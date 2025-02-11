Earle guard Ta'Ron Hurst voted High School on SI Arkansas Boys Basketball Player of the Week (2/10/2025)
Hurst totaled 60% of the votes
Earle junior guard Ta'Ron Hurst was voted High School on SI Arkansas Boys Basketball Player of the Week for his performance in the Bulldogs' wins over Armorel and Hillcrest.
Against Armorel, Hurst finished with 30 points. He had 31 points against Hillcrest,
He totaled 60% of the more than 10,000 votes.
Hurst and the Bulldogs are 17-3 and recently completed a regular season 1A-3 conference championship run.
