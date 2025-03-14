Benton vs. Maumelle: Live score, updates of Arkansas (AAA) high school boys basketball 5A state championship
The Benton Panthers and the Maumelle Hornets will square off in the Arkansas Class 5A high school boys basketball state championship game Friday evening at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs with tip-off set for 7:45 p.m.
Pregame
Considering how last season ended in the state quarterfinals, it is safe to say there is no love lost between the Class 5A finalists after Benton slipped past Maumelle.
Benton (29-3) beat Parkview in the next round to advance to the state final, where they fell to Pine Bluff. Now in Hot Springs for the second consecutive season and third all-time, the Panthers have essentially been the 2024-25 Class 5A favorite from the second they walked off the Bank OZK Arena floor last March after they fell to the Zebras.
Despite getting hit with the injury bug around Christmas time, the Panthers made it through a very tough nonconference slate with a 10-3 record and have not lost in 2025, routing many of their 5A-South foes to earn their second consecutive conference championship.
Four-star senior prospect Terrion Burgess (20 ppg) has been highly recruited since his freshman season and has played in two 5A state finals — 2022 with Marion, then last season with the Panthers — and is aiming to wrap up his impressive prep career with a ring after coming up short the previous two times.
Classmate and Arkansas – Pine Bluff signee Harrison Pickett (15 ppg) has been outstanding and really made his presence felt during the state tournament, finishing with 30 points in the semifinals against Marion. Senior Elem Shelby (9 ppg), junior Javarious Russell (6 ppg) and highly-touted freshman Anthony Spratt (9 ppg) round out the Panthers' starting five.
Maumelle (27-6) earned its way to the championship round for the first time since 2021 and the fourth time in school history, all of which have been in the past 11 years.
The Hornets always seem to be in the 5A mix, but they started to really turn the corner in late January after a loss to Little Rock Christian. Maumelle has won 13 consecutive contests since. Head coach Michael Shook mentioned after the state quarterfinal win over Hot Springs that after a conference win over Greenbrier on Feb. 18, his team really started to get things figured out to make a serious run.
Of all the new faces Maumelle has added over the past few seasons, one of the familiar ones people have come to know is senior Markalon Rochell (15 ppg, 7 rpg, 2 apg, 67% 2FG), who might not say a whole lot but his play has always spoken for itself.
Seniors Cedric Jones (16 ppg, 3 rpg, 3 apg, 44% 3FG, 83% FT) and Jayce Tillman (12 ppg, 5 rpg, 2 apg) have been key additions coming in from Conway and Jacksonville, respectively, and fellow senior Derrick Lewis (6 ppg, 2 rpg, 3 apg) has been consistent in the back court and classmate Malik McGuire (8 ppg, 10 rpg, 2 apg, 2 bpg) is one of the state's best shot blockers.
Sophomore Kennon Johnson (5 ppg, 2 rpg, 1 apg) compiled a double-double in the Hornets' opening round state tournament win over Russellville and has been very reliable coming off the bench.
First quarter
