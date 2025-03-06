High School

Genoa Central post Peyton Hicks voted High School on SI Arkansas Boys Basketball Player of the Week (3/3/2025)

Kyle Sutherland, SBLive Sports

Genoa Central junior post player Peyton Hicks was voted SBLive/SI Arkansas Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week for his performance in the Dragons' 67-40 win over Ashdown on Feb. 20. 

Against the Panthers, Hicks compiled a double-double, scoring 27 points and pulling down 12 rebounds.

Hicks totaled 75% of the votes.

Hicks and the Dragons finished the season 22-11, including 9-5 in 3A-7 play.

