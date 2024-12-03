Arkansas high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, championship and semifinal matchups, game times
The Arkansas high school football playoffs have reached the state championship phase in all but two classifications.
Class 3A and 4A are in the semifinals this week, while the rest of Arkansas plays for state championships, with the 8-man division kicking the action off Thursday, Dec. 5.
Bryant plays Bentonville for the AAA title Saturday, Dec. 7, in the state's largest classification, 7A.
>>Arkansas high school football playoff brackets<<
Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 Arkansas (AAA) football playoffs.
Arkansas high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the Arkansas high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times for the state championship and semifinal action from Dec. 5-7:
Class 7A
Championship game
Bryant vs. Bentonville
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7
2024 AAA Class 7A high school football bracket
Class 6A
Championship game
Shiloh Christian vs. Greenwood
Noon Saturday, Dec. 7
2024 AAA Class 6A high school football bracket
Class 5A
Championship game
Farmington vs. Parkview
6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6
2024 AAA Class 5A high school football bracket
Class 4A
Semifinal matchups
Southside vs. Arkadelphia
7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6
Elkins vs. Mills University
7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6
2024 AAA Class 4A high school football bracket
Class 3A
Semifinal matchups
Bismarck vs. Fordyce
7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6
Mansfield vs. Salem
7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6
2024 AAA Class 3A high school football bracket
Class 2A
Championship game
East Poinsett County vs. Conway Christian
Noon Friday, Dec. 6
2024 AAA Class 2A high school football bracket
8 Man
Championship game
Strong vs. Midland
7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5
2024 AAA 8-man high school football bracket
—
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive | @sblivesports