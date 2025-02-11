High School

Earle guard Ta'Ron Hurst voted High School on SI Arkansas Boys Basketball Player of the Week (2/10/2025)

Hurst totaled 60% of the votes

Kyle Sutherland, SBLive Sports

Earle junior guard Ta'Ron Hurst was voted High School on SI Arkansas Boys Basketball Player of the Week for his performance in the Bulldogs' wins over Armorel and Hillcrest. 

Against Armorel, Hurst finished with 30 points. He had 31 points against Hillcrest,

He totaled 60% of the more than 10,000 votes. 

Hurst and the Bulldogs are 17-3 and recently completed a regular season 1A-3 conference championship run.

Kyle Sutherland is a prep sports journalist and broadcaster. Along with High School on SI, his work has been featured in outlets including the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Arkansas PBS, Best of Arkansas Sports, Hooten's Arkansas Football and The Natural State Sports Network. He is also the color commentator for 103.7 The Buzz's high school football Game of the Week.

