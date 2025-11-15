High School

Arkansas High School Football Playoff Final Scores, Results - November 14, 2025

See every final score from of Arkansas High School Football Playoffs

Gray Reid

Shiloh Christian vs Van Buren from Nov. 7, 2025
Shiloh Christian vs Van Buren from Nov. 7, 2025 / Claudia Rozell

The 2025 Arkansas high school football playoffs begin on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from round one.

Arkansas High School Football Playoff Schedule & Scores — November 14, 2025

Arkansas High School Football playoff final scores, results — November 14, 2025

Arkadelphia 44, Highland 6

Atkins 27, Prescott 6

Bauxite 28, Ozark 26

Bentonville West 34, North Little Rock 33

Bismarck 57, Lavaca 0

Blytheville 42, Pottsville 27

Booneville 69, Quitman 27

Cabot 31, Springdale 55

Carlisle 47, Spring Hill 6

Cedar Ridge 70, Dermott 26

Charleston 71, Barton 48

Clinton 62, Fountain Lake 32

Cross County 49, Bigelow 0

Dardanelle 56, Malvern 14

Des Arc 58, Hector 36

Drew Central 43, Paris 6

East Poinsett County 49, Conway Christian 7

El Dorado 28, Lake Hamilton 10

Elkins 52, Forrest City 14

Farmington 44, Harding Academy 0

Fayetteville 58, Pulaski Academy 22

Fordyce 46, Jessieville 0

Glen Rose 49, Harrisburg 12

Gravette 64, Central Arkansas Christian 14

Greenbrier 49, Batesville 21

Hamburg 42, Mena 21

Harrison 27, Valley View 13

Hot Springs 28, Beebe 22

Jonesboro 42, Southside 34

Junction City 65, Bearden 12

Lakeside 56, Searcy 34

Little Rock Christian Academy 44, Har-Ber 34

Marion 32, Van Buren 29

Mayflower 43, Harmony Grove (Ouachita County) 7

McGehee 46, Magnet Cove 8

Mills University 40, Helena 38

Mineral Springs 32, Hampton 6

Monticello 42, Lonoke 25

Morrilton 55, Nettleton 26

Mount Ida 45, McCrory 8

Mountain Home 78, Sheridan 42

Newport 48, Melbourne 14

Osceola 56, Cutter-Morning Star 22

Parkview 28, Maumelle 7

Pocahontas 32, Nashville 13

Poyen 40, Gurdon 37

Prairie Grove 34, Heber Springs 14

Rector 28, Brinkley 20

Robinson 38, Camden Fairview 27

Salem 54, Fouke 7

Smackover 54, Hackett 8

Southside 42, Huntsville 14

Springdale 55, Cabot 31

Strong 64, South Side 44

Walnut Ridge 70, Dumas 33

Warren 42, Gentry 23

Woodlawn 50, Midland 20

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

Home/Arkansas