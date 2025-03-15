Fayetteville vs. Fort Smith Northside: Live score, updates of Arkansas (AAA) girls basketball 6A state championship
The Fayetteville Bulldogs and the Fort Smith Northside Lady Bears will square off in the Class 6A girls basketball state championship game Saturday at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs with tip-off set for noon.
Pregame
For the past two seasons, both 6A state finalists were from the Central conference, but this time around it is an all-West final between two squads who have combined for 29 state championship appearances — Fort Smith Northside 15, Fayetteville 14. The last time both finalists were from the West was when these two faced off in 2021, when the Lady Bears survived the Purple Dogs 52-51 in a thrilling double-overtime finish.
That victory earned Northside coach Rickey Smith, who has more than 800 wins as a head coach, his eighth state championship. Northside (26-5) returned to the state final the following year and fell to North Little Rock, and the team is now in the championship round for the fourth time since 2019. The Lady Bears dropped consecutive contests to Douglass (Okla.) and Springdale in the 6A-West opener, but they got on a roll and won 16 of their next 18 to reach this point.
Senior twins Erianna and Erikka Gooden are the last remaining players on the roster who played in the 2022 state championship game. Erianna (15.2 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 3.6 apg, 2.3 spg) is signed to play at the University of Colorado, and Erikka (3.6 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 2.6 spg) is headed to the University of Nebraska – Omaha. Erianna is Northside's all-time leading scorer with 1,879 points. Hazley Grotjohn (12.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.8 apg, 2.6 spg) is Northside's third 2025 college signee as she will play at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M. Junior Camryn Schmidt (11.2 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 1.1 apg, 1.1 spg) also has received college offers.
On the other side, Fayetteville (19-11) is led by a very established coach of its own in Vic Rimmer. Rimmer won titles with the Purple Dogs in 2015 and 2017, and he split with Bentonville during the COVID-ridden 2020 season, when the championship game was called off. Rimmer also won two state titles at Shiloh Christian.
It took some time for everything to really come together, but the healthy mix of seniors and highly-talented youth has meshed at the right time as anyone who followed this team knew it could. Senior leaders Whitney Brown (10 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 3.2 apg, 1.5 spg), a Hutchinson (Kan.) College signee, and Mariyah Moss (6.5 ppg, 5.3 rpg) have been mainstays for for the Purple Dogs, and junior Charley Rawlins (8 ppg) is an experienced starter.
Sophomore Syniah Coachman and freshman Payton Caudle are two of the state's next high-profile college prospects. Coachman (13 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 3 apg, 2 spg, 1 bpg) has offers including Arkansas and Alabama, and Caudle (12 ppg, 6 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1 spg) has offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Kansas State, Mississippi State, Miami, Minnesota and Oklahoma State, among others.
First quarter
(Updates will appear here after the game starts.)
