Earle vs. Marked Tree: Live score, updates of Arkansas (AAA) high school boys basketball 1A state championship
The Earle Bulldogs and the Marked Tree Indians will square off in the Class 1A boys basketball state championship game Saturday evening at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs for the final game of the 2024-25 season. Tip-off set for 7:45 p.m.
Pregame
For the third consecutive season, Marked Tree has reached the 1A state final and will face off against 1A-3 foe Earle. These are two of the more established small-school programs as Earle is here for the 13th time, and the Indians are making their eighth trip.
Marked Tree (29-6) redeemed itself last March with state final victory over Nevada to claim its first state title since 1991 after a devastating finish against County Line the previous season, when the team lost on a buzzer-beating layup. The Indians have won 13 of their past 14 games.
The Indians have been impressive particularly behind the three-point line in 2024-25, connecting on 45% of their shots. DJ Stacy (80% FT), Jonah Walker (3 bpg, 75% FT), Ken Carter, Landon Lewis and JayKamion Williams make up the starting five for Marked Tree.
The Bulldogs (24-4) bested Marked Tree in the two regular-season matchups, but the Indians earned some redemption in the 1A-2 Regional Tournament semifinal round. The loss to the Indians was Earle's only defeat in the past 20 games.
Junior Ta'Ron Hurst has been outstanding for the Bulldogs, as he leads the team in averaging 24 points and eight assists, along with seven rebounds and four steals, while classmate Derrick Lately Jr. averages 16 points, nine rebounds, seven steals and five assists per contest. Additional starters include senior Jaylin Robinson (15 ppg, 8 rpg, 3 apg, 3 spg), junior Clifton Wren (11.5 ppg, 10 rpg, 3 spg, 2 apg) and sophomore Antonius Dorsey (10 ppg, 5 rpg, 3 apg, 3 spg).
First quarter
(Updates will appear here after the game starts.)
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App