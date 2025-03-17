Former boys and girls Arkansas high school basketball stars heading to NCAA tournaments
The Madness of March is here and all of the games are set for the Men’s and Women’s NCAA basketball tournaments that were announced during Selection Sunday.
The Women’s Tournament tips off Wednesday and will start with the First Four matchups before the first round tips on Friday, and the Men’s First Four contests will begin Tuesday evening before the first round tips Thursday.
There are 16 Arkansas high school graduates — six in the Women’s and 10 in the Men’s — on rosters for teams competing.
Here are some details about their individual seasons, beginning with the women’s side.
Women's Tournament
Jada Brown (Bentonville), Vanderbilt, JR
Brown has appeared in 15 games for the Commodores, averaging 1.3 points.
Maryam Dauda (Bentonville), South Carolina, JR
Competing for time on a loaded South Carolina roster that is the Birmingham Regional's top seed, the former Razorback has averaged two points and 1.9 rebounds in 18 games played.
Briley Pena (Nettleton), Murray State, JR
Pena is hitting 89.3% of her free throw attempts, the highest amongst all Racers who have played meaningful minutes, and averaging 6.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
Wynter Rogers (Little Rock Christian), Arkansas State, JR
The sister of Arkansas State head coach Destinee Rogers, Wynter Rogers is averaging six points and a team-leading 6.1 rebounds.
Jocelyn Tate (North Little Rock), Southern (La.) University, FR
In her freshman season, Tate is averaging 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.8 steals while shooting 39.5% from the field.
Jersey Wolfenbarger (Fort Smith Northside), LSU, JR
In her first season as an LSU Tiger, the former Razorback has averaged 4.9 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 63.1% from the field.
Men's Tournament
Tucker Anderson (Bentonville West), Utah State, SO
The former UCA Bear is averaging 5.9 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 36% from the field for the Aggies.
Dillon Bailey (Bentonville West), Wofford, SR
Bailey is the Terriers' third-leading scorer, putting up 11.3 points per contest, along with 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 40.6% from the field and a team-leading 82.3% from the free throw line.
Annor Boateng (Little Rock Central), Missouri, FR
In his first season with the Tigers, Boateng has averaged 1.9 points and shot 35% from the field while playing in 13 games.
Khamani Cooper (Watson Chapel), Nebraska – Omaha, SO
Cooper has played in 17 games during his first season with the Mavericks and averaged 1.6 points per contest.
Cam Hunter (Bryant), Wisconsin, JR
The former Bryant Hornet and UCA Bear has played in 10 games during his first season with the Badgers.
Chris Moore (West Memphis), Auburn, SR
Playing for the South Region's No. 1 seed, Moore has averaged 1.2 points and 1.6 rebounds in 20 games for the Tigers while shooting 44.1% from the field.
Collin Moore (North Little Rock), Grand Canyon, SR
Along with leading the Lopes with 1.8 steals per game, Moore is averaging 7.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 43.4% from the field.
Taelon Peter (Russellville), Liberty, SR
In his first season with the Flames since transferring from Arkansas Tech University, Peter has shined while leading the flames in scoring with 13.9 points per game as well as a solid 46% from three-point range. Peter is also averaging 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists while shooting 58.6% from the field.
DJ Smith (North Little Rock), Robert Morris, JR
Smith, who spent his first two college seasons at Little Rock, is averaging nine points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists while shooting 401% from the field.
Dallas Thomas (Parkview), Clemson, FR
The former Parkview Patriot is redshirting this season.
