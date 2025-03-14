Farmington vs. Greene County Tech: Live score, updates of Arkansas (AAA) girls basketball 5A state championship
The Farmington Cardinals and the Greene County Tech Eagles will square off in the Class 5A girls basketball state championship game Friday evening at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs with tip-off set for 6 p.m.
Pregame
The matchup that just about everyone expected in Class 5A is happening at Bank OZK Arena.
Both teams are riding impressive win streaks as Greene County Tech has won 24 in a row to Farmington's 19, but the Cardinals boast an incredible 88 consecutive against in-state opposition. The last time Farmington lost to an in-state opponent was the heartbreaking defeat in the final seconds to Nashville in the 2022 4A state final.
Greene County Tech (31-2) has improved each season under third-year coach Jason Smith, and excluding consecutive losses to Springdale and Mountain Home — who were both ranked in their respective classifications all season — in early December, the Eagles have played like a championship-caliber squad. They are looking to win the third state championship in program history, first since 1996, in their sixth all-time appearance in the final.
E'Marriha Johnson has been a massive addition after the junior moved from nearly Kennett (Mo.) during the offseason. She has offers from St. Louis Univeristy and Tennessee-Martin and has averaged 15.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and two steals per game. Johnson has more than 1,000 career points.
Past Johnson, the Eagles have had great consistency and balance from the rest of their lineup, which includes seniors Myiah Butler (8.1 ppg, 10 rpg, 2.9 bpg, signed with Harding University) and three-sport athlete Weslyn Burnside (9.2 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.1 spg), along with Jacey Edrington (7.4 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.2 spg) and junior Sophia Gonzalez (7.9 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.2 apg).
Farmington (29-1) is in the championship round for the sixth consecutive season, but its first in Class 5A. The team has been the heavy favorite all season despite moving up in classification. It is the program's 10th all-time appearance in a state final.
Farmington is scoring an incredible 73 points per contest and allowing 39 and has really been challenged twice — a loss to Webb (Tenn.) in late December and the recent semifinal matchup with Vilonia.
While this Cardinals roster might have more combined state championship experience than any team regardless of classification, the addition of freshman sensation Easton McCollough (20.6 ppg, 4 rpg, 3.5 apg, 1.5 spg, 43% 3FG, 87% FT) has taken this squad to another level. McCollough started receiving major college offers in junior high, including from nearby Arkansas, plus many others.
The senior trio of Pittsburg (Kan.) State signees Marin Adams (14.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 5.5 apg, 1.5 spg, 80% FT) and Kaycee McCumber (12 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.5 spg, 77% FT) and Minnesota signee Zoey Bershers (10 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 2.7 bpg, 82% FT) headlines the wealth of experience. Senior Ouachita Baptist softball signee Morgan Uher has been key off the bench, as she leads the team in three-point percentage (44%) and free throw percentage (88%).
First quarter
(Updates will appear here after the game starts.)
