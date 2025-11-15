Arkansas High School Football Playoff Final Scores, Results - November 14, 2025
The 2025 Arkansas high school football playoffs begin on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from round one.
Arkansas High School Football Playoff Schedule & Scores — November 14, 2025
Arkansas High School Football playoff final scores, results — November 14, 2025
Arkadelphia 44, Highland 6
Atkins 27, Prescott 6
Bauxite 28, Ozark 26
Bentonville West 34, North Little Rock 33
Bismarck 57, Lavaca 0
Blytheville 42, Pottsville 27
Booneville 69, Quitman 27
Cabot 31, Springdale 55
Carlisle 47, Spring Hill 6
Cedar Ridge 70, Dermott 26
Charleston 71, Barton 48
Clinton 62, Fountain Lake 32
Cross County 49, Bigelow 0
Dardanelle 56, Malvern 14
Des Arc 58, Hector 36
Drew Central 43, Paris 6
East Poinsett County 49, Conway Christian 7
El Dorado 28, Lake Hamilton 10
Elkins 52, Forrest City 14
Farmington 44, Harding Academy 0
Fayetteville 58, Pulaski Academy 22
Fordyce 46, Jessieville 0
Glen Rose 49, Harrisburg 12
Gravette 64, Central Arkansas Christian 14
Greenbrier 49, Batesville 21
Hamburg 42, Mena 21
Harrison 27, Valley View 13
Hot Springs 28, Beebe 22
Jonesboro 42, Southside 34
Junction City 65, Bearden 12
Lakeside 56, Searcy 34
Little Rock Christian Academy 44, Har-Ber 34
Marion 32, Van Buren 29
Mayflower 43, Harmony Grove (Ouachita County) 7
McGehee 46, Magnet Cove 8
Mills University 40, Helena 38
Mineral Springs 32, Hampton 6
Monticello 42, Lonoke 25
Morrilton 55, Nettleton 26
Mount Ida 45, McCrory 8
Mountain Home 78, Sheridan 42
Newport 48, Melbourne 14
Osceola 56, Cutter-Morning Star 22
Parkview 28, Maumelle 7
Pocahontas 32, Nashville 13
Poyen 40, Gurdon 37
Prairie Grove 34, Heber Springs 14
Rector 28, Brinkley 20
Robinson 38, Camden Fairview 27
Salem 54, Fouke 7
Smackover 54, Hackett 8
Southside 42, Huntsville 14
Strong 64, South Side 44
Walnut Ridge 70, Dumas 33
Warren 42, Gentry 23
Woodlawn 50, Midland 20