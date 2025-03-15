Earle vs. West Side (Greers Ferry): Live score, updates of Arkansas (AAA) girls basketball 1A state championship
The Earle Bulldogs and the West Side (Greers Ferry) Eagles will square off in the Class 1A girls basketball state championship game Saturday evening at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs with tip-off set for 6 p.m.
Pregame
For essentially all season, Earle and West Side have been Class 1A's top two teams, and they will battle it out for a championship — again, for the second time in the past two weeks ... but this time, it will be for the ultimate prize.
West Side (40-3) defeated Earle 53-46 in the 1A-2 Regional Championship game on the Eagles' home court March 1.
West Side is not your typical Class 1A team as head coach Keith Cornett gave his squad multiple tough tests during the nonconference slate that included 6A semifinalist North Little Rock, 5A quarterfinalist Nettleton, 4A finalist Pulaski Academy, plus multiple other matchups against higher classifications.
West Side is looking for its first championship since 1995, the last time the program got this far.
The Eagles already had some talent on the roster, but when Cornett came over from Concord, his alma mater, he brought his daughter, junior Kately Cornett (15.7 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.5 apg) and Kately's classmate Ashlyn Cossey (13.3 ppg, 10.9 rpg, 3.2 apg), and he added senior Addie Overturff (6.8 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 3.8 apg) from Shirley. All have received college interest, as have the Eagles' other two in the starting lineup: sophomores Lainee Gentry (7.8 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.5 apg) and Eden Murphree (6 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1 apg).
Along with Rural Special in the state semifinal round, Earle (29-7) was the only 1A squad which stayed within single digits when playing West Side. The Bulldogs also played a very tough nonconference schedule, including Pulaski Academy, 5A finalist Greene County Tech and multiple higher-classification squads.
Earle is 2 for 2 in state championship games, bringing home gold trophies in 2016 and 2018.
While the Bulldogs might not have the depth West Side does, their back court that features sophomore Journey Jefferson and junior Jada Maples is one of the best in the state regardless of classification. Jefferson, the daughter of head coach Steve Jefferson, is averaging 21.5 points, 9.4 assists and 2. 5 rebounds per game, and Maples, Journey Jefferson's cousin, averages a double-double with 24.6 points and 10.1 rebounds per contest, plus 6.5 assists.
Maples has multiple Division I offers, and Journey Jefferson has an offer from Arkansas State. Jefferson and Maples have more than 1,000 career points. Sophomore Madison Dunn also has been a top contributor, averaging 11.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.
First quarter
(Updates will appear here after the game starts.)
