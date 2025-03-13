Dover vs. Lamar: Live score, updates of Arkansas (AAA) high school girls basketball 3A state championship
The Dover Pirates and the Lamar Warriors will square off in the Class 3A girls basketball state championship game Thursday evening at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs with tip-off set for 6 p.m.
Pregame
Dover and Lamar have proven throughout the season they are the favorites in an always-deep Class 3A, but while they have each lived up to the expectations by earning a trip to Hot Springs, only one can remain standing.
Bank OZK in March is very familiar to Lamar (35-2), which is playing in the championship round for the third time in the past four seasons. Lamar lost to Bergman in 2022 and then Salem in 2023 before falling to the Greyhounds again in the quarterfinal round last season.
The Warriors average 59 points per game and are surrendering 37 and are shooting 44% from the field. They are unbeaten against 3A opposition as their two losses have come to 6A quarterfinalist Springdale Har-Ber and Brock (Texas).
Coach Brandon Schluterman's balanced offense might start with senior star Kori Sanders (18 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 4 apg, 2.8 spg, 80% FT), but it certainly does not end with the Harding University signee. Classmate Madison Davidson averages just shy of a double-double, 10.8 points and 8.2 rebounds, and fellow seniors Emma Bailey (8.3 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 2.7 apg), Kaley Long (6.6 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2 apg) and Shaylie Mayfield (6.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.9 apg, 2.5 spg) have been key cogs. Sanders has more than 2,000 career points, and Davidson has surpassed 1,000.
Dover (34-0) is one of the state's two remaining undefeated teams — one of those victories being over Class 6A semifinalist Bentonville — and is making its first final appearance since 1999, when the Pirates brought home the championship trophy. Dover has invoked the sportsmanship rule on 28 of its 34 opponents this season.
The "Big 3" of seniors Kadee Keaster and Logan Young and junior Kenzie McCrotty have led the Pirates to averaging an impressive 68 points per contest. Keaster (11 ppg, 5rpg, 9 apg) is signed to play at Henderson State University and is the state's all-time assists leader for both a single season and career. She has 13 double-doubles and a triple-double this season. Young (20 ppg) has signed with Arkansas Tech Univeristy and has accumulated more than 2,150 points and more than 1,010 rebounds in her career. McCrotty (18 ppg) has compiled more than 1,500 career points with one prep season left.
First quarter
(Updates will appear here after the game starts.)
