (AAA) - November 17, 2025

Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2025 Arkansas high school football playoffs

Gray Reid

Prescott vs Atkins from Nov. 14, 2025
Prescott vs Atkins from Nov. 14, 2025 / Charles Fite

The 2025 Arkansas high school football playoffs began on Friday, November 14 and continue on with the second round on Friday, November 21.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Arkansas high school football playoffs. The playoffs culminate with the state championships December 4-13 at War Memorial Stadium.

2025 Arkansas (AAA) 8-Man Football Bracket (select to view full bracket details)

All Games on Friday, November 21, 2025 at 7 p.m. CST

2025 Arkansas (AAA) 2A Football Bracket 

All Games on Friday, November 21, 2025 at 7 p.m. CST

2025 Arkansas (AAA) 3A Football Bracket 

All Games on Friday, November 21, 2025 at 7 p.m. CST

2025 Arkansas (AAA) 4A Football Bracket

All Games on Friday, November 21, 2025 at 7 p.m. CST

2025 Arkansas (AAA) 5A Football Bracket 

All Games on Friday, November 21, 2025 at 7 p.m. CST

2025 Arkansas (AAA) 6A Football Bracket 

All Games on Friday, November 21, 2025 at 7 p.m. CST

2025 Arkansas (AAA) 7A Football Bracket

All Games on Friday, November 21, 2025 at 7 p.m. CST

Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

