East Poinsett County vs. Tuckerman: Live score, updates of Arkansas (AAA) boys basketball 2A state championship

The East Poinsett County Warriors and the Tuckerman Bulldogs will face off in the Arkansas (AAA) Class 2A boys basketball state championship game Thursday at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs with tip-off set for 1:45 p.m.
Last season, East Poinsett County (25-8) got hot in late January and won 12 of its final 14 contests, including a seven-game win streak and completing a comeback victory over Marshall at Bank OZK to win the 2A state championship. It was the fourth time in school history the Warriors ended as champions, and now they look to repeat in their seventh trip to the final.
Despite being being the defending champions, the Warriors have been somewhat of a sleeper but once again find themselves in Hot Springs despite entering the state playoffs as the always-tough 2A-2 Regional's No. 4 seed.
Including head coach JeMarcus Thaxton, who has compiled consecutive Coach of the Year-type campaigns, the Warriors are no stranger to success in other sports as well as on the court. All five starters — juniors Jacob Gaines and Doug Reel, senior Tyrus Reel and sophomores Ashton Reel and Quincy Perry Jr. — were key reasons for EPC returning to the 2A football state final last December for the second consecutive season. Gaines made what ended up being the winning shot in the Warriors' 71-70 triumph over Cedar Ridge in the state semifinals last Saturday.
Tuckerman (28-16), led by fifth-year coach Josh Longino, is aiming to win the first state championship in program history and last made it to the final round in 2017. It is fair to say the Bulldogs' season has been a rollercoaster that has featured plenty of learning moments, but they have been playing their best basketball at the right time, and that started with a four-point victory over EPC in the consolation round of the 2A-2 Regional Tournament.
Georgia Southern signee Amare Neal, who is ranked the 60th-best prospect in the 2025 class by 247Sports, is the only returning starter from last season's team and has put the Bulldogs on his back. Neal went off for 37 points in the state semifinal win over Izard County and averages 18 points, five rebounds and six assists per game while shooting 40% from the field and 35% from three-point range. He is a four-year starter for the Bulldogs, a three-time all-state selection and second in state history for career assists, plus he has more than 2,000 career points.
One of the state's most inspriational stories is sophomore Zeke Church, who was born with only one arm but has shined bright for the Bulldogs while averaging 12 points and six rebounds per contest. Church's classmate, Jordan Watson, is also a double-digit scorer, averaging 10 points per game, and has been reliable on the boards, pulling down five rebounds per game.
