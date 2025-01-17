Brad Bolding returns to North Little Rock for second stint as head football coach
About three months shy of a decade removed from Brad Bolding’s controversial exit as North Little Rock’s head football coach, the three-time state champion head coach is returning with hopes of breathing new life into a heavily struggling program.
In a move few expected, Bolding was officially approved by the school board for his second stint leading the Charging Wildcats on Thursday.
It would be a massive understatement to say Bolding is facing an uphill climb, as North Little Rock is coming off an 0-10 campaign in which it surpassed the 20-point mark in two games and finished last in the 7A-Central conference standings.
Bolding, 55, held the same position at Parkview since 2017 and recently led a dominant run with the Patriots, completing the three-peat last month in the 5A state championship game with a convincing victory over Farmington. The 2025 Parkview class will go down as one of the most established in state history, as the heralded group features multiple Power Four signees. Parkview went 39-3 the past three seasons, all losses to Class 7A opposition. That includes a 33-0 record against Class 5A competition.
That outstanding accomplishment is one Bolding had to wait very patiently for as five of his previous teams at North Little Rock, as well as his 2021 squad at Parkview, advanced to the semifinals but were not able to take the next step and finish the season with a trip to War Memorial Stadium.
After the loss to Greenwood in the 2021 6A semifinal, the Patriots moved back down to Class 5A and added a major boost to the team when Bolding brought on his brother, Bobby, as defensive coordinator. Bobby Bolding is one of the state’s all-time great head coaches, who achieved 220 wins and three state titles of his own before joining the Patriots staff.
“I am the most fortunate head coach in the state,” Brad Bolding said that 2022 summer. “I get to work with my brother the last few years of his career, and I get one of the best coaches in the history of Arkansas football on my staff. It is a win-win.”
There has been no public mention whether Bobby Bolding will follow Brad Bolding to North Little Rock.
Though North Little Rock has nowhere to go but up coming off its first winless season since 2001, Brad Bolding is familiar with taking over struggling programs — even dating to Mayflower during his first head coaching stint in 2004. Bolding got through a 3-7 season in his first year at North Little Rock after the team was coming off an eight-win season in the final year under Bryan Hutson before Bolding guided the Charging Wildcats to five state semifinals in a six-year span. Parkview was 1-8 and the program also was in a tough place at the time Bolding took over in December of 2016.
OFFSEASON HEAD COACH TRACKER
ARKANSAS HIGH
Previous coach: Trey Outlaw
New coach:
CAVE CITY
Previous coach: Danny Brustrum
New coach:
DOVER
Previous coach: Will Cox
New coach:
FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE
Previous coach: Felix Curry
New coach:
HAMPTON
Previous coach: Chris Morphis
New coach:
HARDING ACADEMY
Previous coach: Neil Evans
New coach:
JOE T. ROBINSON
Previous coach: Todd Eskola
New coach: Tyler Uptergrove
LAKE VILLAGE
Previous coach: Sirl Wright
New coach:
MINERAL SPRINGS
Previous coach: Jason Hathcock
New coach:
MURFREESBORO
Previous coach: Brad Chesshir
New coach: Jay Turley
NASHVILLE
Previous coach: Shawn Jackson
New coach: Brad Chesshir
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
Previous coach: Clint Reed
New coach: Brad Bolding
PEA RIDGE
Previous coach: Brey Cook
New coach:
SPRINGDALE HAR-BER
Previous coach: Brent Eckley
New coach: Aaron Danenhauer
SYLVAN HILLS
Previous coach: JJ Houle
New coach: Mark Kelley
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App