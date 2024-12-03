High School

Arkansas high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, championship and semifinal matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 Arkansas high school football playoff brackets, matchups and game times in all AAA classifications

Mike Swanson

Greenwood quarterback Kane Archer will try to lead his team to back-to-back Arkansas high school football state titles.
Greenwood quarterback Kane Archer will try to lead his team to back-to-back Arkansas high school football state titles. / Photo by Tommy Land

The Arkansas high school football playoffs have reached the state championship phase in all but two classifications.

Class 3A and 4A are in the semifinals this week, while the rest of Arkansas plays for state championships, with the 8-man division kicking the action off Thursday, Dec. 5.

Bryant plays Bentonville for the AAA title Saturday, Dec. 7, in the state's largest classification, 7A.

>>Arkansas high school football playoff brackets<<

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 Arkansas (AAA) football playoffs.

Arkansas high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the Arkansas high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times for the state championship and semifinal action from Dec. 5-7:

Class 7A

Championship game

Bryant vs. Bentonville

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7

2024 AAA Class 7A high school football bracket

Class 6A

Championship game

Shiloh Christian vs. Greenwood

Noon Saturday, Dec. 7

2024 AAA Class 6A high school football bracket

Class 5A

Championship game

Farmington vs. Parkview

6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6

2024 AAA Class 5A high school football bracket

Class 4A

Semifinal matchups

Southside vs. Arkadelphia

7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6

Elkins vs. Mills University

7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6

2024 AAA Class 4A high school football bracket

Class 3A

Semifinal matchups

Bismarck vs. Fordyce

7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6

Mansfield vs. Salem

7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6

2024 AAA Class 3A high school football bracket

Class 2A

Championship game

East Poinsett County vs. Conway Christian

Noon Friday, Dec. 6

2024 AAA Class 2A high school football bracket

8 Man

Championship game

Strong vs. Midland

7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5

2024 AAA 8-man high school football bracket

Mike Swanson, SBLive Sports
MIKE SWANSON

Mike Swanson is the VP of Content for High School On SI. He's been in journalism since 2003, having worked as a reporter, city editor, copy editor and high school sports editor in California, Connecticut and Oregon.

