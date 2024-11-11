Best overlooked talent, 2025 Arkansas 3-star WR Dwayne White
As the old saying goes, “tape don’t lie.” Over in the Natural State, Prescott High School (Prescott, AR) is home to one of the best, and oddly enough, most overlooked receiver talents in the 2025 recruiting class. Gifted with size (6-4, 200) and speed (4.49), Dwayne White can do it all and still hasn’t hit his full potential.
Stat heads that don’t know the full story are missing out. As a junior, White didn’t go easy on the competition turning 55 receptions into 960 yards with 11 trips into the end zone. More has been asked of the three-star talent during his senior campaign.
“We run a Spread, mostly a Spread, but we can do it in different ways,” White said. “We run a Red-T when running the ball. We’ve been a Spread for years. Our coach designs plays for the run and the pass. We are designed as a Spread team.”
About his skills on the outside, it is more detailed than going up and getting it.
“The things I do well… I get correct with my offensive line and quarterback. A lot of things go through my offensive line and quarterback. If that is not correct, that’s not good for me. I want to run routes perfectly. My size and how I think on the field are strengths.
“I destroy the guy in front of me at all times; I don’t care. I am a dominating player. I want to destroy the guy in front of me at all times.”
Beyond the physical, White brings more to the Curley Wolves.
“Since this summer, I have been improving my leadership,” White shared. “I want to be the guy the young guys look up to. I have been working on that since Game 1. I have been telling them the correct things to do.
“On the field, it is different this year. We have a versatile quarterback. A lot of my touchdowns have been rushing, probably about half of them. We lost our running back; I have been at running back part of this season. I have been working on my vision and looking at my keys.”
Verified or hand-timed, that ability to stretch the field shows on film.
“My 40 on laser was 4.49,” White stated. “That was indoor with my coach. He did a hand-timed that was 4.43, but that may have been off. I know I got over 20 miles per hour. I run the 100 and 200, but I am more of a jumper. I have a 37-inch vert (vertical), and I am still working on my vert. I want to dunk the ball a lot this year.”
Being compared to former Georgia Tech all-time great by college coaches is the ultimate compliment.
“They tell me I am a big guy and that I remind them of Megatron (Calvin Johnson),” White stated. “They say I am a really good player who can go up and dominate with the ball. They like how I run.
“Every time they ask me who I look up to, they are shocked when I say Reggie Bush (USC); I love how he plays. I have to say Reggie Bush, he’s a guy I love. They like how I play on the field, and they usually tell me that I am their No. 1 receiver on their board.”
Teams have dropped 13 offers on the table for White with a couple of programs showing interest.
“Coastal Carolina has been texting me and Cincinnati is also showing interest,” White said. “Illinois has also texted me.”
The Bearcats may end up being White’s first official trip.
“I was supposed to take an official with Colorado State, but that didn’t happen,” White shared. “I may visit Cincinnati over Thanksgiving break.”
Speaking about the possibility of visiting Cincinnati, White stated, “I hope so. They have been consistent with me. They came to my game. They said they would text my dad about the next steps. I would love to visit them; that would be a great experience. I would get to meet new people, and I would get a great bond with those coaches and see where we go from there.”
The Black Knights are high on White as well, but a weekend trip to West Point from Arkansas isn’t the easiest.
“Army is really big on me, but with my family, we don’t make enough money to travel like that,” White explained.
The programs to offer White includes Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Air Force, Arkansas State, Army, Cornell, Dartmouth, Colorado State, Alcorn State, Central Michigan, Henderson State, and Ouachita Baptist.
ON THE FIELD
When featured on the outside, White has hauled in 22 passes for 363 yards with seven scores this season. Featured out of the backfield, White has rushed for 298 yards off just 37 totes with six more touchdowns. Adding to the do-it-all mindset, White has 19 tackles, eight sacks, a pass deflection, and a forced fumble in 10 games played.