Brad Bolding returns to North Little Rock for second stint as head football coach

Kyle Sutherland, SBLive Sports

Brad Bolding was North Little Rock's head football coach from 2007-14.

About three months shy of a decade removed from Brad Bolding’s controversial exit as North Little Rock’s head football coach, the three-time state champion head coach is returning with hopes of breathing new life into a heavily struggling program. 

In a move few expected, Bolding was officially approved by the school board for his second stint leading the Charging Wildcats on Thursday. 

It would be a massive understatement to say Bolding is facing an uphill climb, as North Little Rock is coming off an 0-10 campaign in which it surpassed the 20-point mark in two games and finished last in the 7A-Central conference standings.

Bolding, 55, held the same position at Parkview since 2017 and recently led a dominant run with the Patriots, completing the three-peat last month in the 5A state championship game with a convincing victory over Farmington. The 2025 Parkview class will go down as one of the most established in state history, as the heralded group features multiple Power Four signees. Parkview went 39-3 the past three seasons, all losses to Class 7A opposition. That includes a 33-0 record against Class 5A competition.

That outstanding accomplishment is one Bolding had to wait very patiently for as five of his previous teams at North Little Rock, as well as his 2021 squad at Parkview, advanced to the semifinals but were not able to take the next step and finish the season with a trip to War Memorial Stadium.

After the loss to Greenwood in the 2021 6A semifinal, the Patriots moved back down to Class 5A and added a major boost to the team when Bolding brought on his brother, Bobby, as defensive coordinator. Bobby Bolding is one of the state’s all-time great head coaches, who achieved 220 wins and three state titles of his own before joining the Patriots staff.

“I am the most fortunate head coach in the state,” Brad Bolding said that 2022 summer. “I get to work with my brother the last few years of his career, and I get one of the best coaches in the history of Arkansas football on my staff. It is a win-win.”

There has been no public mention whether Bobby Bolding will follow Brad Bolding to North Little Rock. 

Though North Little Rock has nowhere to go but up coming off its first winless season since 2001, Brad Bolding is familiar with taking over struggling programs — even dating to Mayflower during his first head coaching stint in 2004. Bolding got through a 3-7 season in his first year at North Little Rock after the team was coming off an eight-win season in the final year under Bryan Hutson before Bolding guided the Charging Wildcats to five state semifinals in a six-year span. Parkview was 1-8 and the program also was in a tough place at the time Bolding took over in December of 2016.

Published
Kyle Sutherland is a prep sports journalist and broadcaster. Along with High School on SI, his work has been featured in outlets including the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Arkansas PBS, Best of Arkansas Sports, Hooten's Arkansas Football and The Natural State Sports Network. He is also the color commentator for 103.7 The Buzz's high school football Game of the Week.

Home/Arkansas