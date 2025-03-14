De Queen vs. Pulaski Academy: Live score, updates of Arkansas high school girls basketball 4A state championship
The De Queen Leopards and the Pulaski Academy Bruins will square off in the Class 4A girls basketball state championship game Friday at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs with tip-off set for noon.
Pregame
It is not always the teams with the prettiest win-loss records who make it to the end, but that is the case this year in Class 4A as Pulaski Academy and De Queen have combined to go 70-1.
The Leopards (34-1) have the one blemish on their resume, a conference loss to Nashville, which De Queen later avenged twice, but excluding that blemish, they have had a remarkable run in their first season under head coach Bret Burgess after a 12-16 finish a season ago. This is the program's second appearance in the state final, the first coming in 2003, when the Leopards won it all.
Burgess came to De Queen from Nashville, where he was part of the 2022 Scrapperette state championship run. He brought his stepdaughters Jessie (13.7 ppg, 3 rpg, 3.4 spg, 2.7 apg) and Shalyn (17.6 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 4.2 spg, 4.3 apg) Lyle, who are both signed to play at Arkansas Tech University. The Lyles grew up in the De Queen School system, where Burgess coached for 10 years.
Other top contributors for the Leopards include juniors Emma Chambers (12.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.5 spg, 71% FT) and Landri Liggin (12.7 ppg, 2.6 spg, 2.9 apg), who are college prospects.
Pulaski Academy (36-0) is one of two remaining teams in the state with an unblemished record and, like De Queen, also is in its first season under a new head coach. Becky Yarbrough is one of the state's all-time best and joined the Bruins following last season after compiling a legendary 33-year run at Star City that included two state titles as well as two runner-up finishes. Yarbrough is aiming to earn not only her third ring, but the first in PA history as the Bruins have been runners-up two times.
Senior leaders Madison Sanders (12 ppg and 4 apg) and Sophia Boyd (8 ppg, 74%FT) have watched this team go from eight victories as sophomores to the possibility of heading the program's first undefeated season. Speaking of sophomores, the Bruins have two really good ones in Greenlee Elmore (14 ppg and 7 rpg) and Randi Stewart (13 ppg), and junior Lindsey Johnston averages nine points and seven rebounds per contest.
First quarter
