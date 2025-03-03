High School

Arkansas high school girls basketball Playoff Pick 'Em Challenge: Make your first-round predictions

The Arkansas (AAA) high school girls basketball state tournaments start Tuesday, March 4: Check out our first-round picks, and then make yours!

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

The Arkansas high school girls basketball state tournaments tip off this week.
The Arkansas high school girls basketball state tournaments tip off this week. / Photo: Dennis Lee

High school playoff basketball season has arrived in Arkansas, and the girls state tournaments will tip off this week around the state.

Brackets have been released, and with that comes the chance to play the High School on SI Playoff Pick 'Em Challenge!

Here are the matchups in the first round of the Arkansas high school girls basketball 6A state tournament, with JD Humburg's predicted winners and link to make your picks.

First-round 6A matchups, predicted winners

Fayetteville vs. Cabot: Fayetteville (Make your pick)

North Little Rock vs. Rogers: North Little Rock (Make your pick)

Bryant vs. Bentonville: Bentonville (Make your pick)

Northside vs. Jonesboro: Northside (Make your pick)

First-round byes: Conway, Har-Ber, Springdale, Central

Make your 6A predictions here!

Other classifications

To play the Pick 'Em Challenge in other classifications, follow the links from our Arkansas brackets homepage.

Playoff Pick 'Em

Playoff Pick 'Em is a brand-new bracket prediction challenge for high school sports, where users compete to pick the most accurate bracket. The contest is free to play and is available nationwide for most sports on High School on SI. Enter today and pick your favorite teams to take home the title!

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

COMPLETE FIRST-ROUND SCHEDULE

1A GIRLS

Wonderview vs. Rural Special

Tuesday, March 4

1 p.m.

at Marked Tree

Scranton vs. Kirby

Wednesday, March 5

4 p.m.

at Marked Tree

West Side vs. Bradford

Tuesday, March 4

4 p.m.

at Marked Tree

Magazine vs. Taylor

Wednesday, March 5

7 p.m.

at Marked Tree

Jasper vs. Bearden

Tuesday, March 4

7 p.m.

at Marked Tree

Marked Tree vs. Sacred Heart

Thursday, March 6

1 p.m.

at Marked Tree

County Line vs. Lafayette County

Wednesday, March 5

1 p.m.

at Marked Tree

Earle vs. Augusta

Thursday, March 6

4 p.m.

at Marked Tree

2A GIRLS

Barton vs. Ouachita

Tuesday, March 4

1 p.m.

at Cedar Ridge

Alpena vs. Riverside

Wednesday, March 5

4 p.m.

at Cedar Ridge

Cutter-Morning Star vs. Mt. Vernon-Enola

Tuesday, March 4

4 p.m.

at Cedar Ridge

Acorn vs. East Poinsett County

Wednesday, March 5

7 p.m.

at Cedar Ridge

Ozark Mountain vs. Izard County

Tuesday, March 4

7 p.m.

at Cedar Ridge

Bigelow vs. Poyen

Thursday, March 6

1 p.m.

at Cedar Ridge

Mountainburg vs. Buffalo Island Central

Wednesday, March 5

1 p.m.

at Cedar Ridge

Quitman vs. Mountain Pine

Thursday, March 6

4 p.m.

at Cedar Ridge

3A GIRLS

Lamar vs. Bergman

Tuesday, March 4

1 p.m.

at Valley Springs

Pangburn vs. Fouke

Wednesday, March 5

4 p.m.

at Valley Springs

Greenland vs. Manila

Tuesday, March 4

4 p.m.

at Valley Springs

Harding Academy vs. McGehee

Wednesday, March 5

7 p.m.

at Valley Springs

Dover vs. Centerpoint

Tuesday, March 4

7 p.m.

at Valley Springs

Paris vs. Melbourne

Thursday, March 6

1 p.m.

at Valley Springs

Perryville vs. Dumas

Wednesday, March 5

1 p.m.

at Valley Springs

Elkins vs. Mountain View

Thursday, March 6

4 p.m.

at Valley Springs

4A GIRLS

Shiloh Christian vs. Camden Fairview

Tuesday, March 4

1 p.m.

at Magnolia

Southside vs. Mills University

Wednesday, March 5

4 p.m.

at Magnolia

Pottsville vs. De Queen

Tuesday, March 4

4 p.m.

at Magnolia

Highland vs. Clinton

Wednesday, March 5

7 p.m.

at Magnolia

Blytheville vs. Pulaski Academy

Tuesday, March 4

7 p.m.

at Magnolia

Berryville vs. Arkadelphia

Thursday, March 6

1 p.m.

at Magnolia

Brookland vs. eStem

Wednesday, March 5

1 p.m.

at Magnolia

Pea Ridge vs. Nashville

Thursday, March 6

4 p.m.

at Magnolia

5A GIRLS

Greene County Tech vs. Sheridan

Tuesday, March 4

1 p.m.

at Greene County Tech

Greenwood vs. Beebe

Wednesday, March 5

4 p.m.

at Greene County Tech

Lakeside vs. Nettleton

Tuesday, March 4

4 p.m.

at Greene County Tech

Little Rock Christian Academy vs. Mountain Home

Wednesday, March 5

7 p.m.

at Greene County Tech

Vilonia vs. Van Buren

Tuesday, March 4

7 p.m.

at Greene County Tech

Lake Hamilton vs. Valley View

Thursday, March 6

1 p.m.

at Greene County Tech

Farmington vs. Parkview

Wednesday, March 5

1 p.m.

at Greene County Tech

Marion vs. Benton

Thursday, March 6

4 p.m.

at Greene County Tech

6A GIRLS

Cabot vs. Fayetteville

Tuesday, March 4

4 p.m.

at Springdale

North Little Rock vs. Rogers

Tuesday, March 4

7 p.m.

at Springdale

Bryant vs. Bentonville

Wednesday, March 5

4 p.m.

at Springdale

Northside vs. Jonesboro

Wednesday, March 5

7 p.m.

at Springdale

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
JD Humburg, SBLive Sports
JD HUMBURG, SBLIVE SPORTS

JD Humburg is a Managing Editor for SBLive Sports.

Home/Arkansas