Barton vs. Izard County: Live score, updates of Arkansas (AAA) high school girls basketball 2A state championship
The Barton Bears and the Izard County Cougars will square off in the Arkansas (AAA) Class 2A girls basketball state championship game Thursday at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs with tip-off set for noon.
Pregame
It's the first of 12 basketball state championship games features two teams competing in their first final.
Barton (37-1) has made historic improvement under second-year coach Ryan Koerdt. Koerdt led the Bears to 27 wins last season, including a state tournament berth, where the Bears fell to eventual back-to-back state champion Mount Vernon-Enola.
This season, the Bears are unbeaten against 2A opposition with their lone defeat coming to 4A Stuttgart by five points in late December. Since then, the Bears have won 22 consecutive contests and have averaged an impressive 66 points per game while enforcing the sportsmanship rule on 30 of 38 opponents. What they have done on defense is even more impressive, as they are surrendering only 31 points per game while nabbing an eye-popping 18 steals.
Everything starts with possibly 2A's best backcourt that features senior Jakyra Jackson (25.5 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 4 apg, 6.5 spg, 2.2 bpg) and junior Da'Mya Wilson (22.4 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 3.3 apg, 4 spg, 2.3 bpg), who powered the comeback victory over Cutter-Morning Star in the state semifinals. Jackson and Wilson hold multiple college offers, and Wilson has surpassed 2,500 career points with a year remaining in her prep career.
Izard County coach David Harmon has served at the school in multiple capacities for more than three decades and is getting his first taste of state with the girls basketball squad after taking the boys to the championship round in 2008. The Cougars (31-4) average just shy of 60 points per game while allowing 43, and they have won 23 straight contests since dropping consecutive matchups to Sloan-Hendrix and Harding Academy at the beginning of January.
The Cougars returned essentially everyone from last season's squad that finished as a state semifinalist, headlined by college prospects in seniors Quinn Johnson (18.1 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 3.5 apg, 70% FT) and Tinley Bailey (10.2 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 1.2 bpg). Juniors Olivia Spray (13 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 3 apg, 3 spg, 70% FT) and Makensie Yancey (10 ppg, 4 rpg, 3.1 apg, 2.6 spg, 70% FT) also have shined, and Emily Stephens (2.3 ppg, 2.6 apg) brings even more senior leadership to the starting lineup.
First quarter
